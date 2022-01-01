- Home
The Original Pancake House Normal 115 Veterans Parkway
115 Veterans Parkway
Normal, IL 61761
Popular Items
Specialties of the House
Pancakes
Apple Pancake
An oven-baked confection with Granny Smith apples and a premium cinnamon glaze.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Loaded with blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with real bits of bacon.
Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with diced bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Georgia Pecan Pancakes
Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Strawberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with fresh strawberries and topped with whipped cream.
Potato Pancakes
Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.
49'er Flapjacks
Thin-chewy-gooey. 3 large pancakes from the famous Mother Lode Country of San Francisco.
The Two by Four
2 eggs any style and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
Three Little Pigs in a Blanket
Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Single Buttermilk
1 Buttermilk With Pecans
Full Gluten Free Pancake
1/2 Glutten Free Pancake
1 Glutten Free Pancake
Pumpkin Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes made with pure pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Served with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
1 Pumpkin Pancake
Crepes
French Crepes
3 crepes filled with fresh strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot strawberry syrup.
Cherry Kijafa Crepe
A Danish favorite. 3 crepes filled with tart red cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
Fresh Fruit Crepe
3 crepes filled and topped with fresh seasonal fruit and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Shells
Swedish Pancakes
Belgian Waffles
Plain Waffle
Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Apple Waffle
Topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.
Bacon Waffle
Topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Blueberry Waffle
Toped with plumb blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compte.
Pecan Waffle
Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Strawberry Waffle
Dusted with powdered sugar and then topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Monte Cristo Croissant
Our version of the classic Monte Cristo. Smoked ham, Gruyere cheese on a buttery croissant, pressed in our waffle iron to a melty toasty perfection. Served with a sweet fig jam and a side of hashbrowns.
Add Pecans
Add Chocolate Chips
Red Velvet Waffle
Thick Sliced French Toast
Brioche French Toast
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter and dusted with powdered sugar.
Strawberry French Toast
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter, topped with strawberries and whipped ream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm homemade strawberry syrup.
1\2 French Toast
1\2 Strawberry French Toast
Oven Baked Omelettes
Irish Omelette
Filled with our homemade corned beef hash and aged cheddar cheese.
Santa Fe Omelette
Medley of fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa.
Feta Spinach Omelette
Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.
Fresh Vegetarian Omelette
Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Filled with ham and cheddar cheese.
Western Omelette
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
Build Your Own Omelette
Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.
Egg Specialties
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato pancakes.
Bacon & Eggs
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Sausage Links & Eggs
4 sausage links and 2 large eggs served any style.
Turkey Links & Eggs
Turkey links and 2 large eggs served any style.
Egg Sandwich
Sausage or bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns
Hash Browns & Eggs
Our seasoned hash browns and 2 large eggs served any style.
Sausage Patties & Eggs
2 sausage patties and 2 large eggs served any style.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
4 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs
3 eggs lightly scrambled with diced sugar-cured hickory smoked ham.
Smoked Ham & Eggs
A thick slice of hickory smoked ha and 2 large eggs served any style.
Breakfast Grain Bowl
A healthy and satisfying start to your day. Nutty quinoa and roasted sweet potatoes dressed with a light lemon vinaigrette and topped with blanched asparagus, cherry tomatoes, shaved pickled vegetables, sliced avocado, scallions and one egg, any style.
Toast and Eggs
Corned Beef Hash With Eggs
Scrambles
Santa Fe Scramble
Scrambled eggs, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Farmers Scramble
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Meat Lovers Scramble
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Vegetarian Scramble
Scrambled eggs, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
BYO Scramble
Meats & Sides
Thick Sliced Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Links
Turk Links
Hickory Smoked Ham
Sausage Patties
Eggs
Hash Browns
Side Of Corned Beef Hash
Toast
English muffin, white, rye, wheat,
Biscuit
Whipped Cream
Salsa
Ranchero Sauce
Half order Turk Links
Half Order Patties
Half Order Links
Half Order Bacon
Half order Canadian Bacon
1 Piece of Bacon
1 Sausage Patty
1 Link
1 Turk Link
Slice Tomato
Slice Avocado
Add Guacamole
Add Sour Cream
Add Pecans
Add Chocolate Chips
Add Hollandaise/in side
Add cheddar Cheese
Small Side Strawberries
Side Cherry Kijafa Crepe
Side French Crepe
Side Fresh Fruit Crepe
2 Crepe Shells
2 Swedish
2 49°s
Side French Toast
Add Jalapeño
Add Green Pepper
Add Onion
Add Ham
Add Apples
Side Of Gravy
Big Bwl Of Gravy
Side Of Raw Diced Onion
Add Cherry Kijafa Side
Side Dutch Baby
Fruits & Cereals
Beverages
Water
Freshly Squeezed Juices
Choice of Orange or Grapefruit.
Soft Drinks
Lemonade
Coffee
Juice
Choice of Apple, cranberry or tomato
Tea
Hot or iced.
Hot Chocolate
Served with whipped cream.
Decaf Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Premium
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
SM Grapefruit Juice
LG Grapefruit Juice
SM Orange Juice
LG Orange Juice
Straw-Lemonade
Retail
Birthday Fruit Plate (only for restaurant costumers)
Coffee
Coffee Cup
T-Shirt
Cup and Coffee Combo
OJ Bottle
1 Buttermilk Bottle
3 Raw Slice Bacon
Tropical Syrup
Blueberrie Syrup
Strawberry Syrup
Wipe Butter(White Container 12oz)
2 Big Gravy Container
Holiday Gift Box
20 Single Buttermilk
Regular Syrup Bottle
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy great breakfast!
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal, IL 61761