Brightside Cafe and Deli

525 4th St, Sioux City

Sioux City, IA 51109

Popular Items

Classic Burrito
*Side of Bacon
Brightside Club

Burger Baskets

All Burger Baskets Come Served with Fries.

Brightside Burger

$10.79

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheese and Brightside Sauce.

Belly Be Quiet! (BBQ Burger)

Belly Be Quiet! (BBQ Burger)

$11.79

1/3 Pound Burger topped with BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, and an Onion RIng. This burger wins every cookout!

American Dream

American Dream

$11.29

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$11.79

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Cheese, One Egg and Hashbrowns.

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.29

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese.

El Diablo Burger

$11.29

1/3 Pound Burger topped with Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Pepperjack Cheese and Spicy Mayo.

Black Bean Burger

$11.39

Black Bean Veggie Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Our Sweet Jalapeño Sauce.

Guac-Burger

$11.98

Blue cheese burger

$11.99

Brightside Deli

White or Wheat. Gluten Free on Request. All Subs Made with Fresh Locally Baked Bread. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Vinegar, Oregano, Salt, Pepper and a Pickle Spear

Brightside Club

$7.07

Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey & Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo

California Club

$7.07

Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado Spread

Italian Sub

$7.67

Pepperoni, Salami, Pastrami & Provolone Cheese, with Italian Dressing

Vegetarian Sub

$6.29

Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Avocado Spread, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Mayo

Tuna Sub

$6.29

Creamy Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese

Custom Sub

$6.79

• Choose Two Meats: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Salami, Pastrami, or Bacon • Choose A Cheese: Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, or Swiss • Any Vegetables: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Black Olives, Cucumber, Mushrooms, Green Peppers or Jalapeños • Any Condiments: Mayo, Mustard, Honey Mustard, Italian Dressing, Spicy Mayo, Red Wine Vinegar, Ranch, Oregano, Salt, Pepper

Fresh Salad Croissant

$6.59

Downtown Deluxe

$7.07

Brightsider Sandwich

$7.57

Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$6.99

Brightside Sandwiches

Brightside Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

BLT

$6.79

The Reuben

$7.27

Hearty Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Patty Melt

$9.29

Classic Patty Melt on Marble Rye Bread with Onions and Swiss Cheese.

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.59

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Served with Fries and Dipping Sauce

Burrito Platter

$8.27

Burrito Stuffed with Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Beans, Rice, Cheese and Pico. Served with a Side of Rice & Beans

Owner's Special-BS MELT

$8.99

Salads & Wraps

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

Garden Salad

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Croutons, Onion, Black Olives and Cheese.

Buffalo Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Strips, with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce and Pico

Sriracha Salad

$9.29

Crispy Sriracha Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Jalapeño and Spicy Mayo.

Chef Salad

$9.95

Italian Salad

$9.29

Pepperoni, Salami, Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Italian Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$10.29

Ceasar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.

Garden Wrap

$7.29

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Croutons, Onion, Black Olives and Cheese.

Buffalo Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Strips, with Shredded Cheese, Lettuce and Pico

Sriarcha Wrap

$9.29

Crispy Sriracha Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Jalapeño and Spicy Mayo.

Chef Wrap

$9.95

Cobb Wrap

$10.29

Italian Wrap

$9.29Out of stock

Taco salad bar

$9.99

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$4.29

Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Cheese Balls

$6.29

Freshly Fried Cheesy Delights

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.29Out of stock

Home Made Chips Served with Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Chips and Guacamole

$5.29

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$4.29

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.60

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.39

Salad Bar

$4.77

Chips

$1.75

Potato Salad

$2.49

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Fruit Cup

$3.59

Chips and Salsa

$2.65

Rice

$2.39

Beans

$2.39

Sauces

Ranch

$0.59

BS Sauce

$0.59

Sweet Heart Salsa

$0.59

Creamy Green Sauce

$0.59

Red Salsa

$0.59

Tabasco Sauce

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Spicy Mayo

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

Caesar

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Italian

$0.59

Thousand Island

$0.59

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

Raspberry Cinaigrette

$0.59

French

$0.59

Dorothy Lynch

$0.59

Mayo

$0.59

Butter

$0.59

Peanut Butter

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

Vinegar

$0.59

Feed It Forward Meals

Feed It Forward Meal

$7.49

Sunday Brunch Buffet

$11.99

Pick Your Own Meal

Omelets & Skillets

Our Fresh Egg Omelets & Skillets are Served with Your Choice of Brightside Potatoes & Toast or Rice & Beans. Want an Egg-White Omelet? Add for just $0.99

The Brightside Omelet

$11.29

Filled with Bacon, Tomatoes and Smothered in Warm Melted Cheese. Topped with Avocado.

The Grizzly (Meat Lover)

$11.57

(Meat Lover) Loaded with Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheese this Omelet is Sure to Fill You Up!

The Denver

$11.29

The Classic Denver Made with Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese.

Abuelita's Chorizo Omelet

$11.29

Mexican Chorizo Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers and Cheese.

The Garden Omelet

$11.29

Veggie Filled Omelet, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms and Cheese. Topped with Avocado.

Yankee Doodle

$10.99

Classic Omelet with Ham and Cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$11.57

Our Delicious Philly Cheesesteak (Skillet) is made with Steak, Green Peppers, Onions and Melted Swiss Cheese.

Everything Omelet

$12.99

This Monstrous 4-Egg Omelet/Skillet comes Stuffed with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms & Hashbrowns. Served with a Side of Toast. No Potatoes.

Cheese omelet

$10.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Breakfast Platters

Served with Two Large Eggs and Your Choice of Potatoes & Toast or Rice & Beans. Want your Eggs White? Add for $.99

Brightside Breakfast Platter

$9.29

Choice of Slices of Bacon, Sausage or Ham with Eggs.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.57

Chicken Fried Steak Smothered in Country Style Gravy.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.29

Two Lightly Fried Corn Tortillas Topped with Beans, Cheese, Egg, and Pico. Served with a Side of Rice and Salsa. Sides not included.

Breakfast Tacos

Classic Bacon Taco

$2.55

Classic Ham Taco

$2.55

Classic Sausage Taco

$2.55

Chorizo Taco

$2.55

Veggie Taco

$2.55

Chicken Taco

$3.05

Steak Taco

$3.05

Taco Platter

$9.57

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Burrito

$5.99

Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Philly Burrito

$6.99

Brightside Burrito

$6.99

Keto Burrito

$5.79

Lite Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.57

Two Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Country Style Gravy

Pancakes

$6.99

Classic Stack of Three Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

Brightside Waffles

$6.57

Belgian Waffle comes Topped with Butter

French Toast

$6.57

Six Triangle Shaped Slices Classic Cinnamon French Toast

Breakfast Sides

*Side of Bacon

$3.29

*Side of Sausage links

$3.29

*Side of Sausage Patties

$3.29

*Side of Ham

$3.29

*Side of Gravy

$2.49

*Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$2.49

*Side of Hash Browns

$2.49

*Side of Rice & Beans

$4.29

*Side of Biscuit

$2.29

*Side of English Muffin

$2.29

*Extra Side of Egg

$1.89

*Single Pancake

$2.29

*Side of Toast - Gluten Free

$2.49

*Side of Toast - Marbled Rye

$1.99

*Side of Toast - Texas Toast

$1.99

*Side of Toast - Wheat

$1.99

*Side of Toast - White

$1.99
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We start bright and early each morning preparing exceptional ingredients to deliver a Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch experience that feels good and tastes even better. Whether catching up with friends over a leisurely mid-morning breakfast, making big decisions over lunch with co-workers, or simply grabbing pancakes with your favorite kiddo, Brightside Cafe & Deli is where delicious food, exceptional service and a positive inspirational theme meet. Since 2018, owners and brothers, Juan and Erik Munoz have been wowing customers in Sioux City and throughout the Siouxland area with fresh classic favorites. If you haven’t visited us yet, now is the time to see what you have been missing.

525 4th St, Sioux City, Sioux City, IA 51109

