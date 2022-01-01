Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parrain's Seafood

2,683 Reviews

$$

3225 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

Half & Half Platter
Shrimp, Crawfish, & Crab Pasta
Seafood Gumbo Bowl

N/A Beverages

COFFEE

$1.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$1.50

JUICE MEDLEY

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

Soda Water

SOFT DRINK

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

TONIC WATER

$2.00

Appetizers

Alligator

$13.50

Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Boudin Balls

$10.00

Seafood Au Gratin

$14.50

Crab Fingers Fried

$17.00

Crab Fingers Sauteed

$17.00

Eggplant Pontchartrain

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.50

Boudin Egg Rolls

$12.50

Praline Chicken

$12.00

Soups

Bowl Crab & Corn Bisque

$10.00

Crab & Corn Bisque Cup

$7.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Ettouffee Cup

$7.00

Soup of Day Cup

$7.00

Crawfish Stew Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Crawfish Stew Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Soup of Day Bowl

$10.00

Salads

Shrimp Remoulade

$16.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.00

Ceasar Salad w/ Tuna

$19.25

Coleslaw w/ Peanuts

$4.50

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Big Salad

$9.00

Crawfish Salad

$14.95

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Specialties

Andouille Encrusted

$25.00

Atchafalaya

$25.00

Barbequed Drum

$28.00

Black & Bleu Tuna

$24.00

Catfish Perdu

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$14.00

Crawfish Half & Half

$18.00

Delacroix

$23.00

Dinner Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Drum Orleans

$32.00

Grilled Fresh Fish

$25.00

Mahi meuniere

$27.00Out of stock

Maurepas

$24.00

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$21.00

Pontchartrain

$27.00

Seared Tuna Steak

$24.00

Shrimp, Crawfish, & Crab Pasta

$24.00

Tuna Monroe

$27.00Out of stock

Veggie Pasta

$14.00

Vermilion

$23.00

Catfish NOLA

$21.00Out of stock

Fire Cracker Salmon

$25.00

Boudin & Pepper Jack Meatloaf

$18.00Out of stock

Mahi Evangeline

$27.00

Turf

14oz Pork Chop

$25.00

Chicken Platter

$16.00

Grilled Duck Breast

$22.00

Ribeye

$34.00

Whole Fried Hen

$18.00

Fried Platters

Catfish Platter

$21.00

Half & Half Platter

$22.00

Oyster Platter

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp Platter

$19.00

Stuffed Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Thin Catfish Platter

$21.00

WHOLE TWO CAT

$22.00

Whole Shebang Platter

$29.00

Crawfish Platter

$20.00

WHOLE THREE CAT

$28.00

Sandwiches

Shrimp Poboy

$12.00

Catfish Poboy

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crawfish Poboy

$14.95

Oyster Poboy

$16.95Out of stock

Gator Poboy

$18.00

Steak Burger

$14.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.95

Dirty Rice

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Sauteed Spinach

$4.95

Stuffed Potato

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

Black Jack Potatos

$4.95Out of stock

Sweet Mash

$4.95

Desserts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.95

Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Special Dessert

$6.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Kids Entrees

Kid Shrimp

$7.95

Kid Chicken

$7.95

Kid Catfish

$7.95

Kid Pasta

$7.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Lunch Specials

Pork Chop Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Delacroix

$13.00Out of stock

Crawfish Pasta

$13.00Out of stock

Lunch Shrimp Alfredo

$13.00

Tabasco Catfish

$13.00

Catfish Chenier

$13.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Country Pork Chop

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$13.00Out of stock

Quick Adds

Bread Roll

$1.00

Oyster Bread

$1.00

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Toast Points

$2.00

Sweet Potato Medallions

$2.50

Blue Cheese Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Meuniere

$1.00

Side Of Bbq Stock

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

