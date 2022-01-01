Baton Rouge pizza restaurants you'll love

Baton Rouge restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Baton Rouge

Pizza Artista image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boucherie$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
Margherita$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Fig-N-Awesome$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
More about Pizza Artista
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
30 Inch - Pepperoni$38.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
Bottled Drink$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
Benny Blanco$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$8.50
Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA

Lit Pizza

9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 2 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Benny Blanco$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
More about Lit Pizza
ROCCA Pizzeria image

 

ROCCA Pizzeria

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto$19.00
burrata, mozzarella, arugula
Margherita$13.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Classic Cheese$10.00
mozzarella, red sauce
More about ROCCA Pizzeria
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street

301 Third Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Cinna Knots$3.99
Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing
Slice Pepperroni$3.50
A giant slice of our Big Pepperoni.
18" Big Pepperoni$18.99
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
More about Schlittz & Giggles Third Street
Lit Pizza image

 

Lit Pizza

7474 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bottled Drink$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
Pizza of The Month - Jalapeno Popper$8.50
white sauce, mozz, cheddar, ricotta, bacon, fresh jalapeno slices. Finished with a drizzle of ranch
More about Lit Pizza
Schlittz & Giggles Perkins image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins

2355 Ferndale Avenue, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mmmmmeaty$21.99
Garlic Knots Half$3.99
Pep Slice$3.50
More about Schlittz & Giggles Perkins
Bistro Italia image

 

Bistro Italia

11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Classic Lasagna$16.00
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$17.00
More about Bistro Italia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Cookies

Seafood Gumbo

