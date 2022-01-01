Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

The Chimes East

1,232 Reviews

$$

10870 Coursey

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
HALF & HALF
BOUDIN BALLS

BEVERAGES

ABITA ROOT BEER

$3.00

BLUE RED BULL

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.75

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

ORANGE RED BULL

$4.00Out of stock

RED BULL

$4.00

SODA WATER

SOFT DRINK

$2.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

WAITR DRINK

$3.25

WATER

SIMPLE SYRUP

$0.50

Appetizers

BLACKENED GATOR

BLACKENED GATOR

$12.50

marinated and blackened gator bites served with gator sauce

BOUDIN BALLS

BOUDIN BALLS

$10.00

8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce

BOUDIN EGGROLLS

$12.00
BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.50

5 drummettes and 5 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce

CRABMEAT STUFFED MUSHROOMS

CRABMEAT STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.50

5 mushroom caps stuffed with a dab of sour cream and crab meat stuffing. Topped with butter and a Parmesan cheese blend and baked. Garnished with parsley and lemon

CRAWFISH FRIES

$14.00

Fries layered with a pepper jack cream sauce, sautéed crawfish and topped with a melted gouda mix. Garnished with fried crawfish tails and green onions. Served with ranch and au jus gravy.

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

$11.50

Crawfish tails and a mix of cheddar, smoked gouda, and pepper jack cheeses mixed with pasta shells. garnished with green onions

CROUTON PLATE

$2.00

10 large homemade croutons

FRIED CRAB FINGERS

$17.00

Crab claws battered in a spicy blend and fried served with cocktail sauce

FRIED GATOR

$12.50

Fried gator bites served with gator sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.50

4 Mozzarella logs battered and fried, served with marinara.

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Thick cut dill pickles lightly battered and fried, served with our Ranch dressing.

HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.00

Deep fried corn meal balls. They come 7 to an order and are served with butter

LAGNIAPPE CAKES

LAGNIAPPE CAKES

$10.50

crab, shrimp, and crawfish cakes topped with creollaise sauce and garnished with parsley. They come 2 to an order

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$10.00

large cut yellow onion rings that are battered and deep-fried. (Approximately 18-20 rings)

SAUTEED CRAB FINGERS

SAUTEED CRAB FINGERS

$17.00

Crab claws sautéed and finished in white wine garlic butter. Garnished with parsley

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$13.00

6 sautéed shrimp in andouille cream sauce and served with a fried grit ball

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.50

Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips

GATOR SAUSAGE

$9.00

8 pieces of gator/pork sausage grilled and served with Tiger Town sauce on the side

STUFFED JALAPENO

$12.00Out of stock
WORKS CHEESE FRIES

WORKS CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

French fries topped with jalapenos, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and melted pepperjack cheese

Soups

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE

$10.00

Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces and served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (12 ounces)

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL

$7.00

Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces, served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (8 ounces)

ETOUFEE LARGE

$13.50

Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered bread roll and garnished with green onions.

ETOUFEE SMALL

$8.25

Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions

SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE

$10.00

crabmeat, oysters, shrimp and okra in a roux-based stock and served over rice. Served with a butter roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)

SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL

$7.00

crabmeat, oysters, shrimp, and okra in a roux-based stock served over rice. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with parsley. (8 ounce serving)

SHRIMP & CORN LARGE

$10.00

Tomato based shrimp and corn soup served with a buttered bread roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)

SHRIMP & CORN SMALL

$7.00

Tomato- based shrimp and corn soup served with a buttered bread roll and garnished with parsley (8 ounce serving)

SOUP & SALAD

$13.50

Side salad and a large soup of choice. served with buttered roll

SOUP LARGE

$10.00

Changes daily- served with a buttered roll (12 ounce serving)

SOUP SMALL

$7.00

changes daily- served with a buttered roll (8 ounce serving)

Salads

BLK\GRILL CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.00

blackened or grilled chicken, romaine tossed in ceasar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons

FRIED CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.00

fried chicken on romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, half an egg and 3 large croutons.

