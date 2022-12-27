Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Lit Pizza Burbank L

1,956 Reviews

$

3930 Burbank Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

2+ Topping Craft Your Own
Get LiT
1 Topping Craft Your Own

Pizza

Pizza of The Month - Eggplant Parmesan

Pizza of The Month - Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Breaded eggplant cutlets, goat cheese, mozz, sweet peppers, marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper, basil & grated parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50
1 Topping Craft Your Own

1 Topping Craft Your Own

$8.50

Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza

2+ Topping Craft Your Own

2+ Topping Craft Your Own

$9.90
Get LiT

Get LiT

$9.90

LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms

LA BBQ Chicken

LA BBQ Chicken

$9.90

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers

Easy Caprese

Easy Caprese

$9.90

LIT Red Sauce, Ovalini, Roma Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Pesto Pollo

Pesto Pollo

$9.90

White Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Pesto

LocaLiTe Pizza

LocaLiTe Pizza

$9.90

LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, City Pork Andouille, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Cajun Chef Hot Sauce

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$9.90

Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco

$9.90

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula

Gone to Maui

Gone to Maui

$9.90

LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple

Meatballin

Meatballin

$9.90

LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Meatballs, Basil

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.90

White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.90

mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce

Calzone

Craft Your Own Calzone

Craft Your Own Calzone

$10.50

craft your own calzone, served with a side of warm marinara

Greek Calzone

$10.50

white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh spinach, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, served with a side of marinara

Super Veggie Calzone

$10.50

mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, roasted garlic, fresh roma tomatoes, served with a side of marinara

Stallion Calzone

$10.50

mozzarella, ricotta, goat cheese, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, served with a side of marinara

Ultimate Lit Calzone

$10.50

mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, roasted red bell peppers, black olives, served with a side of marinara

Pesto Calzone

$10.50

white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pesto, grilled chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sweet peppers, served with a side of marinara

Carne Calzone

$10.50

mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, beef, served with a side of marinara

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$8.50

Bacon Jalapeno Cheesesticks

$9.90

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50
Green Lite Salad

Green Lite Salad

$6.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.55
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.85

coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water

Bottled Water - Mountain Valley

Bottled Water - Mountain Valley

$2.95
Milk - Horizon Organic

Milk - Horizon Organic

$2.75
Lemonade - Gallon

Lemonade - Gallon

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired. Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes. We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

