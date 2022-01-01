Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chimes

2,878 Reviews

$$

3357 Highland Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Popular Items

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
CHICKEN ALFREDO
SEAFOOD PASTA

Appetizers

ALLIGATOR

ALLIGATOR

$11.75

(7 oz.) Marinated and grilled Alligator bites. Served with our own Horseradish Dijonaise.

BOUDIN BALLS

BOUDIN BALLS

$9.25

Homemade! Cajun pork and rice formed into (8) balls, then breaded and fried. Served with our own Horseradish Dijonaise.

BOWTIES

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00
CRAB FINGERS

CRAB FINGERS

$12.75Out of stock
CRABMEAT STUFF MUSHROOMS

CRABMEAT STUFF MUSHROOMS

$12.00
CRAWFISH MACARONI

CRAWFISH MACARONI

$10.25

Louisiana crawfish tails in a pepper jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cream sauce. Baked to order.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.00
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

Served with ranch dipping sauce.

HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$4.00

(7) Hushpuppies served with butter.

LAGNIAPPE CAKES

LAGNIAPPE CAKES

$9.75

(2) Shrimp, crawfish, and crabmeat cakes lightly battered and fried. Served with Creollaise.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$10.75

Served with Marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$8.00

(15 - 18) Hand-battered and breaded onion rings fried.

SHRIMP & GRITS

$10.25
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Served with fried bow tie pasta.

WORKS CHEESE FRIES

WORKS CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

Topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.

CRAWFISH CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Soups/Salads

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP & SALAD

$12.50

Your choice of soup served with a tossed salad.

SOUP SMALL

SOUP SMALL

$6.75

Soup of the Day

SOUP LARGE

SOUP LARGE

$9.25

Soup of the Day

ETOUFEE SMALL

ETOUFEE SMALL

$8.25

A Louisiana favorite! Served over rice.

ETOUFEE LARGE

ETOUFEE LARGE

$12.75

A Louisiana favorite! Served over rice.

SHRIMP & CORN SMALL

SHRIMP & CORN SMALL

$6.75
SHRIMP & CORN LARGE

SHRIMP & CORN LARGE

$9.25
SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL

SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL

$6.75

Served with rice.

SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE

SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE

$9.25

Served with rice.

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL

$6.75

Served with rice.

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE

$9.25

Served with rice.

LARGE CAESAR

$9.75

Romaine lettuce with our Italian cheese blend, croutons, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$9.75

Fresh spinach with Feta cheese, croutons, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

LARGE SALAD

LARGE SALAD

$9.75

Served with your choice of dressing.

GATOR CAESAR

$16.75

Romaine lettuce with our Italian cheese blend, croutons, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

SHRIMP REMOULADE SALAD

SHRIMP REMOULADE SALAD

$15.75

Served with your choice of dressing.

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$13.75

Grilled chicken, croutons, and grape tomatoes with chopped iceberg and green leaf lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.75

Served with your choice of dressing.

CLUB SALAD

CLUB SALAD

$10.75

Chicken, ham, bacon, and Swiss cheese with chopped iceberg and green leaf lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

CRAWFISH SALAD

CRAWFISH SALAD

$14.75

Served with your choice of dressing.

SALMON SALAD

$16.75

Served with your choice of dressing.

TOSSED SALAD

TOSSED SALAD

$3.50

Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$10.00

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

CHIMES CLUB

CHIMES CLUB

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast dressed with ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.75

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

TURKEY CROISSANT

TURKEY CROISSANT

$10.50

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

SALMON SANDWICH

SALMON SANDWICH

$12.00

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of side.

SPICY SALMON SANDWICH

$11.00
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$12.75

Have you tried our Impossible Burger yet?! Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.

LAGNIAPPE CAKE SANDWICH

LAGNIAPPE CAKE SANDWICH

$10.75

Dressed with fried shrimp, crawfish, and crabmeat cake, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of side.

ROAST BEEF POBOY

ROAST BEEF POBOY

$12.50

Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with gravy and French fries.

T BIRD SANDWICH

T BIRD SANDWICH

$11.50

Blackened chicken, avocado, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a whole wheat bun. Served with your choice of side.

JALAPENO BACON BURGER

JALAPENO BACON BURGER

$11.50

Dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and fried jalapeños. Served with your choice of side.

