Restaurant info

Family favorite restaurant serving homemade pizzas, lasagna, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, soup and salad bar. Family owned and operated since 1979, Coop’s Pizza is your 1st Choice for an excellent dining experience for the entire family! In addition to our great-tasting foods, Coop’s Pizza features a log cabin-style atmosphere, with friendly, personable service while the kids enjoy a large family menu, game room and aquarium!