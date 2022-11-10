The Spot Espresso Bar & Cafe

Restaurant info

The Spot serves quality handcrafted coffee and espresso bean beverages using locally roasted beans. Non-coffee drinkers can enjoy a prepared cup of tea, fruit smoothie, flavored milk or one of our grab and go options. The Spot also offers a selection of home-made baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads, protein balls, sandwiches, quiche and other specialty items. Menu items are always fresh and minimally processed.