The Original Pancake House Normal imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House Normal 115 Veterans Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

115 Veterans Parkway

Normal, IL 61761

Popular Items

Thick Sliced Bacon
Hash Browns
Biscuits & Gravy

Specialties of the House

Apple Pancake

$14.00

An oven-baked confection with Granny Smith apples and a premium cinnamon glaze.

Dutch Baby

$12.50

Oven baked, served with whipped butter, lemon and powdered sugar.

Pancakes

Apple Pancake

$14.00

An oven-baked confection with Granny Smith apples and a premium cinnamon glaze.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.25+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00+

Loaded with blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar.

Bacon Pancakes

$8.75+

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with real bits of bacon.

Banana Pancakes

$8.75+

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with diced bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00+

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$9.00+

Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75+

Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.25+

Buttermilk pancakes with fresh strawberries and topped with whipped cream.

Potato Pancakes

$8.75+

Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.

49'er Flapjacks

49'er Flapjacks

$9.25+

Thin-chewy-gooey. 3 large pancakes from the famous Mother Lode Country of San Francisco.

The Two by Four

$8.50+

2 eggs any style and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

Three Little Pigs in a Blanket

$8.75+

Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Single Buttermilk

$3.25

1 Buttermilk With Pecans

$3.25

Full Gluten Free Pancake

$9.75

1/2 Glutten Free Pancake

$8.25

1 Glutten Free Pancake

$4.25

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.00+

Buttermilk pancakes made with pure pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Served with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$3.25

Crepes

French Crepes

$12.75

3 crepes filled with fresh strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot strawberry syrup.

Cherry Kijafa Crepe

$11.75

A Danish favorite. 3 crepes filled with tart red cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$12.50

3 crepes filled and topped with fresh seasonal fruit and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Shells

$9.75

Swedish Pancakes

$9.75+

Belgian Waffles

Plain Waffle

$9.25

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Apple Waffle

$10.50

Topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.

Bacon Waffle

$11.50

Topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Blueberry Waffle

$11.50

Toped with plumb blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compte.

Pecan Waffle

$11.50

Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Strawberry Waffle

$12.75

Dusted with powdered sugar and then topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$11.50
Monte Cristo Croissant

Monte Cristo Croissant

$14.50Out of stock

Our version of the classic Monte Cristo. Smoked ham, Gruyere cheese on a buttery croissant, pressed in our waffle iron to a melty toasty perfection. Served with a sweet fig jam and a side of hashbrowns.

Add Pecans

$2.50

Add Chocolate Chips

$2.50

Red Velvet Waffle

$12.75Out of stock

Thick Sliced French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$8.00+

Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Strawberry French Toast

$11.50+

Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter, topped with strawberries and whipped ream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm homemade strawberry syrup.

1\2 French Toast

$8.00Out of stock

1\2 Strawberry French Toast

$11.50Out of stock

Oven Baked Omelettes

Irish Omelette

$13.25+

Filled with our homemade corned beef hash and aged cheddar cheese.

Santa Fe Omelette

$13.25+

Medley of fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa.

Feta Spinach Omelette

$13.25+

Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Fresh Vegetarian Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with ham and cheddar cheese.

Western Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.75+

Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.

Egg Specialties

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato pancakes.

Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.

Sausage Links & Eggs

$11.50

4 sausage links and 2 large eggs served any style.

Turkey Links & Eggs

$11.50

Turkey links and 2 large eggs served any style.

Egg Sandwich

$9.75

Sausage or bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns

Hash Browns & Eggs

$11.25

Our seasoned hash browns and 2 large eggs served any style.

Sausage Patties & Eggs

$11.50

2 sausage patties and 2 large eggs served any style.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

4 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.

Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$11.50

3 eggs lightly scrambled with diced sugar-cured hickory smoked ham.

Smoked Ham & Eggs

$12.00

A thick slice of hickory smoked ha and 2 large eggs served any style.

Breakfast Grain Bowl

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$15.00

A healthy and satisfying start to your day. Nutty quinoa and roasted sweet potatoes dressed with a light lemon vinaigrette and topped with blanched asparagus, cherry tomatoes, shaved pickled vegetables, sliced avocado, scallions and one egg, any style.

Toast and Eggs

$7.50

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.75+

Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.

Corned Beef Hash With Eggs

Corned Beef Hash With Eggs

$13.50

Our special recipe topped with 2 poached eggs. Served with potato pancakes.

Scrambles

Santa Fe Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Farmers Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Meat Lovers Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Vegetarian Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

BYO Scramble

$13.25

Meats & Sides

Thick Sliced Bacon

$6.50

Canadian Bacon

$6.50

Links

$6.00

Turk Links

$6.00

Hickory Smoked Ham

$6.50

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Eggs

$2.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Side Of Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Toast

$4.00

English muffin, white, rye, wheat,

Biscuit

$4.00

Whipped Cream

$2.50

Salsa

$2.00

Ranchero Sauce

$2.00

Half order Turk Links

$4.00

Half Order Patties

$4.00

Half Order Links

$4.00

Half Order Bacon

$5.00

Half order Canadian Bacon

$4.00

1 Piece of Bacon

$2.75

1 Sausage Patty

$2.50

1 Link

$2.00

1 Turk Link

$2.00

Slice Tomato

$1.00

Slice Avocado

$3.50

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Add Sour Cream

$1.50

Add Pecans

$2.25

Add Chocolate Chips

$2.25

Add Hollandaise/in side

$1.00

Add cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Small Side Strawberries

$5.00

Side Cherry Kijafa Crepe

$8.25

Side French Crepe

$8.50

Side Fresh Fruit Crepe

$8.75

2 Crepe Shells

$7.50Out of stock

2 Swedish

$7.50Out of stock

2 49°s

$8.25Out of stock

Side French Toast

$6.00

Add Jalapeño

$0.75

Add Green Pepper

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Ham

$1.25

Add Apples

$1.50

Side Of Gravy

$1.75

Big Bwl Of Gravy

$3.25

Side Of Raw Diced Onion

$1.00

Add Cherry Kijafa Side

$1.50Out of stock

Side Dutch Baby

$10.50Out of stock

Fruits & Cereals

Strawberries

$7.00

Bananas

$3.75

Mixed Fruit

$7.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$6.00

Small Blueberry's

$3.75

Small Strawberrries

$3.75

Beverages

Water

Freshly Squeezed Juices

$4.25+

Choice of Orange or Grapefruit.

Soft Drinks

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Juice

$3.25+

Choice of Apple, cranberry or tomato

Tea

$3.75

Hot or iced.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Served with whipped cream.

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew Premium

$4.25Out of stock

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.50Out of stock

SM Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

LG Grapefruit Juice

$5.75

SM Orange Juice

$4.25

LG Orange Juice

$5.75

Straw-Lemonade

$3.85

Retail

Birthday Fruit Plate (only for restaurant costumers)

Coffee

$20.00

Coffee Cup

$24.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Cup and Coffee Combo

$40.00

OJ Bottle

$10.00

1 Buttermilk Bottle

$8.00

3 Raw Slice Bacon

$5.00

Tropical Syrup

$9.00

Blueberrie Syrup

$9.00

Strawberry Syrup

$12.00

Wipe Butter(White Container 12oz)

$4.00

2 Big Gravy Container

$5.00

Holiday Gift Box

$30.00

20 Single Buttermilk

$25.00

Regular Syrup Bottle

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great breakfast!

Website

Location

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

Gallery
The Original Pancake House Normal image

Map