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$11.25

Dressed with bleu cheese crumbles and sautéed mushrooms. Served with your choice of side.

SHRIMP POBOY

SHRIMP POBOY

$11.75

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

OYSTER POBOY

OYSTER POBOY

$15.75

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

CATFISH POBOY

CATFISH POBOY

$11.75

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

CRAWFISH POBOY

CRAWFISH POBOY

$15.00

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

BBQ SHRIMP POBOY

BBQ SHRIMP POBOY

$13.75

Fried shrimp tossed in a traditional New Orleans style spicy butter. Dressed with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and pickles. Served with French fries.

ALLIGATOR POBOY

$11.75

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

HAMBURGER POBOY

$15.75

Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.

BLT

$7.00

GRILLED VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.75Out of stock

Entrees

RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE

RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE

$10.00

Served with sausage and a salad.

SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$19.75

Shrimp and crawfish in a tasso cream sauce. Served with a salad.

LARGE ALFREDO

$6.75
PORK CHOPS

PORK CHOPS

$15.75

Served with Abita Root Beer glaze and a tossed salad with your choice of side.

NEW ORLEANS STYLE BBQ SHRIMP

NEW ORLEANS STYLE BBQ SHRIMP

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp in spicy butter on a fried tasso grit cake. Served with a salad.

CHARBROILED CATFISH

CHARBROILED CATFISH

$17.00

Served with garlic butter and a tossed salad with your choice of side.

HAND CUT ANGUS RIBEYE

HAND CUT ANGUS RIBEYE

$28.00

Topped with garlic butter. Served with a tossed salad and your choice of side.

CATFISH PLATTER

CATFISH PLATTER

$16.25

Served with a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

HALF & HALF

HALF & HALF

$18.75

Your choice of (2) seafood and a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

PASTA GRAZI

PASTA GRAZI

$11.75

Steamed vegetables over pasta.

GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN

GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN

$12.75

Served with tossed salad and your choice of side.

SHRIMP PLATTER

SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.25

Served with a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

OYSTER PLATTER

OYSTER PLATTER

$18.75

Served with a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

CHIMES BOAT LOAD

CHIMES BOAT LOAD

$24.75Out of stock

Any (3) items: shrimp, catfish, stuffed shrimp, and oysters. Served with a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

STUFFED SHRIMP PLATTER

STUFFED SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.75Out of stock

Served with a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.75

Served with a salad.

SALMON ALFREDO

SALMON ALFREDO

$16.75

Served with a salad.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$15.75

Served with a salad.

ALLIGATOR ALFREDO

$17.00

Served with a salad.

SALMON PLATTER

SALMON PLATTER

$18.75

Served with dill sauce and a tossed salad with your choice of side.

CATFISH PERDU

CATFISH PERDU

$18.75

Fried catfish topped with crawfish étouffée. Served over rice and with a salad.

Desserts

ABITA ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.75
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.75

Topped with pecan praline sauce.

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY

$6.75

DESSERT SPECIAL

$6.75
HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.75

Topped with whipped cream, cherry, and pecans. Served with ice cream.

ICE CREAM

$2.50

Sides

ALFREDO SIDE

$4.75

BREAD ORDER

$0.50

FRIES

$4.75
STUFFED POTATO

STUFFED POTATO

$4.75
STEAMED VEGETABLES

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$4.75
RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE

RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE

$4.75
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.75
MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.75

Baked to order.

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.75

SIDE GRITS

$4.75

Kids

KIDS SHRIMP

$6.95

Served with your choice of side.

KIDS CATFISH

$6.95

Served with your choice of side.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.95

Served with your choice of side.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

Served with your choice of side.

KIDS DRINK

$1.00

Beverages

SOFT DRINK

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

WAITR DRINK

$2.30

COFFEE

$1.50

ABITA ROOT BEER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$1.50

RED BULL

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$1.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.00

JUICE MEDLEY

$2.00

JUICE MEDLEY LARGE

$3.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.25

VIRGIN MARY

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.00

SODA WATER

Retail

APRON

$10.00

CHIMES ALE GLASS

$3.00

CHIMES FLEECE

$30.00

CHIMES GRAY 1/4 ZIP

$30.00

CHIMES T-SHIRT

$15.00

EMPLOYEE TEE

$10.00

GROWLER

$5.00

T SHIRT MASK

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Restaurant info

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

Website

Location

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

