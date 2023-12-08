The Thayer
60 Elm St. W.
Annandale, MN 55302
LUNCH
SPECIALS
- Cheeseburger Lunch Special$8.99
A classic 1/3 pound burger topped with American cheese
- Chicken Tenders Lunch Special$9.99
Two all white chicken tenders, choose between grilled or deep fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Chicken Marinara$12.99
Linguini pasta topped with crispy fried chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella sauce
- Crispy Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Linguini pasta topped with crispy fried chicken, parmesan Alfredo sauce, and parmesan cheese
WRAPS
- Raspberry Bacon Salmon Wrap$15.99
Grilled Salmon and chopped bacon wrapped together with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced red onions, and a sweet raspberry vinaigrette
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.99
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken breast wrapped together with chopped bacon, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, lettuce and ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken breast wrapped together with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Choose between grilled diced chicken or hand breaded and deep fried chicken tenders; we then toss the chicken into our hot sauce, all wrapped together in blue cheese crumbles and shredded lettuce
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$11.99
Breaded and deep fried chunks of cheddar cheese, served with marinara for dipping
- Cheesy Crab & Shrimp Dip$13.99
Sauteed crab and shrimp blended with spicy pico cheese, with garlic bread for dipping
- Chicken Strips$11.99
Four all white chicken tenders, choose between grilled or deep fried, served with 2 sauces for dipping
- Cod Strips$11.99
Ten ounces of fresh cod deep fried and served with tartar sauce
- Crab Cakes$13.99
Two delicious lump crab cakes topped with bearnaise sauce
- Cream Cheese Wontons$10.99
Eight wontons stuffed with cream cheese and served with a raspberry jalapeno sauce for dipping
- Firecracker Shrimp$11.99
Deep fried popcorn shrimp tossed in zesty cream sauce, garnished with green onions
- Loaded French Fries$11.99
French Fries topped with melted cheese and bacon bits, served with the Thayer's sauce for dipping
- Onion Rings$10.99
Sliced onions breaded and deep fried, served with the Thayer's sauce for dipping
- Steak Bites$13.99
Sirloin bites sautéed in a red wine garlic cream sauce, with toasted garlic bread for dipping
- Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms$11.99
Mushrooms, rice & grains blend, parmesan alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms$13.99
Mushrooms, shrimp, crab meat, parmesan alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Cream Cheese Jalapenos$11.99
Breaded jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and fried, topped with shredded cheese, served with Thayer's sauce for dipping
- Jalapeño Cheese Curds$11.99
- French Fries$6.99
A sharable portion of fries
Steak Entrees
- Top Sirloin$18.99
The leanest of our steaks, a choice cut 8-ounce top sirloin, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Ribeye$24.99
A well marbled and full of flavor 12-ounce ribeye, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Filet Mignon$25.99
Our most tender cut steak, an 8-ounce center cut tenderloin wrapped in thick cut bacon, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Garden Sirloin$22.99
An 8-ounce top sirloin, topped with broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, all sautéed in a cheddar cheese sauce, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Steak Royale$24.99
An 8-ounce top sirloin, topped with two jumbo sautéed shrimp and a parmesan alfredo sauce, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Louisiana Ribeye$27.99
A Ribeye steak topped with Cajun shrimp, melted blue cheese crumbles, and bold Cajun seasonings. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Filet Oscar$29.99
An 8-ounce center cut tenderloin topped with asparagus, lump crab meat, and béarnaise sauce; served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
Chicken Entrees
- North Woods Chicken$17.99
A 6-ounce broiled chicken breast served over a rice and grain blend, topped with mushrooms, green onions, and a parmesan alfredo sauce, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Chicken Oscar$17.99
A 6-ounce broiled chicken breast topped with Asparagus, lump crab meat, and béarnaise sauce; served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Mushroom & Swiss Chicken$17.99
A 6-ounce broiled chicken breast topped with a red wine garlic cream sauce, mushrooms, green onions, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Raspberry Cream Cheese Chicken$17.99
A 6-ounce broiled chicken breast served over coleslaw, and topped with a raspberry jalapeno sauce and melted cream cheese. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Berry & Brie Chicken$20.99
A 6-ounce broiled chicken breast topped with melted brie cheese, blue berries, a sweet balsamic glaze, all served over a blend of grains and rice. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Bourbon Whisky Chicken$17.99
A 6-ounce smoked chicken breast topped with a bourbon whisky glaze, all served over a blend of rice and grains. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Grilled Chicken$15.99
A 6-ounce broiled traditional chicken breast served with a side of BBQ sauce, a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
