Trailways on 27 Supper Club 16021 West County Rd K
16021 West County Rd K
Hayward, WI 54843
Food Menu
Ala Carte
Appetizers
Desserts
Entrees
- 12oz Ribeye$36.95
- 8oz Filet$41.95
- 6oz Sirloin$22.95
- 12oz Prime Rib$31.95
- 16oz Prime Rib$36.95
- Chicken & Pasta Alfredo$22.95
- Chicken Parmesan$22.95
- Jumbo Shrimp$27.95
- Walleye Pike Fiet$27.95
- Torsk$23.95
- Shrimp Scampi$22.95
- Shrimp & Pasta Alfredo$24.95
- 8oz Pork Ribeye$22.95
- Cavatapi Pasta$13.95
- Beef Stroganoff$18.95
Fish Fry
Sandwiches
Drink Menu
Beer
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Bud Light$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Busch Light$4.25
- Coors Light$4.25
- Corona$4.50
- Earth Rider Caribou Lake IPA$4.50
- Earth Rider North Tower Stout$4.50
- Hearted$4.50
- Heinie$4.50
- Heinie 00$4.50
- Leinenkugel$4.50
- Leinenkugel Honeyweiss$4.50
- Leinenkugel Lemon Light$4.50
- Leinenkugel Light$4.50
- Leinenkugel Oktoberfest$4.50
- Leinenkugel Peach$4.50
- Leinenkugel Summmer Shandy$4.50
- Light Hearted IPA$4.50
- Luna Coffe Stout$4.50
- Mich Golden Light$4.25
- Mich Ultra$4.25
- Miller 64$4.25
- Miller Genuine Draft$4.25
- Miller High Life$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Nut Brown$4.50
- Pabst$4.50
- Pistachio Cream Ale$4.50
- Psuedo Sue$5.00
- Sam Adams Octoberfest$4.50
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Spotted Cow$4.50
- Stella$4.50
- Summit Pale Ale$4.50
- Truly Classic Lime$4.50
- Truly Fruit Punch$4.50
- Truly Wild Berry$4.50
- Vizzy Blackeberry Lemon$4.50
- Vizzy Orange$4.50
- Vizzy Watermelon Strawberry$4.50
- Bucklers NA$4.50
- 16oz Tap$3.75
- 24oz Pitcher$12.75
Cocktails
- Black Russian$5.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Bloody Mary N/A$7.00
- Colorado Bulldog$5.00
- Daiquiri$4.00
- Espresso Martini$6.00
- Father in Law$4.00
- Iowish Cream$6.00
- Iowish Amaretto Cream$6.00
- Iowish Salted Caramel$6.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Kahula & Cream$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Margarita$4.00
- Rusty Nail$5.00
- Screwdriver$1.00
- Smith & Kearns$8.00
- Stinger$8.00
- Stone Sour$8.00
- Tawny Port- Cockburns$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$2.00
- Tom Collins$4.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$5.00
Flight
Liquor
- 45th Parallel Vodka$5.50
- Absloute Citron$4.50
- Absolut$4.50
- Belvedere$6.50
- Grey Goose$5.50
- Ketel One$4.50
- Luksusowa$4.50
- Smirnoff$4.50
- Titos$4.50
- Rail Vodka$4.00
- Well Vodka (Dbl)$8.00
- Absolut (Dbl)$9.00
- Belvedere (Dbl)$13.00
- Absloute Citron (Dbl)$9.00
- Luksusowa (Dbl)$9.00
- Smirnoff (Dbl)$9.00
- Grey Goose (Dbl)$11.00
- 45th Parallel Vodka (Dbl)$11.00
- Titos (Dbl)$9.00
- Ketel One (Dbl)$9.00
- Rail Gin$4.00
- Beefeater$4.50
- Bombay Saphire$5.50
- Tanqueray$4.50
- Well Gin (Dbl)$8.00
- Beefeater (Dbl)$9.00
- Bombay Saphire (Dbl)$11.00
- Tanqueray (Dbl)$9.00
- Bacardi$4.50
- Bacardi Limon$4.50
- Captain Morgan$4.50
- Malibu$4.50
- Meyers Dark$4.50
- Rail Rum$4.00
- Well Rum (Dbl)$8.00
- Bacardi (Dbl)$9.00
- Bacardi Limon (Dbl)$9.00
- Captain Morgan (Dbl)$9.00
- Malibu (Dbl)$9.00
- Malibu Coconut (Dbl)$9.00
- Meyers Dark (Dbl)$9.00
- Rail Tequila$4.00
- Cabo Wabo$7.50
- Don Fulano$7.50
- Herradura Anejo$7.50
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$7.50
- Jose Cuervo Gold$4.50
- Patron$6.50
- Siete Leguas Anejo$7.50
- Rail Tequila (Dbl)$8.00
- Cabo Wabo (Dbl)$15.00
- Don Fulano (Dbl)$15.00
- Herradura Anejo (Dbl)$15.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo (Dbl)$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold (Dbl)$9.00
- Patron (Dbl)$13.00
- Basil Hayden$6.50
- Buffalo Trace$6.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$5.50
- Bulleit Rye$5.50
- Canadian Club$4.50
- Cody Road Bourbon$5.50
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Early Times$4.50
- Four Roses Singel Barrel$7.50
- Four Roses Small Batch$7.50
- Jack Daniels$4.50
- Jameson$5.50
- Jim Beam$4.50
- Kesslers$4.50
- Makers Mark$5.50
- Mitchers$7.50
- New Richmond Bourbon$6.50
- New Richmond Maple Bourbon$7.50
- New Richmond Rye$6.50
- New Richmond Whiskey$6.50
- Old Forester$7.50
- Old Forester 1920$7.50
- Ole Smokey Apple Pie$6.50
- Ole Smokey Blackberry$6.50
- Ole Smokey Peanut Butter$6.50
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel$6.50
- Rail Bourbon$4.00
- Rail Whiskey$4.00
- Seagrams 7$4.50
- Seagrams VO$4.50
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- Windsor$4.50
- Woodford Reserve$6.50
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$7.50
- Rail Bourbon (Dbl)$8.00
- Rail Whiskey (Dbl)$8.00
- Basil Hayden (Dbl)$13.00
- Bulliet Bourbon (Dbl)$11.00
- Bulliet Rye (Dbl)$11.00
- Canadian Club (Dbl)$9.00
- Cody Road Bourbon (Dbl)$11.00
- Crown Royal (Dbl)$1.00
- Early Times (Dbl)$9.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel (Dbl)$15.00
- Four Roses Small Batch (Dbl)$15.00
- Jack Daniels (Dbl)$9.00
- Jameson (Dbl)$11.00
- Jim Beam (Dbl)$9.00
- Kesslers (Dbl)$9.00
- Makers Mark (Dbl)$11.00
- Mitchers (Dbl)$15.00
- New Richmond Maple Bourbon (Dbl)$15.00
- New Richmond Rye (Dbl)$15.00
- New Richmond Whiskey (Dbl)$15.00
- Old Forester (Dbl)$13.00
- Old Forester 1920 (Dbl)$15.00
- Ole Smokey Apple Pie (Dbl)$13.00
- Ole Smokey Blackberry (Dbl)$13.00
- Ole Smokey Peanut Butter (Dbl)$13.00
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel (Dbl)$13.00
- Seagrams 7 (Dbl)$9.00
- Seagrams VO (Dbl)$9.00
- Shackleton (Dbl)$15.00
- Southern Comfort (Dbl)$11.00
- Windsor (Dbl)$9.00
- Woodford Reserve (Dbl)$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak (Dbl)$15.00
- Benriach$7.50
- Dalmore 12 YR$7.50
- Dewars$4.50
- Glenfiddich$4.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$5.50
- Johnnie Walker Double Black$7.50
- Rail Scotch$4.00
- Shackleton$7.50
- Well Scotch (Dbl)$8.00
- Dalmore 12 YR (Dbl)$15.00
- Dewars (Dbl)$9.00
- Glenfiddich (Dbl)$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black (Dbl)$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black (Dbl)$15.00
- Amaretto$4.00
- Amaretto Di Amore$5.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.50
- B&B Snifter$7.50
- Baileys$6.50
- Butterscotch$4.00
- Cointreau$6.50
- Cranberria$4.00
- Creme De Cacao$4.00
- Creme De Menthe$4.00
- Drambuie$6.50
- Fireball$5.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Kahlua$6.50
- Limoncello$6.50
- Peppermint$4.00
- Tia Maria$5.50
- Amaretto (Dbl)$8.00
- Amaretto Di Amore (Dbl)$9.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno (Dbl)$11.00
- B&B Snifter (Dbl)$15.00
- Cointreau (Dbl)$13.00
- Drambuie (Dbl)$13.00
- Frangelico (Dbl)$13.00
- Grand Marnier (Dbl)$13.00
- Kahlua (Dbl)$13.00
- Limoncello (Dbl)$13.00
- E&J$4.50
- Korbel$4.50
- Rail Brandy$4.00
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Cherry Cola- Bottle$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coffee$2.25
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Diet Ginger Ale- Can$2.00
- Ginger Ale- Can$2.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Juice$2.25
- Kiddie Cocktail$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Milk$2.00
- Mountain Dew-Can$2.00
- Orange Cream- Bottle$3.00
- Root Beer- Bottle$3.00
- Sprite$2.50
- Sprite Zero- Can$2.00
Wine
- Bolla Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Canyon Road Moscato$6.00
- Coppola Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Josh Chardonnay$8.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Santi Pinot Grigio$9.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- William Hill Chardonnay$7.00
- Wollersheim Riesling$7.00
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio$37.00
- Beuhler Chardonnay$36.00
- Bolla Pinot Grigio$26.00
- Canyon Road Moscato$22.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio$22.00
- Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc$22.00
- Coppola Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Coppola Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Cuvaison Chardonnay$48.00
- Jolivet Attitude Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- Josh Chardonnay$30.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$33.00
- Kith & Kin Chardonnay$65.00
- Relax Riesling$27.00
- Santi Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Talbott Chardonnay$38.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- William Hill Chardonnay$26.00
- Wollersheim Riesling$26.00
- Canyon Road Merlot$6.00
- Coppola Claret$8.00
- Josh Cabernet$9.00
- Kris Pinot Noir$8.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$9.00
- Red Truck Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00Out of stock
- Roscato$8.00
- The Wines of Francis Coppola Pinot Noir$8.00
- Benton Lane Pinot Noir$45.00Out of stock
- Canyon Road Merlot$22.00
- Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- Clos Du Bois Merlot$28.00
- Coppola Claret$30.00
- Coppola Director Cut Zinfandel$55.00
- Don Miguel Gascon Malbec$30.00
- Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
- Josh Zinfandel$37.00
- Kris Pinot Noir$30.00
- Locations CA Red$42.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$33.00
- Noble VInes 181 Merlot$28.00
- Orin Swift Abstract$60.00
- Ravenswood Lodi Zinfandel$30.00
- Red Truck Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- Rombauer Zinfandel$60.00
- Roscato$30.00
- Smith & Hook$45.00
- St. Supery Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- The Wines of Francis Coppola Pinot Noir$30.00
- Bieler Pere & Fils$8.00
- Whispering Angel$10.00
- Bieler Pere & Fils$30.00
- Whispering Angel$36.00
- La Marca Prosecco$8.00
- La Marca Prosecco$30.00
- Wycliff Brut$22.00
Old Fashion/Manhattan/Rocks
- Rail Brandy$8.00
- Rail Whiskey$8.00
- Rail Bourbon$8.00
- E&J Brandy$9.00
- Korbel$9.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Cody Road Bourbon$11.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Early Times$9.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$15.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$15.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Kesslers$9.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Mitchers$15.00
- New Richmond Bourbon$13.00
- Mew Richmond Maple Bourbon$15.00
- New Richmond Rye$13.00
- New Richmond Whiskey$13.00
- Old Forester$15.00
- Old Forester 1920$15.00
- Ole Smokey Apple Pie$13.00
- Ole Smokey Blackberry$13.00
- Ole Smokey Mango Habanero$11.00
- Ole Smokey Peanut Butter$11.00
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel$11.00
- Seagrams 7$9.00
- Seagrams VO$9.00
- Southern Comfort$11.00
- Windsor$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$15.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our charming supper club nestled in the heart of Hayward, WI, where we bring the rich tradition of Northwoods dining to life.
Location
16021 West County Rd K, Hayward, WI 54843
Gallery
