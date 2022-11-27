Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Point Pub and Grill Medford

review star

No reviews yet

1345 Center Drive

Medford, OR 97501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

Website

Location

1345 Center Drive, Medford, OR 97501

Directions

Gallery
SOUTH MEDFORD image
Banner pic
BG pic
SOUTH MEDFORD image

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106
orange starNo Reviews
1361 Center Drive Suite 106 Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tosu Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
213 E. Barnett Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Barnett Rd - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
308 Barnett Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tap and Vine LLC
orange starNo Reviews
559 Medford Center Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
DECANT
orange starNo Reviews
1108 E. Main St Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medford

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Grape Street Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,349
31 S Grape St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103213 - Medford, OR
orange star4.7 • 670
20 Rossanley Rd. Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Maguey Cocina & Tequilas
orange star4.5 • 85
2041 Roberts Rd Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Martini
orange star4.4 • 63
106 Grape Street Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston