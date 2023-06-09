Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bunker at Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

1713 Country Club Road

Atchison, KS 66002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$8.99

Fairway Bites (Mac and Cheese Bites)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Clubhouse-Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Nachos

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Basket of fries

$3.99

Bone in Chicken Wings

$11.99

Burgers

The Turn Bunker Burger

$9.99

Brioche, lettuce, tomato,onions, pickles

The double Bunker Burger

$12.95

The Triple Bunker Burger

$13.95

Baskets

Breaded Chicken Sandwhich

$11.95

Hot Ham and Cheese on Texas Toast

$7.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

9th hole Hot Dog and Fries

$6.95

Brat and Fries

$7.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Kids Meals

$5.99

Cheese Burger w/ fries

$6.99

Corn Dog w/ fries

$5.99

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$5.99

POOL CONCESSIONS

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

V8 tomato

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bunker provides a unique, innovative golf experience for all handicaps, ages, and playing styles. This experience is created by golfers, for golfers. The Bunker provides over 189+ courses for you to choose from. Whether you come out to get a round of golf in, practice or come to enjoy some of the games, there is fun for everyone. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1713 Country Club Road, Atchison, KS 66002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
orange star3.0 • 11
610 Commercial Atchison, KS 66002
View restaurantnext
Domenique's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
626 Main Street Atchison, KS 66002
View restaurantnext
The 640 Pizza & Pints
orange starNo Reviews
710 Thomas St Weston, MO 64098
View restaurantnext
Pop's Place - 238 Illinois Ave
orange starNo Reviews
238 Illinois Ave Saint Joseph, MO 64504
View restaurantnext
TIN KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
509 Main Street Weston, MO 64098
View restaurantnext
Green Dirt Farm Creamery
orange star4.8 • 253
1099 Welt St. Weston, MO 64098
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Atchison
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston