The Spot Espresso Bar & Cafe
351 Hwy 12
Akron, IA 51001
Coffee & Espresso
Americano
Hot water with The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = triple shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = quad shot) added on top to preserve the crema. You may add milk/creamer and/or syrups and sauces to your liking!
Breve
Half & Half or Heavy Cream (you must specify) topped with The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = triple shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = quad shot) added on top to preserve the crema. You may add syrups and sauces to your liking.
Espresso (Double Shot)
The Spot's Espresso Roast - plain as is.
Cappuccino
Coffee (Black or Custom)
Choose from The Spot's Light Roast, Dark Roast or Decaf. Enjoy black or add your favorite flavor, milk/creamer and/or sugar.
Caramel Coffee
Hazelnut Coffee
Vanilla Coffee
Mocha (Chocolate) Coffee
White Chocolate Coffee
Caramel Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Caramel Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Skinny Caramel Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Caramel Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Mocha Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Chocolate Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Skinny Mocha Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Pumpkin Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Pumpkin Spice Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Vanilla Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Vanilla Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Skinny Vanilla Latte
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Custom Latte
Make your own! The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Syrup/Sauces and milk of your choice. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Caramel Macchiato
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Caramel Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Mocha Macchiato
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Dark Chocolate Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
White Chocolate Mocha
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Custom Macchiato
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Your choice of Sauce and/or Syrup and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Vanilla Frappe
Your favorite espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with vanilla syrup and whipped cream.
Mocha Frappe
Your favorite espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Caramel Frappe
A customer favorite! Your favorite Spot espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Custom Frappe
Cinnamon Roll
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Salted Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and choice of milk. Topped with cinnamon. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Campfire
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Toasted Marshmallow, Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla Syrups with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Fall Leaves
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Pumpkin Syrups with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Scarecrow
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Pumpkin, and Vanilla Syrups with choice of milk. Topped with Cinnamon. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
S'More
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, White and Dark Chocolate Sauces with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Nutty Squirrel
The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Hazelnut & Caramel Sauce with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.
Smoothies
Banana
Sunny Banana + Oat Fiber
Blooming Berry
Blooming Berry +Antioxidants
Custom - Make Your Own Combo
Harvest Greens Detox
Harvest Greens +Detox
Lemon Blush
Lemon Blush +Antioxidants
Mellow Mango
Mellow Mango +Immunity
Strawberry Banana
Sunny Banana +Oat & Summer Strawberry +Antioxidants
Summer Strawberry
Summer Strawberry +Antioxidants
Super Fruit All-Stars
SuperFruit All-Stars +Power
Tropical
Tropical Harmony +Aloe
Not-Coffee (Tea, Lemonade, Cocoa, Refreshers)
Chai Latte
Frappe (no espresso)
Hot Chocolate
White Chocolate Cocoa Bomb
Chocolate Cocoa Bomb
Lemonade
Enjoy old-fashioned lemonade or spruce it up with C4, Lotus Energy or your favorite Refresher!
Milk
Refresher
Steamers
Tea
Matcha
The Spot's Matcha Geen Tea Latte is made with Two Leaves and a Bud dairy free Matcha powder. We add vanilla syrup to our Matcha Latte. You may choose your milk or milk alternative and any additional syrups you may like to craft a masterful Matcha Latte that you will love!
Pink Power Ranger
Lotus Energy Pink with berry syrups and a splash of heavy cream
Blue Power Ranger
Lotus Energy Blue with a blend of berry syrups and a splash of heavy cream
Pink Panther
Lotus Energy Pink with Coconut Water & Vanilla Syrup
Blue Panther
Lotus Energy Blue with Coconut Water & Vanilla Syrup
Lotus Energy - Custom
Lotus Energy features natural caffeine in the form of green coffee extract and provides a healthy energy boost. Lotus is the #1 Plant-Based Energy Concentrate in the USA
Pink Power Frappe
Blended: Skinny Pink Lotus Energy, Berry Syrups, Milk & Frappe Mix
Blue Power Frappe
Blended: Skinny Blue Lotus Energy, Berry Syrups, Milk & Frappe Mix
Lemonade
OJ
Water
Quiche
Quiche of the Day
Take a chance or call ahead and ask us what the quiche of the day is!
Stratta
'Baconator' Hashbrown Quiche
Cowboy Quiche
Ham & Cheddar Quiche
Ham and cheddar quiche egg bake
Ham, Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche
Ham, cheddar & broccoli quiche egg bake
Spinach & Feta Quiche
Bacon, cheese, hashbrown quiche
Mediterranean (spinach, sundries tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella)
Sausage Hashbrown Quiche
Crustless Ham, Broccoli & Cheese
Asparagus, Spinach, Sundries Tomatoes, Cheese Quiche
Hashbrown egg and cheese Quiche
Muffins/Coffee Cakes
Blueberry Muffin
Our jumbo blueberry muffins have been a customer favorite from the start! Made with only the freshest ingredients and giant blueberries. These muffins won't disappoint!
Muffin of the Day
Take a chance or call to inquire what the muffin of the day is!
Pumpkin Muffin
Double Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Coffee Cake
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Banana Muffin
Cranberry Dark Chocolate
Gluten Free Pumpkin Oat
Muffin Minis chocolate Chip
Muffin Minis blueberry
Scones
Protein Bites/Granola/Yogurt
Hashbrowns
Dog Treats
Sandwiches
Westerner
The Spot uses only the freshest extra large eggs cooked to perfection and topped with thick cut bacon, a sausage patty, thin sliced red onion, fresh spinach & melted gouda. The Westerner is served on a mega-English muffin.
Norka
The Norka is a customer favorite! We cook up a fresh extra large egg and top it with a 4oz sausage, patty and our own maple bourbon mustard sauce and caramelized onions. The Norka is served on a large plain bagel.
The 48
The 48, named after Big Sioux River Road in official county terms is made with one of our fresh extra large eggs, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, our own honey sriracha blend and 2 full slices of thick cut bacon. The 48 is served on a plain bagel.
Basic
Special -sausage, egg, bagel
Flatbread
Morning Glory Flatbread
The Morning Glory is made with a rustic flatbread brushed with our homemade ranch aioli and then topped with fresh eggs, chopped bacon, spinach and mozzarella cheese. Our flatbreads are baked to perfection and served right out of the oven.
Custom Flatbread
Make your own flatbread!
Da Bomb
Da Bomb is our rustic flatbread loaded with the works!!! We brush the flatbread with our signature home-made ranch aioli and top with eggs, hash-browns, bacon, sausage, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Kick it up a notch with jalapenos or our honey-sriracha sauce!
Sandwich
Big Tuna
Our albacore tuna salad topped with a slice of mozzarella and served on soft wheatberry bread
BLT
The Spot BLT is an Akron favorite! 2 slices of Sourdough toasted on the panini press and then brushed with the Spot's Special Sauce (a tiny bit of spice) and then stacked with fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce and thick cut BACON!
KGC
Kid’s Grilled Cheese (KGC) is American cheese melted between 2 slices of thick cut Vienna bread. It is sure to be your kid's favorite.
The Cheeser
The Cheeser is a Grilled cheese sandwich panini style. We melt cheddar cheese (or cheese(s) of your choice between 2 slices of thick cut Vienna bread and slather with the Spot’s special sauce (has a little kick to it)
The Chix
You can't go wrong with the Chix! The Spot's fresh made chicken chunk salad served with pesto and a slice of mozzarella on fresh wheatberry bread.
Tuna Melt
If you like tuna, you will love this sandwich! We make it with a soft, fresh Vienna styled bread and top with albacore tuna salad and then melt the cheddar cheese on the panini press.
Build-your-own!
Spinach Artichoke Chicken Panini
Sides/Salads/Soups
Pasta Salad (type varies)
We change up our pasta salads from time to time. Call to inquire which one we have before ordering or take a chance! They are all fantastic!
Green Salad (varies)
Call to check availability before ordering OR take a chance and see what you get! All the options are good!!!
Chicken w/Wildrice Soup
Roasted Red Paper Tomato Soup
Kale Sausage Parmesan
Roasted Chicken Noodle
Flatbread
Ice Cream
Cake Pops/Puddings
Cookies/brownies
Pie/Whoopie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Spot serves quality handcrafted coffee and espresso bean beverages using locally roasted beans. Non-coffee drinkers can enjoy a prepared cup of tea, fruit smoothie, flavored milk or one of our grab and go options. The Spot also offers a selection of home-made baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads, protein balls, sandwiches, quiche and other specialty items. Menu items are always fresh and minimally processed.
351 Hwy 12, Akron, IA 51001