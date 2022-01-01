Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sioux City restaurants you'll love

Sioux City restaurants
  • Sioux City

Sioux City's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Sioux City restaurants

Brightside Cafe and Deli image

 

Brightside Cafe and Deli

525 4th St, Sioux City, Sioux City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brightside Club$6.79
Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey & Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo
California Club$6.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado Spread
Cheese Balls$5.99
Freshly Fried Cheesy Delights
More about Brightside Cafe and Deli
Marto Brewing Company image

 

Marto Brewing Company

930 4th Street, Sioux City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel, with Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard
Sicilian Pepperoni$16.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, thin sliced pepperoni, calabrese peppers, basil, pecorino romano
Marto's Meats$17.00
mozzarella, red sauce, capicola, soppressata, house Italian sausage
More about Marto Brewing Company
CRAVE Food & Drink image

 

CRAVE Food & Drink

1100 larsen park rd, Sioux City

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about CRAVE Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

HuHot Mongolian Grill

4229 S Lakeport ST, Sioux City

No reviews yet
More about HuHot Mongolian Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sioux City

Waffles

Tacos

French Toast

More near Sioux City to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
