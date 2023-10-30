Restaurant info

Cee Cee's 605 Scratch Kitchen & Bar redefines the dining experience by prioritizing wellness, flavor, and community. We craft dishes using locally-sourced ingredients, and our menu is designed to cater to the health-conscious without compromising on taste. As the creators of the innovative 'Zero Proof Alchemy' mocktail menu, we offer a unique collection of non-alcoholic beverages that showcase the artistry of mixology. Our vibrant atmosphere and commitment to fostering connections within the community make us more than just a restaurant. At Cee Cee's 605, every meal is an opportunity to discover something extraordinary. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience.