Baton Rouge pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista
4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Boucherie
|$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
|Margherita
|$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
|Fig-N-Awesome
|$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Fat Boy's Pizza
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
|30 Inch - Pepperoni
|$38.99
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
|Bottled Drink
|$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
|Benny Blanco
|$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Veggie Pizza
|$8.50
Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops
|Gone to Maui
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
|Get LiT
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
PIZZA
Lit Pizza
9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Benny Blanco
|$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
|Gone to Maui
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
ROCCA Pizzeria
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Prosciutto
|$19.00
burrata, mozzarella, arugula
|Margherita
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Classic Cheese
|$10.00
mozzarella, red sauce
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street
301 Third Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Half Cinna Knots
|$3.99
Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing
|Slice Pepperroni
|$3.50
A giant slice of our Big Pepperoni.
|18" Big Pepperoni
|$18.99
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
Lit Pizza
7474 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Bottled Drink
|$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
|Get LiT
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
|Pizza of The Month - Jalapeno Popper
|$8.50
white sauce, mozz, cheddar, ricotta, bacon, fresh jalapeno slices. Finished with a drizzle of ranch
Schlittz & Giggles Perkins
2355 Ferndale Avenue, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Mmmmmeaty
|$21.99
|Garlic Knots Half
|$3.99
|Pep Slice
|$3.50