Seafood Entrees
- Broiled Walleye$20.99
A tender flakey walleye filet grilled with a blend of our own seasonings and herbs, served with tartar sauce, a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Hand Battered Walleye$20.99
A walleye filet tossed in our light and crispy homemade batter and deep fried, served with tartar sauce, a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Seafood Oscar$22.99
A broiled 8-ounce salmon topped with asparagus, lump crab meat, and béarnaise sauce. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Coffee Rubbed Salmon$22.99
An 8-ounce salmon filet encrusted in a delicious blend of sugars, spices, and coffee rub, then topped with an orange pico-de-Gallo, all served over a blend of rice and grains. Served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Grilled Salmon$20.99
An 8-ounce salmon filet grilled with a blend of our own seasonings and herbs, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$20.99
Six jumbo shrimp prepared your favorite way, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
Ribs & Combos Entrees
- BBQ Ribs$18.99
A generous portion of our award-winning pork back ribs complimented with our own sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, served with a choice of potato or veggie, and a dinner roll
- Sirloin & Shrimp$26.99
A choice cut 8-ounce top sirloin paired with four jumbo shrimp prepared your favorite way
- Sirloin & Ribs$24.99
A choice cut 8-ounce top sirloin paired with half a portion of our BBQ ribs
- Chicken & Ribs$18.99
A 6-ounce broiled boneless chicken breast paired with half a portion of our BBQ ribs
Sandwiches
- Traditional Chicken Sandwich$14.99
A 6-ounce chicken breast, choose between grilled or deep fried, served on a Kaiser bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
- Sautéed Mushroom Chicken Sandwich$14.99
A 6-ounce grilled chicken breast served on a Kaiser bun, topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Served with chips
- Smokey Chicken Sandwich$14.99
A 6-ounce chicken breast, choose between grilled or deep fried, served on a Kaiser bun, topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with chips
- Sweet Chicken Sandwich$14.99
A 6-ounce chicken breast, choose between grilled or deep fried, served on a Kaiser bun, topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and Sweet Honey Mustard.. Served with chips
- Prime Rib Sandwich$16.99
Six ounces of sliced prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms and béarnaise sauce served on French bread . Served with chips
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
A 6-ounce cod filet hand battered and deep fried, served on French bread with lettuce and tarter for dipping. Served with chips
- Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Layers of roasted pulled pork and sliced ham topped with melted mozzarella cheese, pickles and sweet honey mustard, served on French bread. Served with chips
Burgers
- Classic Hamburger$12.99
A half pound hamburger on a bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.99
A half pound hamburger topped with fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, served on a bun. Served with chips
- Blue Cheese Artisan Burger$15.99
A half pound hamburger loaded with melted blue cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms and onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, all on a bun, and a side of blue cheese. Served with chips
- Olive Cream Cheese Burger$13.99
A half pound hamburger loaded with sautéed green olives, sautéed onions, and melted cream cheese, all served on a bun. Served with chips
- Thayer's Burger$13.99
A half pound hamburger topped with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & raw onions, all served on a bun. Served with chips
- Cajun Shrimp Burger$15.99
A half pound hamburger on a bun, topped with sauteed Cajun shrimp and melted blue cheese crumbles
- BBQ Bacon Burger$13.99
A half pound hamburger topped with American cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, Onion Rings, lettuce, and tomato, all served on a bun. Served with chips
Salads & Soups
- Chicken Salad$14.99
Choose between grilled and seasoned diced chicken or hand breaded and deep fried chicken tenders; served on a mix of iceberg and spring mix lettuce with shredded cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, bacon bits, croutons and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken breast served in romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Choose between grilled and seasoned diced chicken or hand breaded and deep fried chicken tenders; we then toss the chicken in buffalo sauce and serve it on a mix of iceberg and spring mix, with blue cheese crumbles, croutons, onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Fruit Salad$15.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast served over lettuce with orange slices, seasonal fruits, chopped walnuts, tomatoes, sweet red onions, and a raspberry vinaigrette
- Raspberry Bacon Salmon Salad$15.99
Grilled Salmon and chopped bacon served in mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and a sweet raspberry vinaigrette
- House Salad$5.49
A mix of iceberg and spring mix lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$7.49
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, black pepper, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Cole Slaw$3.99
A creamy in-house made coleslaw
- Soup$3.99+
A delicious soup made from scratch in house. Please call to find out what soup we have for you today!
- Chili$5.49+
A Traditional red chili that has one more than award in various competitions!
Pasta & Sauces
Sides Dishes
- Baked Potato$3.49
A baked potato with butter and sour cream
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.49
Garlic mashed potatoes made in house
- New Irish Potatoes$3.49
Little round whole potatoes, deep fried and served with sour cream
- French Fries$3.49
French fries
- Broccoli$3.49
Fresh broccoli
- Daily Potato$4.98
A potato option that changes. Please call to find out what the daily potato is today
- Daily Vegetable$4.98
A veggie option that changes. Please call to find out what the daily veggie is today
- Garlic Sticks/Toast
Choose Between Garlic Sticks or Garlic Bread
Kids Entrees
- Kids Hamburger$7.99
A hand-crafted 1/4 pound hamburger served with fries
- Kids Corn Dog$5.99
Deep fried corn dog served with fries
- Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
Two all white chicken tenders battered and deep fried, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
- Kids Cod Strips$6.99
Three hand battered and deep fried cod strips served with fries and tartar sauce
- Kids Red Pasta$7.99
Linguini noodles topped with marinara
- Kids White Pasta$7.99
Linguini noodles topped with parmesan alfredo sauce
- Kids Butter Pasta$6.99
Linguini noodles topped with butter
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Desserts
- Cheese Cake$7.99
Rich and creamy New York style cheese cake topped with whipped cream
- Layered Chocolate Cake$7.49
Three thick dense layers of smooth milk chocolate cake and chocolate frosting, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
- Tuxedo Mousse Cake$6.99
Rich layers of chocolate cake in between layers of white and chocolate mousse filling topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
- Ice Cream Sundae$4.99
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream
BEVERAGES
N/A BEVERAGES
- Arnold Palmer$3.69
- Cherry Coke$3.69
- Coke$3.69
- Diet Coke$3.69
- Iced Tea$3.69
- Mellow Yellow$3.69
- Mr Pibb$3.69
- Orange$3.69
- Root Beer$3.69
- Soda Water$3.69
- Sprite$3.69
- Sprite Zero$3.69
- Reg Lemonade$3.69
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.99
- Blue Curacao Lemonade$3.99
- Orange Juice$3.69
- Cran Juice$3.69
- Pineapple Juice$3.69
- Tomato Juice$3.69
- N/A Strawberry Daq$4.99
- N/A Raspberry Daq$4.99
- N/A Pina Colada$4.99
- N/A Bloody Mary$4.99
- Choc Shake$5.99
- Vanilla Shake$5.99
- Strawberry Shake$5.99
- Raspberry Shake$5.99
- Red Bull$4.99
- Coffee$3.59
- Decaf$3.59
- Hot Chocolate$3.59
- Hot Tea$3.59
- Milk$3.49
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Thayer's a great place to eat, drink, & have a great time!
60 Elm St. W., Annandale, MN 55302