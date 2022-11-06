Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Healthy Shack

325 Madison St

Lansdale, PA 19446

Order Again

Popular Items

Clearwater / Smoothie
Santa Monica/ Acai Bowl
Cozumel/ Toast

Bowls

Santa Monica/ Acai Bowl

$12.25

Acai base, HS blend. Topped granola, strawberry, banana. Choice of drizzle.

La Jolla / Acai Bowl

$12.25

Acai base, HS blend. Topped with coconut, pineapple, and mango. Your choice of drizzle.

Monterey / Acai Bowl

$12.75

Acai base, HS blend, Blessed Blueberry Plant Protein. Topped with granola, coconut, and blueberry. Your choice of drizzle.

Malibu / Pitaya Bowl

$12.25

Pitaya base, HS blend. Topped with raspberries, coconut, and banana. Your choice of drizzle.

Laguna / Pitaya Bowl

$12.25

Pitaya base, HS blend. Topped with mango, strawberries, and granola. Your choice of drizzle.

Carlsbad / Pitaya Bowl

Carlsbad / Pitaya Bowl

$12.75

Pitaya base, HS blend, Blessed Blueberry Plant Protein. Topped with blueberry, coconut, and banana.

Sunset Cliffs / Blue Bowl

Sunset Cliffs / Blue Bowl

$12.50

Blue base, HS blend. Topped with coconut, kiwi, chia seeds. Your choice of drizzle.

Lovers Beach / Blue Bowl

$13.50

Blue base, HS blend, canilla plant protein. Topped granola, raspberries, coconut. Your choice of drizzle.

Pismo Beach / Green Bowl

$12.25

Green base, HS blend, maple syrup. Topped with raspberries, coconut, and chia seeds. Your choice of drizzle.

Cannon Beach / Green Bowl

$12.50

Green base, HS blend, maple syrup. Topped with raspberries, coconut, and chia seeds. Your choice of drizzle.

Coronado / Coconut Bowl

$12.50

Coconut base, HS blend. Topped with raspberries, kiwi, and pineapple. Your choice of drizzle.

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Toasts

Maui/ Toast

$6.25+

Multigrain Toast, Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle.

Bora Bora/ Toast

$8.50+

Sourdough Toast, Ricotta Cheese, Avocado, Sea Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, Micro Greens, Balsamic Drizzle.

Santorini/ Toast

$9.00+

Sourdough Toast, Ricotta Cheese, Avocado, Sea Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Radish, Cherry Tomato, Bean Sprout, Spicy Cilantro Drizzle.

Tahiti/ Toast

$7.00+

Sourdough Toast, Nutellla, Banana, Strawberries, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle.

Cozumel/ Toast

$8.00+

Sourdough Toast, Hummus, Radish, Cucumbers, Diced Egg, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Drizzle.

Bali/ Toast

Bali/ Toast

$6.50+

Multigrain Toast, Almond Butter, Raspberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey Drizzle.

Capri/ Toast

$8.50+

Multigrain Toast, Ricotta Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, Basil, Micro Greens, Balsamic Drizzle.

Coffee

Cocoa Beach / Smoothie

$11.00+

Coffee Powder, Banana, Avocado, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Almond Milk.

Hamptons / Smoothie

$11.00+

Coffee Powder, Banana, Mango, Dates, Maple Syrup, Almond Milk.

AsBerry Park / Smoothie

$11.00+

Coffee Powder, Banana, Blueberries, Vanilla Powder, Agave, Almond Milk.

Brigatine / Smoothie

$11.00+

Coffe Powder, Banana, Cacao Powder. Topped with Cacao Nibs, Coconut, Raspberries.

Big Sur(ge) / Bowl

$13.50

Smoothies

Clearwater / Smoothie

$9.25+

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Blue Spiriluna, Agave, Almond Milk.

Wildwood Peach / Smoothie

$9.25+

Peaches, Banana, Mango, Vanilla Powder, Agave, Almond Milk.

Rehoboth Beet / Smoothie

$9.25+

Raspberries, Banana, Beet Powder, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave, Almond Milk.

SEE Isle / Smoothie

$9.25+

Strawberries, Carrots, Dates, Agave, Almond Milk.

Key West / Smoothie

$9.75+

Orange, Banana, Mango, Spinach, Vanilla Plant Protein, Vanilla Powder, Agave, Almond Milk.

Bonita Beach / Smoothie

$9.50+

Banana, Avocado, Cacao Powder, PB Powder, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Almond Milk.

Miami Beach / Smoothie

$9.00+

Pitaya, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Powder, Almond Milk.

Outer Banks / Smoothie

$9.00+

Blueberries, Basil, Banana, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Agave, Almond Milk.

Shirts

Blue Small Tee

$24.00

Blue Medium Tee

$24.00Out of stock

Blue Large Tee

$24.00

Blue Extra Large Tee

$24.00

Blue 2XL Tee

$26.00

Pink Small Tee

$24.00

Pink Medium Tee

$24.00Out of stock

Pink Large Tee

$24.00

Pink Extra Large Tee

$24.00

Pink 2XL Tee

$24.00

Orange Small Tee

$24.00Out of stock

Orange Medium Tee

$24.00

Orange Large Tee

$24.00

Orange Extra Large Tee

$24.00

Orange 2XL Tee

$24.00

To Go Drinks

Liquid Death Lime

$2.00

Liquid Death Mango

$2.00

Celsius Strawberry Guava

$2.75

Celsius Mango Passionfruit

$2.75

Celsius Artic Vibe

$2.75

Water

$1.25

Cold Pressed Organic Juices

24K Magic

$10.00

Carrot, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric.

So Fresh & Green

$10.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Spinach, and Mint.

Electric Relaxation

$10.00

Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Lime, Spirulina.

Get Ya Beat On

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Orange, Beet, and Lemon.

Nothing But A "G" Thing

$10.00

Apple, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Lemon, and Ginger.

Smoothies

Pumpkin Cherry Smoothie

$9.75+

Bowls

Pumpkin Cherry Bowl

$12.50

Toasts

Pumpkin NYtella

$7.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
#HealthyVibes

325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA 19446

