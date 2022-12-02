  • Home
  • Spooner
  • The Dock Coffee - 218 Walnut Street Suite 1
The Dock Coffee 218 Walnut Street Suite 1

No reviews yet

218 Walnut Street Suite 1

Spooner, WI 54801

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Press
Latte
Mocha

Hot Beverages

Americano

$2.50+

Apple Cider

$2.50+

Breve

$4.80+

Cadillac

$3.45+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.00+

Eggnog Latte

$4.20+

Espresso

$2.50+

Flat White

$3.85+

French Press

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

I Just Need Coffee

$2.20+

Latte

$3.85+

Mocha

$4.45+

Personal Coffee

$0.92

Red Eye

$3.85+

Steamer

$3.05+

Tea

$2.55+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Cold Beverages

Affogato

$4.70

Arnold Palmer

$3.05+

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Can of Cold Press

$8.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Cold Press

$3.50+

Cowboy Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.35+

Iced Mocha

$4.95+

Iced Tea

$3.05+

Iced Trendy Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Italian Soda

$3.55+

Juice

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.05+

Lemonade Refresher

$4.25+

Milk

$2.00+

Iced Eggnog

$5.20+

Colder Beverages

Fancy Frapp

$6.00+Out of stock

Frappuccino

$5.10+

Malt

$5.95+

Milkshake

$5.70+

Root Beer Float

$5.25+

Smoothie

$5.25+

Retail

12 oz Nova Travel Mug

$25.00

16 oz Contigo Travel Mug

$35.00

Baseball Hat

$30.00

Black Flannel

$55.00

Black T-shirt

$27.00

Black/Grey Fuzzy Sweater

$76.50

Blue Flannel

$55.00

Blue Tank Top

$28.00

Blue Zip Up

$75.00

Camo Hoodie

$45.00

Charger Kit

$27.00

Cold Press Pint

$12.00

Green Dock T-shirt

$27.00

Grey Crewneck

$45.00

Grey Vest

$65.00

Maroon Beanie

$30.00

Maroon Coffee Cup

$15.00

Red Flannel

$55.00

Socks

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00

Yam T-shirt

$27.00

Yellow Crewneck

$45.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Dock Coffee is a destination coffeehouse in downtown Spooner, WI, boasting creative eats, ice cream, and bulk coffee... not to mention the opportunity to relax and enjoy a social & welcoming atmosphere!

Website

Location

218 Walnut Street Suite 1, Spooner, WI 54801

Directions

