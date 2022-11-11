The Oxford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern-day gastropub serving fine food and drinks inspired by a London street market, with the enticing flavors of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India and the United Kingdom.
Location
195 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Metro City - Murphy Ave - 151 South Murphy Ave
No Reviews
151 South Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurant