Coop’s Pizza
10588 California Avenue
Hayward, WI 54843
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Lunch Buffet
- Adult Lunch Buffet$10.99
All you can eat soup, salad, garlic toast & pizza
- Kid Lunch Buffet$1.00
All you can eat soup, salad, garlic toast & pizza
- Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff$5.00
They work hard perparing your food, so if you've enjoyed your meal and want to say thanks to our kitchen staff, this is how you can do it
Starters
- Chicken Tender Strips$12.00
5 Chicken Strips with choice of sauce
- Gluten-Free Chicken Strips$12.00
5 Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Strips with choice of sauce
- 3/4# Bone-In Buffalo Wings$13.00
Bone-In Buffalo Wings 3/4 lb / 6 wings
- 1.5# Bone-In Buffalo Wings$18.00
Bone-In Buffalo Wings 1.5 lb / 12 wings
- 10 Mini Turkey Corn Dogs$10.00
10 Mini Turkey Corn Dogs
- GT$8.00
Garlic Toast, 12 pieces
- 1/2 GT$6.00
Garlic Toast, 6 pieces
- GTM$11.00
Garlic Toast w/mozz + side of pizza sauce, 12 pieces
- 1/2 GTM$8.00
Garlic Toast w/mozz + side of pizza sauce, 6 pieces
- French Fries, 1#$7.50
Seasoned French Fries, 1#
- French Fries, 1/2#$5.50
Seasoned French Fries, 1/2#
- Onion Rings$8.00
Sweet, thick cut onion rings coated in beer-batter
- Portabella Mushrooms$12.50
Mushroom slices coated in savory breading
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$10.50
Creamed-style sweet corn coated with a crispy batter
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.50
Mozzarella cheese coated in fine bread crumbs and Italian seasoning
- Cheese Curds$11.50
A generous helping of Real Wisconsin cheese curds
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.50
Mild Jalapeno pepper halves stuffed with rich cream cheese
- Tater Kegs$8.00
Jumbo stuffed tater keg served with sour cream
Kids' & Lite
10" Speciality Pizzas
- 10" #1$17.50
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 10" #2$17.50
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 10" #3$17.50
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 10" #4$19.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 10" Meat Eater$17.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 10" Seafood Combination$17.75
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 10" Alfredo Chicken$17.75
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 10" Garlic Chicken$17.75
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$17.75
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 10" Taco$17.75
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 10" BBQ$17.75
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 10" Hawaiian$15.50
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 10" Skinny$21.25
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 10" Vegetarian Special$18.25
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 10" Coop's Vegetarian Special$20.25
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
12" Speciality Pizzas
- 12" #1$21.00
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 12" #2$21.00
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 12" #3$21.00
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 12" #4$22.50
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 12" Meat Eater$19.50
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 12" Seafood Combination$20.75
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 12" Alfredo Chicken$20.75
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 12" Garlic Chicken$20.75
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$20.75
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Taco$20.75
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 12" BBQ$20.75
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 12" Hawaiian$18.00
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 12" Skinny$23.75
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 12" Vegetarian Special$20.75
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" Coop's Vegetarian Special$22.75
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
14" Speciality Pizzas
- 14" #1$28.00
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 14" #2$28.00
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 14" #3$28.00
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 14" #4$30.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 14" Meat Eater$25.50
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 14" Seafood Combination$28.00
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 14" Alfredo Chicken$28.00
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 14" Garlic Chicken$28.00
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$28.00
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 14" Taco$28.00
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 14" BBQ$28.00
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 14" Hawaiian$22.00
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 14" Skinny$30.00
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 14" Vegetarian Special$25.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 14" Coop's Vegetarian Special$28.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
16" Speciality Pizzas
- 16" #1$31.75
Layered with sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, extra sauce, mushrooms, and onions
- 16" #2$31.75
Layered with pepperoni, mushrooms, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 16" #3$31.75
Layered with sausage, onions, extra cheese, extra sauce, green peppers, and Canadian Bacon
- 16" #4$34.00
Layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 16" Meat Eater$29.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 16" Seafood Combination$33.00
Alfredo sauce, surimi crab, bay shrimp, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 16" Alfredo Chicken$33.00
Alfredo sauce, diced white chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 16" Garlic Chicken$33.00
Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$33.00
Medium buffalo sauce, onions, diced white chicken, real bacon topping, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 16" Taco$33.00
Choice of sausage, chicken, sliced beef or veggie style, with mild, medium, or hot sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- 16" BBQ$33.00
Made with Jane's Best BBQ Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and your choice of chicken, sliced beef, or shrimp and crab
- 16" Hawaiian$25.50
Canadian Bacon or ham and pineapple
- 16" Skinny$34.00
Olive Oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, onions, feta cheese
- 16" Vegetarian Special$29.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 16" Coop's Vegetarian Special$32.00
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, and hot banana peppers
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$17.00
House roasted beef with choice of cheese (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, or American), served with chips and a side of pepperoncini peppers. Giardiniera on request.
- #1 Gangway$18.00
Natural roasted turkey breast, thick crisp bacon, natural Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian sauce
- #2 Cheeseburger Sub$18.00
Two 1/3# fresh ground beef patties, cheddar, mozzarella and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian sauce
- #3 American Hero$18.00
House roasted beef sliced thin and piled high with American cheese, cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian sauce
- #4 Mexican Hero$18.00
House roasted beef, "hot sauce" on the side, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Italian sauce
- #5 Torpedo$16.00
Homestyle salami, sliced ham, German bologna, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian Sauce
- #6 Mutiny$16.00
Natural roasted turkey breast, sliced ham, Swiss, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Italian sauce
- #7 Commander's Sub$16.00
Sliced ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian sauce
Burgers
- Chicken Fillet$12.00
5 oz marinated natural skinless breast topped with Wisconsin Swiss cheese, Hellman's mayo, tomato and lettuce on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Hamburger$11.00
1/3# Burger served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Cheeseburger$12.00
1/3# Burger and cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
1/3# Burger, Bacon, and Cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- California Burger$12.00
1/3# Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Hellman's mayo served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- California Cheese Burger$12.75
1/3# Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Hellman's mayo served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- California Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
1/3# Burger, Bacon, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Hellman's mayo served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
1/3# Burger, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Wisconsin Burger$13.00
1/3# Burger, green olives, and Swiss cheese served on a sourdough bun with chips and a pickle
- Burger Plain$5.00
- Chix Breast Plain$6.00
Salads | Soup
- Salad Bar$6.00
One trip to the salad bar with a meal
- All You Can Eat Salad Bar$15.00
All You Can Eat Salad Bar
- Chef's Salad$17.25
Turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, and eggs
- Chicken Salad$17.25
Fried or grilled chicken served with salad greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, eggs, and mozzarella cheeese
- Tossed Salad$5.75
A colorful blend of mixed greens
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
From scratch: French Onion + Soup of the Day
Broasted Chicken
- 2 Piece Chicken Dinner$13.00
Breast/wing or Leg/Thigh served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$18.00
Breast, wing, leg and thigh served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 8 Piece Chicken Dinner$32.00
2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 12 Piece Chicken Dinner$43.00
3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 legs and 3 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 16 Piece Chicken Dinner$49.00
4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 legs and 4 thighs served with jojo's, breadsticks, and coleslaw
- 4 Piece Chicken$13.00
Breast, wing, leg and thigh
- 8 Piece Chicken$22.00
2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs
- 12 Piece Chicken$33.00
3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 legs and 3 thighs
- 16 Piece Chicken$41.00
4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 legs and 4 thighs
- (4) Breadsticks$4.00
4 piece chicken minimum & sides
- 1# Pasta Salad$9.00
- Chicken Breast$7.00
- Chicken Thigh$6.00
- Chicken Leg$5.00
- Chicken Wing$4.00
- 1# Coleslaw$9.00
- 1# Potato Salad$9.00
- 1# JOJO$8.00
- 1# French Fries$7.50
Dessert
Frozen Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Frozen$11.00
Frozen Cheese Pizza
- 12" Sausage Frozen$11.00
Frozen Sausage Pizza
- 12" Pepperoni Frozen$11.00
Frozen Pepperoni Pizza
- 12" #4 Frozen$18.50
Frozen pizza layered with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, extra cheese, extra sauce, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese
- 12" Garlic Chicken Frozen$16.75
Frozen pizza with Coop's garlic butter sauce, diced white chicken, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- 12" Meat Eater Frozen$15.50
Frozen pizza with sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- 14" Sausage and Pepperoni Frozen$19.00
Frozen pizza with sausage and pepperoni
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family favorite restaurant serving homemade pizzas, lasagna, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, soup and salad bar. Family owned and operated since 1979, Coop’s Pizza is your 1st Choice for an excellent dining experience for the entire family! In addition to our great-tasting foods, Coop’s Pizza features a log cabin-style atmosphere, with friendly, personable service while the kids enjoy a large family menu, game room and aquarium!
