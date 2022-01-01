- Home
Jasmines on The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd.
Ste. A
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Lunch
Fried Catfish & Fries - Lunch
Lightly battered & seasoned thin cut fried catfish strips served with crinkle-cut fries & bread.
Fried Shrimp & Fries - Lunch
A handful of lightly battered shrimp served with crinkle-cut fries & bread.
Chicken Tenders & Fries - Lunch
(3) Hand-battered & lightly fried chicken strips with (1) side of house honey mustard, served with crinkle cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Lunch
A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo - Lunch
A well-seasoned blackened chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.
Shrimp Alfredo - Lunch
Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.
Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Lunch
*THE Southern Dish* Gulf Shrimp served over a bed of delectable creamy cheese grits.
Grits & Grillades *NEW* - Lunch
Our 12hr slow cooked Roast served over a bed of creamy cheese grits. *Gluten Free* available.
Pot Roast - Lunch
Our fork tender pot roast served over a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with our savory homemade pot roast gravy. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Hamburger Steak - Lunch
Our juicy homemade burger patty topped with savory grilled onions & mushroom gravy, over mashed potatoes. Served with bread.
Grilled Chicken - Lunch
A juicy, grilled chicken breast served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Includes bread.*Gluten Free* can be requested.
Pot Roast on Rice- Lunch
Hamburger Steak on Rice -Lunch
Appetizer
Rocket Shrimp
Our top house specialty! Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce.
Boudin Balls
(6) Breaded Boudin Balls served with (1) serving of our homemade Remoulade sauce.
Crawfish Stuffed Beignets
(4) Flaky pastries stuffed with crawfish, bacon & cheese. Served with (1) side of Ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
(5) Hand-cut, fresh Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with (1) side of Marinara sauce.
Voodoo Rolls
(2) Spring Roll Wraps stuffed with crawfish & cheese and deep fried. Served with Honey Mustard.
Jasmines Trio
A scrumptious sampler plate with (2) Crawfish-stuffed Beignets, (3) Boudin Balls, & a handful of Rocket Shrimp. Served with (1) side of Ranch.
Special (Check FB)
Salads
Rocket Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with our specialty Rocket Shrimp (fried shrimp tossed in a tangy, spicy aioli) & Parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with Grilled Chicken, finished with Parmesan cheese. Includes (2) Caeser dressings.*Gluten Free* can be requested.
Blackened Shrimp House Salad
Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, dressed with carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons, topped with deliciously seasoned Blackened Gulf Shrimp. Includes (2) dressings. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
House Salad
Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, with tomatoes, carrots, cheddar cheese, & croutons. *Gluten Free can be requested.
Soup & Salad
Grilled Rocket Shrimp Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped with our specialty Rocket Shrimp GRILLED (shrimp tossed in a tangy, spicy aioli), finished with Parmesan cheese. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Blackened Shrimp on Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, dressed with carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons, topped with deliciously seasoned Blackened Gulf Shrimp. Includes (2) dressings. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, finished with Parmesan cheese. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Soups
Corn & Crab Bisque
A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & lump crab meat.
Shrimp & Corn Soup
A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & shrimp.
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Soup & Sandwich Special
Choose (1) delicious cup of soup with a (half) Shrimp or Catfish or Debris Poboy. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Add (1) Garlic Toast
Pasta
Grilled Chicken Alfredo - Dinner
A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo - Dinner
A well-seasoned blackened chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.
Shrimp Alfredo - Dinner
Fresh Gulf shrimp simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.
Seafood Alfredo - Dinner
Fresh shrimp, crawfish, & lump crabmeat, simmered in our creamy alfredo sauce & tossed with fettuccini pasta. Served with bread.
Rocket Pasta - Dinner
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & garlic, tossed with spaghetti noodles & drizzled with olive oil. Topped with our fan favorite, spicy rocket shrimp! Finished with Parmesan cheese. Served with bread.
Spaghetti - Dinner
Our house marinara, slow cooked w/ seasoned ground beef & chopped smoked pork sausage, tossed w/ spaghetti noodles & topped with Parmesan cheese. Sauce has a hint of sweetness. Served with bread.
Chicken
Chicken Tenders Platter - Dinner
(5) Juicy, fried Chicken Tenders served with crinkle cut fries & (1) side of our house honey mustard & bread.
Chicken Fried Chicken - Dinner
A Southern Classic! Fried Chicken Breast topped with a creamy white gravy, served over mashed potatoes.