SALMON CAESAR

$18.00

grilled or blackened salmon on romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing with tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, half an egg and 3 large croutons

BLK\GRILL SHRIMP CAESAR

$16.00

FRIED SHRIMP CAESAR

$16.00

8 fried jumbo shrimp on top of a romaine salad tossed in Ceasar dressing with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons

BLK\GRILL CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD

$14.00

SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD

$18.00

BLK\GRILL SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD

$16.00

FRIED SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD

$16.00

8 jumbo fried shrimp on iceberg/romaine mix, tomatoes, half an egg, 3 large croutons

BLK\GRILL CHICKEN SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

SALMON SPINACH SALAD

$18.00

grilled or blackened salmon on a bed of spinach tossed in pepper jelly vinegarette, feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons

BLK\GRILL SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD

$16.00

FRIED SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD

$16.00

BLK\GRILL CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$16.00

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$16.00

SALMON CLUB SALAD

$19.00

BLK\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD

$17.00

FRIED SHRIMP CLUB SALAD

$17.00

CRAWFISH SALAD

$15.00

fried crawfish tails served on a bed of baby spinach tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg, and 3 large croutons

SHRIMP REMOULADE SALAD

$16.00

TOSSED SALAD

$4.75

LARGE CAESAR

$10.00

romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, half an egg, and 3 large croutons

LARGE CLUB SALAD

$11.00

LARGE SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Baby spinach tossed in Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons

LARGE TOSS SALAD

$10.00

Sandwiches

BBQ SHRIMP POBOY

$15.00

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on WW Toast

CATFISH POBOY

$13.00

fried catfish on poboy bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

chicken on whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles

CHIMES CLUB

$13.50

piece of chicken served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle

FRIED PORK SANDWICH

$12.25Out of stock

piece of fried pork served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle

GRILLED VEGGIE MELT

$11.00

squash, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette, with swiss cheese and served on whole wheat toast

HAMBURGER

$11.00

burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

HAMBURGER POBOY

$19.50

two patties on poboy bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, and red onion

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.00

meatless, plant based burger served on a cracked wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

JALAPENO BACON BURGER

$13.50

burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

LAGNIAPPE CAKE SANDWICH

$13.00

crab, shrimp and crawfish cake served on cracked wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

RIBEYE BURGER

$14.00

ground ribeye burger on brioche bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, cheddar and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions.

ROAST BEEF POBOY

$14.00

roast beef and au jus gravy served on poboy bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles

SALMON SANDWICH

$15.00

blackened salmon served on a whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.00

fried shrimp served on poboy bread and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup

SPICY SALMON

$13.00

Fried salmon strips on a whole wheat bun, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Siracha mayo.

T BIRD SANDWICH

$14.00

piece of chicken served on a cracked whole wheat bun and dressed with bacon, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

TURKEY CROISSANT

$13.00Out of stock

turkey served on a butter croissant and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles

Entrees

BBQ SHRIMP

$19.00

BOAT LOAD

$25.50

CATFISH NOLA

$21.00

CATFISH PERDU

$18.00

5 ounces of thin cut fried catfish filets on a bed of rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions

CATFISH PLATTER

$19.00

3 fried catfish filets, fries and 3 hushpuppies

CHARBROILED CATFISH

$20.00

4 charbroiled catfish filets on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with a garlic butter. Served with a side and a buttered roll

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.00

CHICKEN PLATTER

$14.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$27.00

HALF & HALF

$20.00

LARGE ALFREDO

$9.00

LG RED BEAN

$11.00

PASTA GRAZI

$12.00

PORK CHOPS

$16.00

Two grilled pork chops topped with a homemade Abita root beer BBQ glaze served with a bread roll and a side.

RIBEYE

$32.00

12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.

RIBEYE SPECIAL

$39.75

12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter and a choice of topping. Served with a side and a bread roll.

SALMON ALFREDO

$19.00

6oz. Salmon served over a bed of alfredo. Comes with a bread roll.

SALMON PLATTER

$23.00

9oz. Salmon filet topped with dill butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.

SEAFOOD PASTA

$20.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.00

8 jumbo shrimp served over a bed of alfredo with a bread roll.

SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.00

8 jumbo fried shrimp, fries and 3 hushpuppies

Desserts

BLACKBERRY COBBLER

$6.75Out of stock

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$6.75Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$6.75

Bread pudding with white chocolate chips baked inside. Topped with a pecan praline sauce.

