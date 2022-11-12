Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Off the Hook - Baton Rouge Corporate Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

5211 Corporate Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Catfish & Shrimp Platter
Gulf Shrimp Platter
Southern Catfish Platter

LAGNIAPPE

SWAMP FRIES

SWAMP FRIES

$6.99
FRIED GREEN BEANS

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$5.99

PLATTERS

Gulf Shrimp Platter

Gulf Shrimp Platter

$10.99
Southern Catfish Platter

Southern Catfish Platter

$10.99
Catfish & Shrimp Platter

Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$14.99
Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$9.99

6" PO'BOYS

6" GULF SHRIMP PO' BOY

6" GULF SHRIMP PO' BOY

$8.99
6" CATFISH PO'BOY

6" CATFISH PO'BOY

$8.99
6" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

6" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

$8.99

8" PO'BOYS

8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY

8" GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY

$10.99

8" CATFISH PO'BOY

$10.99

8" HALF & HALF

$10.99
8" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

8" ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

$10.99

WRAPS

SHRIMP WRAP

SHRIMP WRAP

$8.99
CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49
CAJUNRITO

CAJUNRITO

$7.49

Jumbo fried chicken tender, red beans and rice, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños and chipotle sauce wrapped in a tortilla

LA SIGNATURE DISHES

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP

$4.99
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL

$7.49
SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP

SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP

$5.49
SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL

SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL

$8.49
ETOUFFEE CUP

ETOUFFEE CUP

$5.99
ETOUFFEE BOWL

ETOUFFEE BOWL

$9.49
RED BEANS CUP

RED BEANS CUP

$2.99
RED BEANS BOWL

RED BEANS BOWL

$5.99

SALADS

HOOK SALAD

HOOK SALAD

$6.99

KID'S MENU

KID'S SHRIMP

KID'S SHRIMP

$5.99
KID'S CATFISH

KID'S CATFISH

$5.99
KID'S CHICKEN TENDER

KID'S CHICKEN TENDER

$5.99

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$1.99
HUSH PUPPIES (6)

HUSH PUPPIES (6)

$1.99
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$1.99
RED BEANS & RICE

RED BEANS & RICE

$2.99

DESSERTS

Large Bread Pudding

$4.99

Large T-Boy Toast

$4.99
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$2.99
T-BOY TOAST

T-BOY TOAST

$2.99

CATERING

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)

$55.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)

$70.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE With Rice (Gallon)

$75.00

RED BEANS With Rice (Gallon)

$40.00

POTATO SALAD (Gallon)

$35.00

CATERING TENDER

$35.00+

CATERING FISH

$45.00+

CATERING SHRIMP

$45.00+

WRAP PLATTER

$60.00

POBOY PLATTER

$70.00

FRIED GREEN BEANS (Serves 18-20)

$60.00

CRISPY FRIES (Serves 15-20)

$20.00

HUSHPUPPIES (Serves 20-25)

$30.00

HOOK SALAD (Serves 10-12)

$25.00

CATERING RICE

$16.50

BREAD PUDDING

$30.00+

FRESH BREWED TEA (Gallon)

$5.99

RASPBERRY LEMONADE (Gallon)

$9.00

TBOY TOAST

$30.00

CATERING SAUCE

$7.69

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.99+

SWEET TEA

$1.99+

UNSWEETENED TEA

$1.99+

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$1.99+

BOTTLED BARQ'S ROOTBEER

$1.99

BOTTLED POWERADE

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

1/2 SWEET 1/2 UNSWEET

$1.99+

ICE CUP

$1.00

1/2 SWEET TEA 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.99+

JUICE BOX

$0.99

CUP OF WATER

$0.99

BOTTLED APPLE JUICE

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

Website

Location

5211 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge image
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge image
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge image

