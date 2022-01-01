- Home
The Chimes East
1,232 Reviews
$$
10870 Coursey
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
Appetizers
BLACKENED GATOR
marinated and blackened gator bites served with gator sauce
BOUDIN BALLS
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
BOUDIN EGGROLLS
BUFFALO WINGS
5 drummettes and 5 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
CRABMEAT STUFFED MUSHROOMS
5 mushroom caps stuffed with a dab of sour cream and crab meat stuffing. Topped with butter and a Parmesan cheese blend and baked. Garnished with parsley and lemon
CRAWFISH FRIES
Fries layered with a pepper jack cream sauce, sautéed crawfish and topped with a melted gouda mix. Garnished with fried crawfish tails and green onions. Served with ranch and au jus gravy.
CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE
Crawfish tails and a mix of cheddar, smoked gouda, and pepper jack cheeses mixed with pasta shells. garnished with green onions
CROUTON PLATE
10 large homemade croutons
FRIED CRAB FINGERS
Crab claws battered in a spicy blend and fried served with cocktail sauce
FRIED GATOR
Fried gator bites served with gator sauce
FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS
4 Mozzarella logs battered and fried, served with marinara.
FRIED PICKLES
Thick cut dill pickles lightly battered and fried, served with our Ranch dressing.
HUSH PUPPIES
Deep fried corn meal balls. They come 7 to an order and are served with butter
LAGNIAPPE CAKES
crab, shrimp, and crawfish cakes topped with creollaise sauce and garnished with parsley. They come 2 to an order
ONION RINGS
large cut yellow onion rings that are battered and deep-fried. (Approximately 18-20 rings)
SAUTEED CRAB FINGERS
Crab claws sautéed and finished in white wine garlic butter. Garnished with parsley
SHRIMP & GRITS
6 sautéed shrimp in andouille cream sauce and served with a fried grit ball
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
GATOR SAUSAGE
8 pieces of gator/pork sausage grilled and served with Tiger Town sauce on the side
STUFFED JALAPENO
WORKS CHEESE FRIES
French fries topped with jalapenos, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and melted pepperjack cheese
Soups
DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE
Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces and served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (12 ounces)
DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL
Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces, served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (8 ounces)
ETOUFEE LARGE
Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered bread roll and garnished with green onions.
ETOUFEE SMALL
Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions
SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE
crabmeat, oysters, shrimp and okra in a roux-based stock and served over rice. Served with a butter roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)
SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL
crabmeat, oysters, shrimp, and okra in a roux-based stock served over rice. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with parsley. (8 ounce serving)
SHRIMP & CORN LARGE
Tomato based shrimp and corn soup served with a buttered bread roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)
SHRIMP & CORN SMALL
Tomato- based shrimp and corn soup served with a buttered bread roll and garnished with parsley (8 ounce serving)
SOUP & SALAD
Side salad and a large soup of choice. served with buttered roll
SOUP LARGE
Changes daily- served with a buttered roll (12 ounce serving)
SOUP SMALL
changes daily- served with a buttered roll (8 ounce serving)
Salads
BLK\GRILL CHICKEN CAESAR
blackened or grilled chicken, romaine tossed in ceasar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
FRIED CHICKEN CAESAR
fried chicken on romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, half an egg and 3 large croutons.
SALMON CAESAR
grilled or blackened salmon on romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, half an egg and 3 large croutons
BLK\GRILL SHRIMP CAESAR
FRIED SHRIMP CAESAR
8 fried jumbo shrimp on top of a romaine salad tossed in Ceasar dressing with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
BLK\GRILL CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD
FRIED CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD
SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD
BLK\GRILL SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD
FRIED SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD
8 jumbo fried shrimp on iceberg/romaine mix, tomatoes, half an egg, 3 large croutons
BLK\GRILL CHICKEN SPINACH SALAD
FRIED CHICKEN SPINACH SALAD
SALMON SPINACH SALAD
grilled or blackened salmon on a bed of spinach tossed in pepper jelly vinegarette, feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
BLK\GRILL SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD
FRIED SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD
BLK\GRILL CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
SALMON CLUB SALAD
BLK\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD
FRIED SHRIMP CLUB SALAD
CRAWFISH SALAD
fried crawfish tails served on a bed of baby spinach tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg, and 3 large croutons
SHRIMP REMOULADE SALAD
TOSSED SALAD
LARGE CAESAR
romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg, and 3 large croutons
LARGE CLUB SALAD
LARGE SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
LARGE TOSS SALAD
Sandwiches
BBQ SHRIMP POBOY
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on WW Toast
CATFISH POBOY
fried catfish on poboy bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup
CHICKEN SANDWICH
chicken on whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles
CHIMES CLUB
piece of chicken served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle
FRIED PORK SANDWICH
piece of fried pork served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle
GRILLED VEGGIE MELT
squash, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette, with swiss cheese and served on whole wheat toast
HAMBURGER
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
HAMBURGER POBOY
two patties on poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, and red onion
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
meatless, plant based burger served on a cracked wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
JALAPENO BACON BURGER
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
LAGNIAPPE CAKE SANDWICH
crab, shrimp and crawfish cake served on cracked wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
RIBEYE BURGER
ground ribeye burger on brioche bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, cheddar and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions.
