The Spot Espresso Bar & Cafe

No reviews yet

351 Hwy 12

Akron, IA 51001

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Frappe
Da Bomb
Westerner

Coffee & Espresso

Handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks made just to your liking. You may order your coffee drink the 'way it comes' or you may 'customize'. We hope you enjoy your beverage!

Americano

$3.05+

Hot water with The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = triple shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = quad shot) added on top to preserve the crema. You may add milk/creamer and/or syrups and sauces to your liking!

Breve

$4.40+

Half & Half or Heavy Cream (you must specify) topped with The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = triple shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = quad shot) added on top to preserve the crema. You may add syrups and sauces to your liking.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.50

The Spot's Espresso Roast - plain as is.

Cappuccino

$3.80+
Coffee (Black or Custom)

Coffee (Black or Custom)

$2.15+

Choose from The Spot's Light Roast, Dark Roast or Decaf. Enjoy black or add your favorite flavor, milk/creamer and/or sugar.

Caramel Coffee

$2.75+

Hazelnut Coffee

$2.75+

Vanilla Coffee

$2.75+

Mocha (Chocolate) Coffee

$2.75+

White Chocolate Coffee

$2.75+

Caramel Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Caramel Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Skinny Caramel Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Caramel Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Mocha Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Chocolate Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Skinny Mocha Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Pumpkin Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Pumpkin Spice Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Vanilla Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Vanilla Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$4.40+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup and choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Custom Latte

$3.80+

Make your own! The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Syrup/Sauces and milk of your choice. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Caramel Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Mocha Macchiato

$4.25+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Dark Chocolate Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Custom Macchiato

$3.95+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Your choice of Sauce and/or Syrup and your choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Vanilla Frappe

$4.35+

Your favorite espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with vanilla syrup and whipped cream.

Mocha Frappe

$4.35+

Your favorite espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Caramel Frappe

$4.35+

A customer favorite! Your favorite Spot espresso blended into a refreshing, delicious frozen frappe style beverage (dairy free option available in add-ins) with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Custom Frappe

$3.75+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Salted Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup and choice of milk. Topped with cinnamon. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Campfire

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Toasted Marshmallow, Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla Syrups with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Fall Leaves

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Brown Sugar Cinnamon & Pumpkin Syrups with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Scarecrow

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Pumpkin, and Vanilla Syrups with choice of milk. Topped with Cinnamon. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

S'More

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, White and Dark Chocolate Sauces with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Nutty Squirrel

$4.50+

The Spot's Espresso Roast (16oz drink = double shot, 20oz drink = triple shot, 24oz drink (iced only) = triple shot) + White Chocolate Sauce, Hazelnut & Caramel Sauce with choice of milk. We default to 2% unless you specify. We do not add whipped cream unless specified.

Smoothies

Smartfruit is a 100% real fruit & vegetable blend. Smartfruit is made using only the most wholesome ingredients boosted with powerful super foods. There are no added sugars and the purees are non-gmo , kosher, vegan, all-natural and provide 3 servings of fruits/vegetables in each serving (fluctuates with size of beverage).
Banana

Banana

$4.35+

Sunny Banana + Oat Fiber

Blooming Berry

Blooming Berry

$4.35+

Blooming Berry +Antioxidants

Custom - Make Your Own Combo

$4.35+
Harvest Greens Detox

Harvest Greens Detox

$4.35+

Harvest Greens +Detox

Lemon Blush

Lemon Blush

$4.35+

Lemon Blush +Antioxidants

Mellow Mango

Mellow Mango

$4.35+

Mellow Mango +Immunity

Strawberry Banana

$4.35+

Sunny Banana +Oat & Summer Strawberry +Antioxidants

Summer Strawberry

Summer Strawberry

$4.35+

Summer Strawberry +Antioxidants

Super Fruit All-Stars

Super Fruit All-Stars

$4.35+

SuperFruit All-Stars +Power

Tropical

Tropical

$4.35+

Tropical Harmony +Aloe

Not-Coffee (Tea, Lemonade, Cocoa, Refreshers)

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Frappe (no espresso)

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

White Chocolate Cocoa Bomb

$3.50

Chocolate Cocoa Bomb

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.45+

Enjoy old-fashioned lemonade or spruce it up with C4, Lotus Energy or your favorite Refresher!

Milk

$3.25+

Refresher

$2.45+

Steamers

$3.30+

Tea

$2.49+
Matcha

Matcha

$4.25+

The Spot's Matcha Geen Tea Latte is made with Two Leaves and a Bud dairy free Matcha powder. We add vanilla syrup to our Matcha Latte. You may choose your milk or milk alternative and any additional syrups you may like to craft a masterful Matcha Latte that you will love!

Pink Power Ranger

$4.15+

Lotus Energy Pink with berry syrups and a splash of heavy cream

Blue Power Ranger

$4.15+

Lotus Energy Blue with a blend of berry syrups and a splash of heavy cream

Pink Panther

$3.55+

Lotus Energy Pink with Coconut Water & Vanilla Syrup

Blue Panther

$3.55+

Lotus Energy Blue with Coconut Water & Vanilla Syrup

Lotus Energy - Custom

Lotus Energy - Custom

$2.75+

Lotus Energy features natural caffeine in the form of green coffee extract and provides a healthy energy boost. Lotus is the #1 Plant-Based Energy Concentrate in the USA

Pink Power Frappe

$4.35+

Blended: Skinny Pink Lotus Energy, Berry Syrups, Milk & Frappe Mix

Blue Power Frappe

$4.35+

Blended: Skinny Blue Lotus Energy, Berry Syrups, Milk & Frappe Mix

Lemonade

OJ

Water

Grab and Go

Water

$1.00

Soda Pop

$1.50

Canned Soda

Orange Juice

$2.00

Specials

Black Lemonade

$3.00+

Zombie Brains

$3.00+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.00+

Quiche

Egg, cheese bacon and caramelized onion whipped together and baked in a pie shell

Quiche of the Day

$4.95Out of stock

Take a chance or call ahead and ask us what the quiche of the day is!

Stratta

$4.95Out of stock

'Baconator' Hashbrown Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Cowboy Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Ham & Cheddar Quiche

$4.95

Ham and cheddar quiche egg bake

Ham, Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Ham, cheddar & broccoli quiche egg bake

Spinach & Feta Quiche

$4.95

Bacon, cheese, hashbrown quiche

$5.95Out of stock

Mediterranean (spinach, sundries tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella)

$4.95Out of stock

Sausage Hashbrown Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Crustless Ham, Broccoli & Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Asparagus, Spinach, Sundries Tomatoes, Cheese Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Hashbrown egg and cheese Quiche

$4.95

Muffins/Coffee Cakes

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Our jumbo blueberry muffins have been a customer favorite from the start! Made with only the freshest ingredients and giant blueberries. These muffins won't disappoint!

Muffin of the Day

$2.95Out of stock

Take a chance or call to inquire what the muffin of the day is!

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$2.95Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Cranberry Dark Chocolate

$2.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Pumpkin Oat

$2.95

Muffin Minis chocolate Chip

$0.75

Muffin Minis blueberry

$0.75

Scones

Cheddar Bacon Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$2.95

Pumpkin Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Scone of the Day

$2.95Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Espresso Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Pumpkin White Chocolate Scone

$2.95Out of stock

Bagels

Plain

$3.45

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.45

Wheat

$3.45

Sesame

$3.45

Everything

$3.45

Poppy

$3.45

Donuts

Vanilla Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Munchkin

$1.50

Protein Bites/Granola/Yogurt

Yogurt & Granola

$3.95

Protein Bites

$3.50

Monster Bites

$3.50

Hashbrowns

Loaded Hash-brown - Sausage

$3.95

Loaded Hash-brown - Bacon

$3.95

Loaded Hash-brown - Sausage & Bacon

$3.95Out of stock

Loaded Hash-brown - No Meat

$3.95Out of stock

Loaded Hash-brown - Waffle

$7.95

Dog Treats

Pup Cup

$1.00

Sandwiches

Westerner

$7.95

The Spot uses only the freshest extra large eggs cooked to perfection and topped with thick cut bacon, a sausage patty, thin sliced red onion, fresh spinach & melted gouda. The Westerner is served on a mega-English muffin.

Norka

$6.95

The Norka is a customer favorite! We cook up a fresh extra large egg and top it with a 4oz sausage, patty and our own maple bourbon mustard sauce and caramelized onions. The Norka is served on a large plain bagel.

The 48

$6.95

The 48, named after Big Sioux River Road in official county terms is made with one of our fresh extra large eggs, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, our own honey sriracha blend and 2 full slices of thick cut bacon. The 48 is served on a plain bagel.

Basic

$3.95

Special -sausage, egg, bagel

$4.50

Flatbread

Morning Glory Flatbread

$7.95+

The Morning Glory is made with a rustic flatbread brushed with our homemade ranch aioli and then topped with fresh eggs, chopped bacon, spinach and mozzarella cheese. Our flatbreads are baked to perfection and served right out of the oven.

Custom Flatbread

$6.95+

Make your own flatbread!

Da Bomb

$5.95+

Da Bomb is our rustic flatbread loaded with the works!!! We brush the flatbread with our signature home-made ranch aioli and top with eggs, hash-browns, bacon, sausage, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Kick it up a notch with jalapenos or our honey-sriracha sauce!

Sandwich

Big Tuna

$7.95

Our albacore tuna salad topped with a slice of mozzarella and served on soft wheatberry bread

BLT

$7.95

The Spot BLT is an Akron favorite! 2 slices of Sourdough toasted on the panini press and then brushed with the Spot's Special Sauce (a tiny bit of spice) and then stacked with fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce and thick cut BACON!

KGC

$5.95

Kid’s Grilled Cheese (KGC) is American cheese melted between 2 slices of thick cut Vienna bread. It is sure to be your kid's favorite.

The Cheeser

$6.95

The Cheeser is a Grilled cheese sandwich panini style. We melt cheddar cheese (or cheese(s) of your choice between 2 slices of thick cut Vienna bread and slather with the Spot’s special sauce (has a little kick to it)

The Chix

$7.95

You can't go wrong with the Chix! The Spot's fresh made chicken chunk salad served with pesto and a slice of mozzarella on fresh wheatberry bread.

Tuna Melt

$7.95

If you like tuna, you will love this sandwich! We make it with a soft, fresh Vienna styled bread and top with albacore tuna salad and then melt the cheddar cheese on the panini press.

Build-your-own!

$4.95

Spinach Artichoke Chicken Panini

$9.95+Out of stock

Sides/Salads/Soups

Pasta Salad (type varies)

$1.95

We change up our pasta salads from time to time. Call to inquire which one we have before ordering or take a chance! They are all fantastic!

Green Salad (varies)

$2.95Out of stock

Call to check availability before ordering OR take a chance and see what you get! All the options are good!!!

Chicken w/Wildrice Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Roasted Red Paper Tomato Soup

$4.95+

Kale Sausage Parmesan

$4.95+

Roasted Chicken Noodle

$4.95+

Flatbread

Rancho

$9.95+

The Rancho is made with our rustic oval flatbread. We brush the flatbread with butter and top with chunk chicken, bacon, 3 cheeses, tomato, avocado and ranch dressing. It is a customer favorite!

Deluxe (Custom)

$9.95+

Make your own flatbread.

Ice Cream

Kid Cake Cone (1-Scoop)

$3.50

2-Scoop Cake Cone

$4.50

4-Scoop Cake Cone

$5.50

2-Scoop Waffle

$4.50

4-Scoop Dip Waffle

$5.50

Affagato

$3.95

Vanilla bean ice cream with espresso poured over top

Cake Pops/Puddings

Tiramisu 10oz

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Black and white donut bread pudding

Jumbo Cake Pop

$3.00

French Toast Bread Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Traditional Bread Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Traditional bread pudding with a little bit of raisins.

Cookies/brownies

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal raisin

$1.00Out of stock

Soft Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Pie/Whoopie

Blueberry Crumble

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.15Out of stock

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Waffles

Loaded Hashbrown

$7.95

Buttermilk

$5.95

Eggs

Fresh Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

2 eggs, spinach, rice & hot sauce

Westerner Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

2 eggs, peppers, onions & ham

Scrambled

$1.00

Over Easy

$1.00

Over Medium

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Spot serves quality handcrafted coffee and espresso bean beverages using locally roasted beans. Non-coffee drinkers can enjoy a prepared cup of tea, fruit smoothie, flavored milk or one of our grab and go options. The Spot also offers a selection of home-made baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads, protein balls, sandwiches, quiche and other specialty items. Menu items are always fresh and minimally processed.

Location

351 Hwy 12, Akron, IA 51001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

