JB's Moose Lake Shack 10949 N County Highway S

No reviews yet

10949 N County Highway S

Hayward, WI 54843

Popular Items

14" BYO Pizza
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
New Glarus Spotted Cow 6-Pack

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Wontons

$12.00

Flowered Onion

$11.00

French Fry Basket

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Pickle Sticks

$8.00

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Build Your Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Reuben

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Chicken Tender Melt

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$15.00

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

14" Meat Pizza

$19.00

14" Vegetable Pizza

$20.00

Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Cup Wild Rice Soup

$4.00

Bowl Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Vegetable Of Day

$3.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Dessert

Cookie Skillet Choc Chip

$7.50

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Cookie Skillet Brownie

$7.50

Baskets / Misc.

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Add-On

Bourbon Bacon Jam

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$4.00

6 - Pack Togo

Alaskan Amber 6-Pack

$13.00

Angry Minnow River Pig 6-Pack (16oz)

$16.00

Angry Minnow Scotch Ale 6-Pack (16oz)

$16.00

Blue Moon 6-Pack

$13.00

Bud Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Budweiser 6-Pack

$10.00

Busch Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Cider Boys Cider 6-Pack

$13.00

Coors Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Corona Extra 6-Pack

$13.00

Guinness Nitro Can 6-Pack (15oz)

$16.00

Leinenkugel Canoe Paddle Kolsch 6-Pack

$13.00

Leinenkugel Honey Weiss 6-Pack

$13.00

Leinenkugel Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Leinenkugel Original 6-Pack

$10.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy 6-Pack

$13.00

Michelob Golden Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Michelob Ultra 6-Pack

$10.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry 6-Pack

$13.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade 6-Pack

$13.00

Mikes Hard Pineapple Strawberry 6-Pack

$13.00

Mikes Hard Strawberry 6-Pack

$13.00

Miller 64 6-Pack

$10.00

Miller High Life 6-Pack

$10.00

Miller Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Moosehead 6-Pack

$13.00

New Glarus Cabin Fever 6-Pack

$13.00

New Glarus Moon Man 6-Pack

$13.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow 6-Pack

$13.00

New Glarus Two Women 6-Pack

$13.00

O' Douls N/A 6-Pack

$10.00

Old Milwaukee 6-Pack

$10.00

Old Style 6-Pack

$10.00

Sapporo Japanese 6-Pack

$13.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 6-Pack

$13.00

Stella Artois 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Black Cherry 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Blackberry 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Mango 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Pineapple 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Raspberry 6-Pack

$13.00

White Claw Strawberry 6-Pack

$13.00

Red Wine Bottle Togo

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$15.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$27.00

Copper Ridge Merlot

$15.00

William Hill Merlot

$27.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$15.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$27.00

Alamos Malbec

$27.00

White Wine Bottle Togo

Copper Ridge Chardonnay Bottle

$15.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00

Mirassou Sun Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$15.00

Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$15.00

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Sparkling Wine Togo

La Marca Prosecco (B)

$30.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Bar and restaurant with musical entertainment events.

10949 N County Highway S, Hayward, WI 54843

