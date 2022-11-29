Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Pizza Artista Baton Rouge

17 Reviews

$$

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

Click Here to Create Your Own
Traditionalist
Artista

10" Create Your Own Pizza Online

Create Your Own Pizza with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.

Click Here to Create Your Own

$10.49

10" Signature Pizzas Online

Create Your Own or Choose from one of our Signature Pizzas!
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$6.75

Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.

Artista

Artista

$10.75

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

Asian

Asian

$10.75

Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Onion, Carrots Finishes: Cilantro, Crumbled Peanuts

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$10.75

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

Boucherie

Boucherie

$15.25

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs

Cajun I YAM

Cajun I YAM

$11.99

Yams, Boudin, Marshmallows, American Cheese, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Steen's Syrup and more.

Cajun Macque Choux

Cajun Macque Choux

$12.25

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato

Cajun Seafood Deluxe

Cajun Seafood Deluxe

$16.25

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions

Caribbean Chicken

Caribbean Chicken

$12.25

Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime

Classic Cajun

Classic Cajun

$14.25

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie

$10.75

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

Fig-N-Awesome

Fig-N-Awesome

$15.25

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$10.75

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

Margherita

Margherita

$10.25

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

Mediterranean Veggie

Mediterranean Veggie

$10.75

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Oolala

Oolala

$12.25

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$12.25

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

$15.25

American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup

Swamp Daddy

Swamp Daddy

$18.25

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Traditionalist

Traditionalist

$9.25

Your Choice of Sauce, Any one Traditional Single Topping. Extra, Deluxe and Premium Toppings cost extra.

14" Large Signature Pizzas Online

Large pizzas will only be available on Traditional Crust.
Large Create Your Own

Large Create Your Own

$19.49

Large pizzas are only available on Traditional Crust.

Large Traditionalist

Large Traditionalist

$13.25

14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$16.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

Large Artista

Large Artista

$19.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

Large 5 Cheese

Large 5 Cheese

$19.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.49

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

Large Asian

Large Asian

$19.49

Thai Peanut Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Onion, Carrots, Cilantro, Crumbled Peanuts

Large Classic Veggie

Large Classic Veggie

$19.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

Large Mediterranean Veggie

Large Mediterranean Veggie

$19.49

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives

Large Caribbean Chicken

Large Caribbean Chicken

$19.49

Olive Oil, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Tomato Finishes: Caribbean Seasoning, Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice

Large Philly Steak

Large Philly Steak

$20.49

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

Large Oolala

Large Oolala

$20.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onion, Jalapeno, Shrimp

Large Cajun Macque Choux

Large Cajun Macque Choux

$20.49

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Corn, Tomato

Large Cajun I YAM

Large Cajun I YAM

$21.99

Yams, Boudin, Marshmallows, American Cheese, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Steen's Syrup and more.

Large Boucherie

Large Boucherie

$24.49

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, Ghost Pepper Blend Finishes: Steen’s Syrup

Large Classic Cajun

Large Classic Cajun

$24.49

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

Large Squealin Mac-N-Cheese

Large Squealin Mac-N-Cheese

$25.49

Gouda, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finish: Steen’s Syrup

Large Fig-N-Awesome

Large Fig-N-Awesome

$24.99

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Fig, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen’s Syrup

Large Seafood Deluxe

Large Seafood Deluxe

$26.49

Spicy Red Sauce, Ghost Pepper- Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onion, Green Onion

Large Swamp Daddy

Large Swamp Daddy

$33.49

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Calzones

Deluxe Calzone

Deluxe Calzone

$9.99

American Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Zesty Blend Applied.

Mac-N-Cheese Calzone

Mac-N-Cheese Calzone

$9.99

American Cheese, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jelly, Zesty Blend Applied Side of Cane Syrup

Boudin Calzone

Boudin Calzone

$9.99

American Cheese, Boudin, Tasso, White Onion, Green Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Pepper Jelly, Zest Blend applied, Side of Cane Syrup (optional)

Spinach & Chicken Calzone

Spinach & Chicken Calzone

$9.99

American Cheese, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Chicken, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Zesty Blend Applied Side of Marinara Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

American Cheese, Parm-Asiago Cheese, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno, Zesty Blend Applied. Side of Wing Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing

Pasta Bread Bowls

Carbonara Pasta Bowl

Carbonara Pasta Bowl

$10.34

Chicken, Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon

Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl

Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl

$10.34

Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce, Tasso, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Onion

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Bowl

Chicken Pesto Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$10.34

Sun-dried Tomato, Alfredo Sauce, Pesto, Chicken, Roasted Garlic

Primavera Pasta Bowl

Primavera Pasta Bowl

$10.34

Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato

Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl

Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl

$10.34

Cheddar Cheese Macaroni, Tasso, Bacon, Gouda

Salads Online

Our Signature Salads are created using the freshest ingredients possible.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Chicken, Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Southwest Chips, Lime Wedge, Jalapeno Ranch

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Ranch

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg, Dressing of Choice

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion

Wings Online

Five Flavors to Choose From! These come in 5, 10, 15, and 20 piece orders.
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$9.99+
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$9.99+
Pow Pow Wings

Pow Pow Wings

$9.99+
Thai Chili WIngs

Thai Chili WIngs

$9.99+
Plain

Plain

$9.99+

Desserts Online

Blond or Dark Brownie, Praline, or Rice Crispie Treat - the choice is yours.
Blond Brownie

Blond Brownie

$2.86
Dark Brownie

Dark Brownie

$2.86
Praline

Praline

$2.86
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.29

Drinks Online

Specify drink type in the special request section when ordering drinks.
Tea

Tea

$2.49
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.59
Peace Tea

Peace Tea

$2.49

21 oz. Soft Drinks

$2.49

32 oz Soft Drinks

$2.89
Watermelon Reign

Watermelon Reign

$3.29
Monster Java

Monster Java

$3.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Banner pic
Pizza Artista image

