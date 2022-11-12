Seafood
American
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge Corporate Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.
Location
5211 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen - Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center
5.0 • 9
7323 Florida BLVD Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurant
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
No Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge