Rock Paper Taco Chimes Chimes St.

Rock Paper Taco

review star

No reviews yet

166 West Chimes Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Popular Items

2 Taco Combo
3 Taco Combo
The Snazz

For the Table

Chips + Dip Trio

Chips + Dip Trio

$10.00

Small elotes, small guacamole, and small queso served with tortilla chips

Southwest Nachos

Southwest Nachos

$8.00

Oversized helping of tortilla chips topped with black beans, roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, queso, cilantro, and sides of pico-de-gallo and Guacamole. Don't forget to customize and add protein to make it your own!

Large Queso+Protein

Large Queso+Protein

$10.00

Large bowl of delicious RPT queso with your choice of protein and house made tortilla chips.

Chips + RPT Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips + RPT Fire Roasted Salsa

$2.00

Chips and dips, comes with our house-made RPT salsa, feel free to add queso, elote, or guacamole.

Queso Frito

$10.00

Chipolte Agave Sticky Wings

$12.00

Avocado Street Toast

$8.00

Combos

2 Taco Combo

2 Taco Combo

$8.99

Pick Any Two Of Our Delicious Tacos Comes With Chips, Salsa, and Your Choice of a Non-Alcoholic Beverage!

3 Taco Combo

3 Taco Combo

$11.99

Pick Any Three Of Our Delicious Tacos Comes With Chips, Salsa, And Your Choice Of Non-Alcoholic Beverage!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00

12 Inch Flour Tortilla Filled With Chihuahua Cheese. Add Your Protein, Sauce, And Add-Ons Of Your Choice!

The Tacos

The Rock

The Rock

$4.00

Fried Chicken - Spinach, Diced Tomato, Fried Jalapeños, Melted Queso

The Paper

The Paper

$5.00

Carne Asada - Mango Salsa, 2 Avocado Slices, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

The Boom

The Boom

$5.00

Boom shrimp - Boom Sauce, Spinach, 2 Avocado Slices, Cilantro

The Surfer

The Surfer

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp - Red Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, 2 Avocado Slices, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

The Shark

The Shark

$5.00

Blackened Chipotle Shrimp - Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

The Snazz

The Snazz

$4.00

Buffalo Cauliflower - Red Cabbage, Fried Jalapeños , Queso Fresco, Lime Crema, Cilantro

The Fire

The Fire

$5.00

Fried Chicken - Tossed In Buffalo Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Avocado Ranch

The Claw

The Claw

$5.00

Nashville Hot Crawfish - Nashville Hot Sauce, Spinach, Pico De Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro, Avocado Ranch

The Dynamite

The Dynamite

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken - Waffle Tortilla, Bacon Strip, Maple Butter, Steens, Maple Syrup(On The Side)

The Lizard

The Lizard

$5.00

Andouille - Sauteed Onion/Bell Pepper, Fried Jalapeno, Cotija, Cilantro, RPT Sauce

The Peace

The Peace

$4.00

Fried/Grilled Portabello - Red Cabbage, Fried Jalapeno, 2 Avocado Slices, Cilantro

The Scissors

The Scissors

$4.00Out of stock

Carnitas - Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, RPT Sauce

The Spock

The Spock

$4.00

Grilled Chicken - Spinach, 2 Avocado Slices, Diced Tomato, Cotija, Cilantro

The Taco

The Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Seasoned Ground Beef - Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Melted Queso

Beverages

We Proudly Carry Coke Products, Coffee, and RiverRoad Sweet/Unsweet Tea

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Soda Water

Topo Chico Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert Tacos

Strawberry Cheesecake Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Waffle Tortilla, Cheesecake, Strawberry Filling, Crushed Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Topped With Chocolate Sauce

Dessert Taquitos

Dessert Taquitos

$5.00

2 Cookie Wrapped Tortillas, Dipped In Waffle Batter Then Deep Fried, Chocolate Drizzle On Top And Whipped Cream On The Side

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$3.00Out of stock

shredded cheese and ground beef

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.50Out of stock

25 Breakfast Tacos

25 Breakfast Tacos

$85.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Remember #tacoalwayswins

Location

166 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

Rock Paper Taco image
Rock Paper Taco image

