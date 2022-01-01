Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Jasmines on The Bayou

review star

No reviews yet

6010 Jones Creek Rd.

Ste. A

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Alfredo - Dinner
Rocket Shrimp Poboy
Voodoo Rolls

Lunch

Fried Catfish & Fries - Lunch

Fried Catfish & Fries - Lunch

$11.95

Lightly battered & seasoned thin cut fried catfish strips served with crinkle-cut fries & bread.

Fried Shrimp & Fries - Lunch

Fried Shrimp & Fries - Lunch

$11.95

A handful of lightly battered shrimp served with crinkle-cut fries & bread.

Chicken Tenders & Fries - Lunch

Chicken Tenders & Fries - Lunch

$10.95

(3) Hand-battered & lightly fried chicken strips with (1) side of house honey mustard, served with crinkle cut fries.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Lunch

Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Lunch

$11.95

A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo - Lunch

$11.95

A well-seasoned blackened chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.

*

*

Shrimp Alfredo - Lunch

Shrimp Alfredo - Lunch

$12.95

Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.

Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Lunch

Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Lunch

$12.95

*THE Southern Dish* Gulf Shrimp served over a bed of delectable creamy cheese grits.

Grits & Grillades *NEW* - Lunch

Grits & Grillades *NEW* - Lunch

$11.95

Our 12hr slow cooked Roast served over a bed of creamy cheese grits. *Gluten Free* available.

Pot Roast - Lunch

Pot Roast - Lunch

$12.95

Our fork tender pot roast served over a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with our savory homemade pot roast gravy. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Hamburger Steak - Lunch

Hamburger Steak - Lunch

$11.95

Our juicy homemade burger patty topped with savory grilled onions & mushroom gravy, over mashed potatoes. Served with bread.

Grilled Chicken - Lunch

Grilled Chicken - Lunch

$12.95

A juicy, grilled chicken breast served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Includes bread.*Gluten Free* can be requested.

Pot Roast on Rice- Lunch

$12.95

Hamburger Steak on Rice -Lunch

$11.95

Appetizer

Rocket Shrimp

Rocket Shrimp

$11.95

Our top house specialty! Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.95

(6) Breaded Boudin Balls served with (1) serving of our homemade Remoulade sauce.

Crawfish Stuffed Beignets

Crawfish Stuffed Beignets

$8.95

(4) Flaky pastries stuffed with crawfish, bacon & cheese. Served with (1) side of Ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50Out of stock

(5) Hand-cut, fresh Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with (1) side of Marinara sauce.

Voodoo Rolls

$10.95

(2) Spring Roll Wraps stuffed with crawfish & cheese and deep fried. Served with Honey Mustard.

Jasmines Trio

Jasmines Trio

$13.95

A scrumptious sampler plate with (2) Crawfish-stuffed Beignets, (3) Boudin Balls, & a handful of Rocket Shrimp. Served with (1) side of Ranch.

Special (Check FB)

LOADED SEAFOOD TATER TOTS

$11.95
FRIED SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

FRIED SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

$13.95

Salads

Rocket Salad

Rocket Salad

$14.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with our specialty Rocket Shrimp (fried shrimp tossed in a tangy, spicy aioli) & Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with Grilled Chicken, finished with Parmesan cheese. Includes (2) Caeser dressings.*Gluten Free* can be requested.

Blackened Shrimp House Salad

$14.95

Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, dressed with carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons, topped with deliciously seasoned Blackened Gulf Shrimp. Includes (2) dressings. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.25+

Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, with tomatoes, carrots, cheddar cheese, & croutons. *Gluten Free can be requested.

Soup & Salad

$9.50

Grilled Rocket Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with our specialty Rocket Shrimp GRILLED (shrimp tossed in a tangy, spicy aioli), finished with Parmesan cheese. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Blackened Shrimp on Caesar Salad

$14.95

Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, dressed with carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons, topped with deliciously seasoned Blackened Gulf Shrimp. Includes (2) dressings. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25+

Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, finished with Parmesan cheese. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Soups

Corn & Crab Bisque

Corn & Crab Bisque

$6.25+

A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & lump crab meat.

