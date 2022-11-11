Sandwiches
Salad
American
The Poboy House
90 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Poboy House brings new and innovative dishes to West Baton Rouge! Come try some of our amazing Poboys & Salads! We have an assortment of fresh desserts available daily.
Location
170 6th St, Port Allen, LA 70767
Gallery