Grilled Chicken Platter on BROCC- Dinner
A juicy, grilled chicken breast served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Bread included. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Lagniappe
Pot Roast on Potatoes - Dinner
Our fork tender pot roast served over mashed potatoes, topped with our savory, homemade pot roast gravy. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Hamburger Steak on Potatoes - Dinner
Our juicy, homemade burger patty, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & gravy served over mashed potatoes. Bread included.
Red Beans & Rice Dinner
Our slow cooked Red Beans & Rice seasoned with Hannah Q Smokehouse sausage. Level up this Southern Classic with some Fried Catfish or Fried Chicken! *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Grits & Grillades
Our 12hr slow cooked Roast served over a bed of creamy cheese grits. *Gluten Free* available.
FRD Seafood Platters
Frd Catfish Platter - Dinner
Lightly battered & seasoned thin cut fried catfish strips. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.
Fried Shrimp Platter - Dinner
A heaping handful of lightly battered fried shrimp. Includes a side of crinkle cut fries & bread.
Rocket Shrimp- Dinner
Our top house specialty! Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce. Includes a side of crinkle cut fries & bread.
Fried Crawfish Platter -Dinner
A heaping handful of lightly battered & seasoned crawfish tails. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.
Any Two - Dinner
Your choice of a generous portion of (2) of the following: shrimp, catfish, or crawfish. Includes a side of crinkle-cut fries & bread.
Seafood Platter - Dinner
A huge serving of fried catfish, shrimp & crawfish, served with crinkle cut fries, a savory cup of corn & crab bisque & bread.
GRLD Seafood Platters
Blackened Catfish On Broccoli - Dinner
Fresh fillet of delectable catfish well-seasoned & served over a bed of steamed vegetables. Served with bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
Shrimp & Grits *NEW* - Dinner
*THE Southern Dish* Gulf Shrimp served over a bed of delectable, creamy cheese-y grits. It'll put a spell on ya!
Crawfish Etouffee - Dinner
Seasoned crawfish tails simmered in our aromatic etouffee sauce, served over rice. Sauce is roux based & has a hint of sweetness. Served with bread.
Kid's Menu
Kids Fried Shrimp
A handful of fried shrimp served with fries & bread.
Kids Fried Fish (2)
(2) Fried catfish strips served with fries & bread.
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)
(2) Fried chicken tenders served with fries & bread.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese on Texas toast, served with fries & bread.
Kid's Spaghetti
Our house marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti noodles, served with bread.
Po-boys & Sandwiches
Fried Catfish Po-boy
Dressed w/ mayo, lettuce & tomatoes. Served w/ crinkle cut fries.
Fried Shrimp Poboy
Dressed w/ mayo, lettuce & tomatoes. Served w/ crinkle cut fries.
Rocket Shrimp Poboy
Our house specialty: Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce on a poboy. Dressed with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Soup & Sandwich Special
Choose (1) delicious cup of soup with a (half) Shrimp or Catfish or Debris Poboy. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes (1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.
Blck Ckn Croissant
A robust sandwich with a juicy, blackened chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on a buttery croissant. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Turkey BLT
A BLT with a delicious twist! Layered with roasted, shaved turkey & bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with crinkle-cut fries.
Club Sandwich (Classic Club)
A classic club! Ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Home-Style Burgers
Burger
Our original, delish 1/2 lb. burger on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
A lively 1/2 lb. burger loaded with bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce and tomatoes.
Tiger Burger
A zesty 1/2 lb. burger w/ melted cheddar, grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, sauteed peppers & onions & mayo on a fresh Brioche bun+crinkle cut fries. For the adventurous burger aficionado~
Jalapeño Rocket Burger
A piquant 1/2 lb. burger bursting w/ tangy, spicy rocket shrimp & jalapenos on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Not for the faint of heart!
Sides
(1) Side of Broccoli
(1) Side of Cheese Grits *NEW*
(1) Side of Fries
(1) Side Of Green Beans *NEW*
(1) Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
(1) Side Red Beans & Rice
(1) Side of Sweet Potato Casserole
(1) Side Of GRAVY & WHITE RICE
Garlic Toast
XTR WHT RICE FOR ENTREE
PINT OF
QUART OF
Side of Rocket Sauce
Side of Au Jus
Desserts
MUDPIE
Our fresh take on Mississippi Mud Pie! A cold dessert layered with chocolate pudding & whipped cream/cream cheese, sandwiched by Oreo crumbles.
BREAD PUDDING
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life! Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Ste. A, Baton Rouge, LA 70817