Shrimp & Corn Soup

Shrimp & Corn Soup

$6.25+

A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & shrimp.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.25+Out of stock

Soup & Sandwich Special

$13.95

Choose (1) delicious cup of soup with a (half) Shrimp or Catfish or Debris Poboy. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Add (1) Garlic Toast

$0.75

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Dinner

Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Dinner

$14.95

A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo - Dinner

$14.95

A well-seasoned blackened chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.

Shrimp Alfredo - Dinner

Shrimp Alfredo - Dinner

$15.95

Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.

Seafood Alfredo - Dinner

Seafood Alfredo - Dinner

$17.95

Fresh shrimp, crawfish, & lump crabmeat, simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce & tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.

Rocket Pasta - Dinner

Rocket Pasta - Dinner

$16.95

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & garlic, tossed with spaghetti noodles & drizzled with olive oil. Topped with our fan favorite, spicy rocket shrimp! Finished with Parmesan cheese. Served with bread.

Spaghetti - Dinner

Spaghetti - Dinner

$13.95

Our house marinara, slow cooked w/ seasoned ground beef & chopped smoked pork sausage, tossed w/ spaghetti noodles & topped with Parmesan cheese. Sauce has a hint of sweetness. Served with bread.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter - Dinner

Chicken Tenders Platter - Dinner

$12.95

(5) Juicy, fried Chicken Tenders served with crinkle cut fries & (1) side of our house honey mustard & bread.

Chicken Fried Chicken - Dinner

Chicken Fried Chicken - Dinner

$14.95

A Southern Classic! Fried Chicken Breast topped with a creamy white gravy, served over mashed potatoes.

Grilled Chicken Platter on BROCC- Dinner

Grilled Chicken Platter on BROCC- Dinner

$14.95

A juicy, grilled chicken breast served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Bread included. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Lagniappe

Pot Roast on Potatoes - Dinner

Pot Roast on Potatoes - Dinner

$15.95

Our fork tender pot roast served over mashed potatoes, topped with our savory, homemade pot roast gravy. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Hamburger Steak on Potatoes - Dinner

Hamburger Steak on Potatoes - Dinner

$14.95

Our juicy, homemade burger patty, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & gravy served over mashed potatoes. Bread included.

Red Beans & Rice Dinner

$11.95

Our slow cooked Red Beans & Rice seasoned with Hannah Q Smokehouse sausage. Level up this Southern Classic with some Fried Catfish or Fried Chicken! *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Grits & Grillades

Grits & Grillades

$14.95

Our 12hr slow cooked Roast served over a bed of creamy cheese grits. *Gluten Free* available.

FRD Seafood Platters

Frd Catfish Platter - Dinner

Frd Catfish Platter - Dinner

$15.95

Lightly battered & seasoned thin cut fried catfish strips. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.

Fried Shrimp Platter - Dinner

Fried Shrimp Platter - Dinner

$15.95

A heaping handful of lightly battered fried shrimp. Includes a side of crinkle cut fries & bread.

Rocket Shrimp- Dinner

Rocket Shrimp- Dinner

$16.95

Our top house specialty! Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce. Includes a side of crinkle cut fries & bread.

Fried Crawfish Platter -Dinner

Fried Crawfish Platter -Dinner

$17.95

A heaping handful of lightly battered & seasoned crawfish tails. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.

Any Two - Dinner

Any Two - Dinner

$18.95

Your choice of a generous portion of (2) of the following: shrimp, catfish, or crawfish. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.

Seafood Platter - Dinner

Seafood Platter - Dinner

$23.95

A huge serving of fried catfish, shrimp & crawfish, served with crinkle cut fries, a savory cup of corn & crab bisque & bread.

GRLD Seafood Platters

Blackened Catfish On Broccoli - Dinner

Blackened Catfish On Broccoli - Dinner

$17.95

Fresh fillet of delectable catfish well-seasoned & served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.

Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Dinner

Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Dinner

$15.95

*THE Southern Dish* Gulf Shrimp served over a bed of delectable, creamy cheese-y grits. It'll put a spell on ya!

