Order Again

Popular Items

Som Burger
Hinterland Curds
Tenderloin (Our Way)

Shareables

Bao Buns

$14.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Hinterland Curds

$11.00

Whipped Feta

$13.00

Bulgogi Cheese Fries

$14.00

JKFC Bao Buns

$14.00

Staples

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked and Fried Wings

$14.00

Nachos

$10.00

Tenderloin (Our Way)

$14.00

Tenderloin (Their Way)

$15.00

Burgers

Crab Rangoon Burger

$16.00

Flat Double Thin

$15.00

Som Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Chiznilly Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Karahi Chicken

$16.00

Hanger Steak/Rosey Parm Fries

$22.00

This menu item is cooked to medium. We do not take temperature requests on this steak.

Beef Ramen

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Soup & Salads

Som Chili

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Ceasar Salad W/ Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Ceasar Salad W/ Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Sides

Skinny Fries

$4.00

Cross Cut Fries

$5.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Handcut Fries

$5.00

Rosemary Parm Fries

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.00

No Side

-$3.00

Homemade potato chips

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Aioli

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Birria Juice

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.35

Buffalo Sauce

$0.35

Chipotle Mayo

$0.35

Garlic Parm

$0.35

Gucci Gang

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Large Queso

$3.50

Mayo

$0.35

Pico

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Small Queso

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Salsa

$0.65

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chile

$0.50

Sweet Fry Sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Som Baby Basket

$9.00

Som Nuggie Basket

$9.00

Pb &J w\chips

$8.00

Specials

Pozole Rojo

$14.00

Bibimbap

$16.00

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

$9.00

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Somburger Helper

$14.00

Brunch

Ned Beatty

$14.00

The King

$14.00

Chorizo Huevos Ranchero Tacos

$12.00

Steak & Egg Chimi

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Dessert

Nutty Monkey

$9.00

Tijuana Tuesday

Fish Taco

$11.00

Steak Taco

$11.00

Birria Taco

$11.00

Chicken Taco

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Chips Salsa Queso

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Ace Pineapple

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Select

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Busch Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.25

Stella

$4.75

Stella Cidre

$4.75

Ultra

$4.26

Ultra Prickly Pear

$4.25

Ultra Golden

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.75

Exile Gigi

$4.75

Blue Moon No Glass

$4.50

Canned Beer

JeffCo Cherry Cider

$6.00

PBR

$4.25

Select 55

$4.00

Tricycle Cream Ale

$4.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.50

Mango White Claw

$4.50

Raspberry White Claw

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Busch NA

$4.00

Sucha Much IPA

$6.00

Free Range (ALE)

$6.00

Cutwater Mai Tai

$4.50

Cutwater Pina Colada

$4.50

Jeff Co Apple Pie Cider

$6.00

Goose Island Laser Brain DIPA

$6.00

Cocktail List

Big in Japan

$9.00

Butch

$14.00

Captain Coons

$12.00

English Bob

$12.00

Exhibit D

$10.00

Gin Soaked Boy

$10.00

Grapefruit Moon

$9.00

Honey Bunny

$13.00

Jimmie Dimmick

$13.00

Jockey Full of Bourbon

$9.00

Jody

$13.00

Jules

$14.00

Lance

$13.00

Marsellus Wallace

$13.00

Mia Wallace

$12.00

Mr. Herman

$9.00

Pasties and a G String

$10.00

Red Dawn

$8.00

Shore Leave

$9.00

Simone

$9.00

Vincent Vega

$11.00

White Light White Heat

$8.00

Wind Cries Mary

$8.00

Winston Wolfe

$9.00

Zed

$13.00

Soda/Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tomato Back

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade Refill

$3.00

Drink Specials

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$11.00

Apple Pie Moonshine

$10.00

Pumpkin Russian

$12.00

Kickin Salted Caramel Mule

$12.00

Salted Caramel Mule

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Mocktails

Shirley

$4.25

Roy Rodgers

$4.25

Chocolate Pop

$5.00

Italian Cream Sodas

$5.00

Merchandise

Black Floral Hat

$28.00

Blue Floral Hat

$28.00

Grey Triangle Logo Shirt

$28.00

Blue Dad Hat

$28.00

Black Dad Hat

$28.00

Blue Building Shirt

$28.00

Black Double Thin Shirt

$28.00

Green Trucker Hat

$28.00

Bullet Charity Shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted the "Best Overall Restaurant and Best Burger of Burlington" // An established Bar and Grill in Historic Downtown Burlington

Website

Location

863 Jefferson, Burlington, IA 52601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

