The Poboy House

90 Reviews

$

170 6th St

Port Allen, LA 70767

Popular Items

Shrimp Poboy
The Club
The Whip Lady

Small Bites

Loaded Hummus

$8.00

Roasted Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Pine Nuts, Sun-dried Tomato, Olive Oil. Fresh Pita Chips

Chicken Salad Avocado

$8.50Out of stock

Two Avocado Halves, Sweet Butter Lettuce, Balsamic Chicken Salad, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, and Fresh Basil

Salads

The Whip Lady

The Whip Lady

$11.50

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Boiled Egg, Fleur-de-Lis Ham, Cajun Turkey, Roast Beef, Shrimp, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion

Chef Salad

$9.50

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Fleur-de-Lis Ham, Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, & a Boiled Egg

Taco Salad

$9.50

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Seasoned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, and Yellow Tortilla Chips. Jalapeno, Salsa, and Sour Cream on the Side

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Sun-dried Tomato, Cucumber, Cheese Tortellini, Greek Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2 or Shrimp $3

Shredded Lettuce

$7.50

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, & a Boiled Egg

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$11.00

Sweet Butter Lettuce, Fried Onion, Smoked Bacon, Boiled Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Shrimp, & Remoulade Dressing

The Bonnie Salad

$8.00

Shredded Iceberg, Boiled Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Cheddar

The Bleu

The Bleu

$12.50

Sweet Butter Lettuce, Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Fried Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, & Creamy Garlic Dressing

The Ronnie

$8.50

Baby Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Candied Walnuts, & a Pepper-Jelly Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken, Creamy Garlic and Balsamic, Cheddar, Bacon

Poboys

Shrimp Poboy

$11.50

Golden Fried Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, House made Pickles, Garlic Aioli.

Catfish Poboy

$11.50

Delta Pride Catfish Strips, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Garlic Aioli

Roast Beef Debris

$10.00

Slow Cooked & Shredded Roast Beef in Jus, Garlic Aioli

Ham & Cheddar

Ham & Cheddar

$9.00

Fleur-de-Lis Ham, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey & Swiss

Turkey & Swiss

$9.00

Cajun Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Hot Sausage

$9.50Out of stock

House Sausage, Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms, Muenster, and Garlic Aioli

Philly CheeseSteak

Philly CheeseSteak

$12.00

Thin Sliced Ribeye, Muenster, Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli

Combo Poboy

Combo Poboy

$10.50

Fleur-de-Lis ham, Cajun Turkey, Roast Beef, and Muenster. Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Cubano

$12.00

Braised Pork Belly, Fleur De Lis Ham, Swiss, House Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Dijon Mustard, Mojo

Texas Crutch

$12.50Out of stock

18 Hour Brisket, Munster, Butter Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Dijon Mustard

Sides

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.50

Parmesan Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sandwiches

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$7.00+Out of stock

Fleur De Lis Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Olive Salad, Provolone, Homemade Sesame Bun

All American

All American

$11.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Brioche Bun

B.L.A.T.

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.00

Balsamic Chicken Salad, Sweet Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

The Club

$11.00

Italian Melt

$10.00

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Dasani 20oz

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Specialty Chantilly Cakes (24-48 Hour Notice Required)

Berry Chantilly

Berry Chantilly

$35.00+

Butter vanilla cake layered with homemade almond Chantilly cream and fresh berries. Finished with a crown of fresh berries.

Almond Strawberry

$35.00+

Classic white almond cake with fresh berry (strawberry and raspberry) buttercream and strawberry slices.

Lemon Berry

$35.00+

Butter Vanilla Cake soaked with fresh strawberry and raspberry puree and layered with zingy lemon and cream cheese chantilly icing and fresh lemon curd.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$35.00+

Rich chocolate cake soaked with raspberry and strawberry puree and layered with our Ghirardelli chocolate buttercream icing and fresh strawberries.

Thin Mint Chantilly

$35.00+

Rich chocolate cake layered with our mint cookies and cream chantilly icing. Finished with a dark chocolate ganache drip and a crown of chocolate mint cookies.

Italian Cream

$35.00+

Buttery vanilla bean cake with toasted coconut and pecans baked into the layers. Filled with our coconut and cream cheese chantilly icing.

Tres Leches

$35.00+

Butter vanilla cake soaked with tres leches (three milks) and layered with freshly whipped cream cheese whipped cream.

Red Velvet

$35.00+

Classic red velvet cake layered with our signature vanilla bean and cream cheese chantilly icing.

Carrot

$35.00+

Both savory and sweet, perfectly spiced carrot cake. Pecan pieces are baked into the layers. Filling is our signature vanilla bean and cream cheese chantilly icing.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$35.00+

Rich Ghirardelli chocolate cake layered with whipped Oreo icing and Oreo cookie pieces. Finished with a dark chocolate ganache drip and Oreo cookie crown.

Halloween Treats!

Spooky Cupcakes

$25.00

Flavors include chocolate oreo, almond wedding cake, and vanilla.

Skull Chantilly

$75.00

Feeds 8-12. Flowers and toppings will vary and match the flavor that you choose.

Macarons

$14.00+

Cake Pops

$12.00+

French Bread

French Bread

$1.99

Twin French

$3.99

Poboy Buns

$3.99

Pistolettes

$3.99

Jalapeno Bread

$5.99

Garlic Braid

$5.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Poboy House brings new and innovative dishes to West Baton Rouge! Come try some of our amazing Poboys & Salads! We have an assortment of fresh desserts available daily.

Location

170 6th St, Port Allen, LA 70767

Directions