Crawfish Etouffee - Dinner

Crawfish Etouffee - Dinner

$15.95

Seasoned crawfish tails simmered in our aromatic etouffee sauce, served over rice. Sauce is roux based & has a hint of sweetness. Served with bread.

Kid's Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.50

A handful of fried shrimp served with fries & bread.

Kids Fried Fish (2)

Kids Fried Fish (2)

$6.50

(2) Fried catfish strips served with fries & bread.

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.50

(2) Fried chicken tenders served with fries & bread.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

A grilled cheese on Texas toast, served with fries & bread.

Kid's Spaghetti

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.50

Our house marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti noodles, served with bread.

Po-boys & Sandwiches

Fried Catfish Po-boy

Fried Catfish Po-boy

$8.50+

Dressed w/ mayo, lettuce & tomatoes. Served w/ crinkle cut fries.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$8.50+

Dressed w/ mayo, lettuce & tomatoes. Served w/ crinkle cut fries.

Rocket Shrimp Poboy

Rocket Shrimp Poboy

$9.50+

Our house specialty: Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce on a poboy. Dressed with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Soup & Sandwich Special

$13.95

Choose (1) delicious cup of soup with a (half) Shrimp or Catfish or Debris Poboy. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Debris Poboy

Debris Poboy

$9.50+

A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes (1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.

Blck Ckn Croissant

Blck Ckn Croissant

$13.95

A robust sandwich with a juicy, blackened chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on a buttery croissant. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Turkey BLT

$11.95

A BLT with a delicious twist! Layered with roasted, shaved turkey & bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with crinkle-cut fries.

Club Sandwich (Classic Club)

$10.95

A classic club! Ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese. Served with crinkle cut fries.

Home-Style Burgers

Burger

Burger

$9.95

Our original, delish 1/2 lb. burger on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.95

A lively 1/2 lb. burger loaded with bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce and tomatoes.

Tiger Burger

Tiger Burger

$13.95

A zesty 1/2 lb. burger w/ melted cheddar, grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, sauteed peppers & onions & mayo on a fresh Brioche bun+crinkle cut fries. For the adventurous burger aficionado~

Jalapeño Rocket Burger

Jalapeño Rocket Burger

$13.95

A piquant 1/2 lb. burger bursting w/ tangy, spicy rocket shrimp & jalapenos on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Not for the faint of heart!

Sides

(1) Side of Broccoli

$3.95

(1) Side of Cheese Grits *NEW*

$3.95

(1) Side of Fries

$3.95

(1) Side Of Green Beans *NEW*

$3.95Out of stock

(1) Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.95
(1) Side Red Beans & Rice

(1) Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.95
(1) Side of Sweet Potato Casserole

(1) Side of Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.95

(1) Side Of GRAVY & WHITE RICE

$2.50

----->NO GRAVY!! SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.95

Garlic Toast

$0.75

XTR WHT RICE FOR ENTREE

$1.00

PINT OF

$6.95

QUART OF

$12.95

Side of Rocket Sauce

$0.50

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Desserts

MUDPIE

MUDPIE

$6.50Out of stock

Our fresh take on Mississippi Mud Pie! A cold dessert layered with chocolate pudding & whipped cream/cream cheese, sandwiched by Oreo crumbles.

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.50Out of stock

The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life! Served with a luscious caramel sauce.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.95Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET

$2.99

1/2 1/2 TEA DINE-IN

$2.99

BOTTLED DRINK DINE-IN

Fresh LEMONADE DINE-IN

$3.00

Water

RSPBRY TEA (HERE)

$3.00

Cup Ice

MANGO TEA

$3.00

TO-GO

BOTTLED DRINK TO-GO

FRESH LEMONADE 32oz

$3.79

RSPBRY TEA

$3.79

SWEET TEA 32oz

$3.79

UNSWEET TEA 32oz

$3.79

PINK LEM 32 oz

$3.79

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.79

W/ SWEET N LOW

W/ SPLENDA

LITE ICE

XTR ICE

1/2 1/2 TEA 32oz

$3.79

CUP ICE

$0.25

MANGO TEA

$3.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Ste. A, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Directions