ROAST BEEF POBOY
roast beef and au jus gravy served on poboy bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
SALMON SANDWICH
blackened salmon served on a whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
SHRIMP POBOY
fried shrimp served on poboy bread and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup
SPICY SALMON
Fried salmon strips on a whole wheat bun, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Siracha mayo.
T BIRD SANDWICH
piece of chicken served on a cracked whole wheat bun and dressed with bacon, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
TURKEY CROISSANT
turkey served on a butter croissant and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
Entrees
BBQ SHRIMP
BOAT LOAD
CATFISH NOLA
CATFISH PERDU
5 ounces of thin cut fried catfish filets on a bed of rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions
CATFISH PLATTER
3 fried catfish filets, fries and 3 hushpuppies
CHARBROILED CATFISH
4 charbroiled catfish filets on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with a garlic butter. Served with a side and a buttered roll
CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHICKEN PLATTER
FISH OF THE DAY
HALF & HALF
LARGE ALFREDO
LG RED BEAN
PASTA GRAZI
PORK CHOPS
Two grilled pork chops topped with a homemade Abita root beer BBQ glaze served with a bread roll and a side.
RIBEYE
12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.
RIBEYE SPECIAL
12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter and a choice of topping. Served with a side and a bread roll.
SALMON ALFREDO
6oz. Salmon served over a bed of alfredo. Comes with a bread roll.
SALMON PLATTER
9oz. Salmon filet topped with dill butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.
SEAFOOD PASTA
SHRIMP ALFREDO
8 jumbo shrimp served over a bed of alfredo with a bread roll.
SHRIMP PLATTER
8 jumbo fried shrimp, fries and 3 hushpuppies
Desserts
BLACKBERRY COBBLER
BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING
BREAD PUDDING
Bread pudding with white chocolate chips baked inside. Topped with a pecan praline sauce.
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE
COCOA CHEESECAKE
HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE
Brownie square topped with ice cream, whip cream, hot fudge, pecans and a cherry.
KEY LIME PIE
OREO CHEESECAKE
RED VELVET CAKE
SNICKERDOODLE
SNICKERS CHEESECAKE
CARAMEL PUMPKIN CAKE
Sides
BREAD ORDER
buttered roll
FRIES
STUFFED POTATO
Twice baked potato stuffed with sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
STEAMED VEGETABLES
Carrots, Cauliflower, and Broccoli steamed and topped with butter and Tony's.
SM RED BEANS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
MACARONI & CHEESE
Shells in a creamy pepper jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese sauce.
SAUTEED SPINACH ADD
GRITS
Batches
Gallon Crawfish Etouffee
Gallon of Duck and Sausage
Gallon of Red Beans
Gallon of Seafood Gumbo
Gallon of Oyster Sauce
Gallon of Shrimp and Corn
Pint of Dressing
Pint of Rice
Quart Crawfish Etouffee
Quart of Duck and Sausage
Quart of Red Beans
Quart of Rice
Quart of Seafood Gumbo
Quart of Shrimp and Corn
Quart of Soup of the Day
Quart of Spin Dip
Quart of Jacques sauce
Quart of Oyster Sauce
Quart of Blackjack Sauce
Quick Add
1/2 BOILED EGG
ALFFREDO SAUCE
AVOCADO
BACON
BBQ SHRIMP STOCK
BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
BREAD ORDER
CATFISH FILET
CHICKEN BREAST
CRAWFISH FRY SAUCE
CRAWFISH SIDE
CROISSANT
CUCUMBER
CUP BLACKJACK
DELACROIX SAUCE
FETA CHEESE
FINGER BUTTER
FRIED EGG
FRIED JAPS
FRIED RING
GRIT CAKE
HAM ADD
JUMBO SHRIMP ADD
LAFOURCHE
MARINARA ADD
NEW ORLEANS SHRIMP TOPPING
PARMESAN ADD
PEPPER JACK ADD
POBOY SHRIMP ADD
PP TIP
PRALINE SAUCE
RAW MUSHROOM ADD
RICE (small soup bowl)
SALAD BACON
SAUTEED MUSHROOM ADD
SAUTEED ONION ADD
SAUTEED SPINACH ADD
SEA PASTA SAUCE
SHREDDED CHEDDAR
SLICED CHEDDAR
SOUR CREAM
SPICY BATTER
SWISS ADD
TIGER TOWN SHRIMP
TURKEY ADD
WW TOAST
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge, LA 70816