CARROT CAKE

$6.75Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE

$6.75Out of stock

COCOA CHEESECAKE

$6.75Out of stock

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.75

Brownie square topped with ice cream, whip cream, hot fudge, pecans and a cherry.

KEY LIME PIE

$6.75Out of stock

OREO CHEESECAKE

$6.75

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.75Out of stock

SNICKERDOODLE

$6.75Out of stock

SNICKERS CHEESECAKE

$6.75Out of stock

CARAMEL PUMPKIN CAKE

$6.75

Sides

BREAD ORDER

$1.00

buttered roll

FRIES

$4.75

STUFFED POTATO

$4.75

Twice baked potato stuffed with sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$4.75

Carrots, Cauliflower, and Broccoli steamed and topped with butter and Tony's.

SM RED BEANS

$4.75

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.75

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.75

Shells in a creamy pepper jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese sauce.

SAUTEED SPINACH ADD

$4.75

GRITS

$4.75

Kids

KIDS SHRIMP

$7.00

KIDS CATFISH

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Batches

Gallon Crawfish Etouffee

$99.00

Gallon of Duck and Sausage

$66.00

Gallon of Red Beans

$55.00

Gallon of Seafood Gumbo

$99.00

Gallon of Oyster Sauce

$60.00

Gallon of Shrimp and Corn

$99.00Out of stock

Pint of Dressing

$11.00

Pint of Rice

$3.00

Quart Crawfish Etouffee

$25.00

Quart of Duck and Sausage

$16.50

Quart of Red Beans

$14.00

Quart of Rice

$5.00

Quart of Seafood Gumbo

$25.00

Quart of Shrimp and Corn

$25.00

Quart of Soup of the Day

$25.00

Quart of Spin Dip

$16.00

Quart of Jacques sauce

$25.00

Quart of Oyster Sauce

$15.00

Quart of Blackjack Sauce

$15.00

Quick Add

1/2 BOILED EGG

$0.25

ALFFREDO SAUCE

$1.50

AVOCADO

$1.50

BACON

$1.50

BBQ SHRIMP STOCK

$2.00

BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.50

BREAD ORDER

$1.00

CATFISH FILET

$4.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

CRAWFISH FRY SAUCE

$3.00

CRAWFISH SIDE

$8.00

CROISSANT

$2.00

CUCUMBER

$0.50

CUP BLACKJACK

$1.50

DELACROIX SAUCE

$1.50Out of stock

FETA CHEESE

$1.50

FINGER BUTTER

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$1.50

FRIED JAPS

$0.50

FRIED RING

$0.75

GRIT CAKE

$3.00

HAM ADD

$3.00

JUMBO SHRIMP ADD

$2.00

LAFOURCHE

$7.75

MARINARA ADD

$1.00

NEW ORLEANS SHRIMP TOPPING

$7.75

PARMESAN ADD

$1.50

PEPPER JACK ADD

$1.50

POBOY SHRIMP ADD

$6.50

PP TIP

$0.01

PRALINE SAUCE

$1.50

RAW MUSHROOM ADD

$0.50

RICE (small soup bowl)

$2.50

SALAD BACON

$1.50

SAUTEED MUSHROOM ADD

$1.50

SAUTEED ONION ADD

$0.50

SAUTEED SPINACH ADD

$4.75

SEA PASTA SAUCE

$1.50

SHREDDED CHEDDAR

$1.50

SLICED CHEDDAR

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SPICY BATTER

SWISS ADD

$1.50

TIGER TOWN SHRIMP

$7.75

TURKEY ADD

$6.00

WW TOAST

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

Website

Location

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Directions

Gallery
The Chimes image
Banner pic
The Chimes image

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ Rib's - Siegen
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Jasmines on The Bayou
orange starNo Reviews
6010 Jones Creek Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70817
View restaurantnext
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
orange star4.6 • 780
12740 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View restaurantnext
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen - Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center
orange star5.0 • 9
7323 Florida BLVD Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Jed's Local Poboys
orange star4.4 • 336
672 Jefferson Hwy BATON ROUGE, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston