The Village Tavern

432 Reviews

$$

90 Hartford Pike

North Scituate, RI 02857

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bentley's Burger
Tenderloin Sandwich
Tavern Club

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Stuffies

$10.00

Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Chili & Chips

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Tuscan Bean Soup

$13.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

App Special $13

$13.00

App Special $16

$16.00

Fried Pumpkin Ravioli

$12.00

Soups/Salads

Soup

$6.00

Chowder

$6.00

Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$13.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Small Caesar

$7.00

Large Caesar

$10.00

Small Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Large Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Tuna Topper

$6.00

Chicken Topper

$6.00

Turkey Topper

$6.00

Steak Topper

$12.00

Scallop Topper

$11.00

Shrimp Topper

$12.00

Burger Topper

$6.00

Sm Cran Nut

$6.50

Sm Beet Salad

$6.50

Salad Spec $14

$14.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Bentley's Burger

$12.00

Rueben

$13.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Tavern Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Salmon Melt

$14.00

Short Rib Grilled cheese

$13.00

Tavern Club

$13.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.00

Blt

$8.00

Lunch special $14

$14.00

Entrees

Baked Cod

$22.00

Baked Scallops

$24.00

Brick Chicken

$19.00

Citrus Scallops

$24.00

Tenderloin au Poivre

$32.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Pistachio Salmon

$23.00

Seafood Medley

$26.00

Dinner Special $30

$30.00

Dinner Special $27

$27.00

Dinner Special 32

$32.00

Dinner Special $33

$33.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$24.00

12oz Grilled Sirloin

$26.00

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$19.00

Linguine White Clam

$22.00

Penne Marinara

$12.00

Pink Vodka w/ Chicken

$19.00

Pink Vodka w/ Seafood

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Tenderloin Tips Linguine

$22.00

Pasta Special $21

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$22.00

Sides

Large Fries

$6.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Tortellini Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Dessert 5

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

90 Hartford Pike, North Scituate, RI 02857

The Village Tavern image

