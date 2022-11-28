Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company

425 West Reelfoot Avenue

Tractor Supply

Union City, TN 38261

Popular Items

Burger Box Special
Tot-chos
The Gatlin Burger

Burgers

The Volunteer

$8.00

A third pound patty with Cheddar cheese, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion

The Gatlin Burger

$9.00

A third pound patty with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled onions, tater tots, lettuce and thousand island

The BB King Burger

$10.50

A third pound patty with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, vinegar slaw, BBQ sauce, jalapeño aioli and onion rings

The Atomic Bomb Burger

$8.00

A third pound patty with pepperjack, jalapeño aioli, sliced jalapeños and pickled onions

Jr. Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

Aretha Burger

$11.00Out of stock

A third pound patty with bacon, jalapeño aioli, and a Mac & cheese ball

Burger Box Special

$9.11

A burger with cheddar cheese, mustard, ketchup and pickles

Sandwiches & More

The Grilled Manning

$6.00

Three cheese grilled cheese on brioche bread

The Mocking Bird

$9.00

Grilled chicken sandwich with chipotle mayo and lettuce

CBR Wrap

$9.50

Chicken bacon ranch wrap with cheese and lettuce wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla

Side Items

French Fries

$2.50

Vinegar Slaw

$2.00

Deep Fried Zucchini

$3.75

Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Tot-chos

$8.50

BBQ tot nachos! Tater tots covered in cheese sauce and pulled pork topped with jalapeños, jalapeño aioli and BBQ sauce

Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.00

Fries covered in cheese sauce topped with ranch and bacon

Specials

Gatlin Fries

$7.50

Double order of fries topped with grilled onions, homemade thousand island and bacon

Capone

$11.00Out of stock

Chili Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Dump cake

$4.50Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$2.00Out of stock

Other

Water

$1.50

Vantage Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grandmas Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

BBQ sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Thousand island

$0.25

Jalapeño aioli

$0.25

Cheese sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.25

Maple syrup

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come hungry, Leave Happy!

425 West Reelfoot Avenue, Tractor Supply, Union City, TN 38261

