Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

The Rice House #2

review star

No reviews yet

2725 N HWY 67

Florrissant, MO 63033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (5)
Chicken Fried Rice (Half)
Crab Rangoon (3)

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.99

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls (2)

$6.69

Crab Rangoon (3)

$3.49

Crab Rangoon (5)

$5.69

Crab Rangoon (10)

$10.39

Crispy Chicken Wings (6)

$9.59

Fried Beef Wontons (5)

$5.69

Fried Beef Wontons (10)

$10.39

Fried Gizzards (Half)

$4.79

Fried Gizzards (Whole)

$8.59

Philly Cheesesteak Wontons (3)

$5.69

Philly Cheesesteak Wontons (6)

$10.19

Pork Egg Roll (1)

$2.39

Potstickers (8)

$7.89

Strawberry Cheesecake Rangoons (3)

$5.69

Strawberry Cheesecake Rangoons (6)

$10.19

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$3.49

St. Paul Sandwiches

Angry Bird STP

$7.69

Bacon-Ator STP

$7.69

Beef STP

$4.99

Chicken STP

$4.99

Crab STP

$5.19

Deluxe STP

$6.19

Ham STP

$4.99

Jerk Chicken STP

$7.69

Plain STP

$4.49

Pork STP

$4.99

Seafood STP

$6.19

Shrimp STP

$5.19

Special STP

$6.19

Ultimate STP

$8.19

Vegetable STP

$6.79

Specialty Fried Rice

Basil FR (Half)

$7.79

Basil FR (Whole)

$12.59

Breakfast FR (Half)

$7.79

Breakfast FR (Whole)

$12.59

Buffalo Chicken FR (Half)

$7.79

Buffalo Chicken FR (Whole)

$12.59

Jambalaya FR (Half)

$7.79

Jambalaya FR (Whole)

$12.59

Jerk Chicken FR (Half)

$7.79

Jerk Chicken FR (Whole)

$12.59

Jumanji FR (Half)

$7.79

Jumanji FR (Whole)

$12.59

Pineapple Chicken FR (Half)

$7.79

Pineapple Chicken FR (Whole)

$12.59

Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice (Half)

$6.09

Bacon Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Beef Fried Rice (Half)

$6.09

Beef Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.59

Broccoli Fried Rice (Half)

$5.39

Broccoli Fried Rice (Whole)

$9.59

Chicken Fried Rice (Half)

$5.59

Chicken Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Crab Fried Rice (Half)

$5.59

Crab Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Crawfish Fried Rice (Half)

$6.49

Crawfish Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.49

Deluxe Fried Rice (Half)

$6.99

Deluxe Fried Rice (Whole)

$11.99

Duck Fried Rice (Half)

$7.09

Duck Fried Rice (Whole)

$12.99

Ham Fried Rice (Half)

$5.59

Ham Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Plain Fried Rice (Half)

$4.79

Plain Fried Rice (Whole)

$8.19

Pork Fried Rice (Half)

$5.59

Pork Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Seafood Fried Rice (Half)

$6.49

Seafood Fried Rice (Whole)

$11.49

Special Fried Rice (Half)

$6.99

Special Fried Rice (Whole)

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice (Half)

$6.09

Shrimp Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Turkey Fried Rice (Half)

$7.09

Turkey Fried Rice (Whole)

$12.99

Ultimate Fried Rice (Half)

$7.59

Ultimate Fried Rice (Whole)

$12.59

Vegetable Fried Rice (Half)

$5.59

Vegetable Fried Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Steamed Rice

Bacon Steam Rice (Half)

$6.09

Bacon Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Beef Steam Rice (Half)

$6.09

Beef Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.59

Broccoli Steam Rice (Half)

$5.39

Broccoli Steam Rice (Whole)

$9.59

Chicken Steam Rice (Half)

$5.59

Chicken Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Crab Steam Rice (Half)

$5.59

Crab Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Crawfish Steam Rice (Half)

$6.49

Crawfish Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.49

Deluxe Steam Rice (Half)

$6.99

Deluxe Steam Rice (Whole)

$11.99

Duck Steam Rice (Half)

$7.09

Duck Steam Rice (Whole)

$12.99

Ham Steam Rice (Half)

$5.49

Ham Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Plain Steam Rice (Half)

$4.79

Plain Steam Rice (Whole)

$8.19

Pork Steam Rice (Half)

$5.59

Pork Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Seafood Steam Rice (Half)

$6.49

Seafood Steam Rice (Whole)

$11.49

Shrimp Steam Rice (Half)

$6.09

Shrimp Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Special Steam Rice (Half)

$6.99

Special Steam Rice (Whole)

$11.99

Turkey Steam Rice (Half)

$6.89

Turkey Steam Rice (Whole)

$12.99

Ultimate Steam Rice (Half)

$7.59

Ultimate Steam Rice (Whole)

$12.59

Vegetable Steam Rice (Half)

$5.59

Vegetable Steam Rice (Whole)

$10.19

Steamed Noodles

Bacon Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.09

Bacon Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Beef Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.09

Beef Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.59

Broccoli Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.39

Broccoli Steam Noodle (Whole)

$9.59

Chicken Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.59

Chicken Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Crab Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.59

Crab Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Crawfish Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.49

Crawfish Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.49

Deluxe Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.99

Deluxe Steam Noodle (Whole)

$11.99

Duck Steam Noodle (Half)

$7.09

Duck Steam Noodle (Whole)

$12.99

Ham Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.59

Ham Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Plain Steam Noodle (Half)

$4.79

Plain Steam Noodle (Whole)

$8.19

Pork Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.59

Pork Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Seafood Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.49

Seafood Steam Noodle (Whole)

$11.49

Shrimp Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.09

Shrimp Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Special Steam Noodle (Half)

$6.99

Special Steam Noodle (Whole)

$11.99

Turkey Steam Noodle (Half)

$7.09

Turkey Steam Noodle (Whole)

$11.19

Ultimate Steam Noodle (Half)

$7.59

Ultimate Steam Noodle (Whole)

$12.59

Vegetable Steam Noodle (Half)

$5.59

Vegetable Steam Noodle (Whole)

$10.19

Stir Fried Noodles

Bacon Fried Noodle

$11.19

Beef Fried Noodle

$11.19

Broccoli Fried Noodle

$10.59

Chicken Fried Noodle

$11.19

Crab Fried Noodle

$11.19

Crawfish Fried Noodle

$11.99

Deluxe Fried Noodle

$12.99

Duck Fried Noodle

$12.99

Ham Fried Noodle

$11.19

Plain Fried Noodle

$9.19

Pork Fried Noodle

$11.19

Seafood Fried Noodle

$12.49

Shrimp Fried Noodle

$11.19

Special Fried Noodle

$12.99

Turkey Fried Noodle

$12.99

Ultimate Fried Noodle

$13.59

Vegetable Fried Noodle

$11.19

Egg Foo Young (Whole)

Bacon Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Beef Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Broccoli Egg Foo Young

$8.19

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Crab Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Crawfish Egg Foo Young

$9.59

Deluxe Egg Foo Young

$10.49

Ham Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Plain Egg Foo Young

$7.49

Pork Egg Foo Young

$8.89

Seafood Egg Foo Young

$10.49

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$9.59

Special Egg Foo Young

$10.49

Turkey Egg Foo Young

$9.49

Ultimate Egg Foo Young

$11.89

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$8.49

Hot Braised (Whole)

Hot Braised Chicken Boneless

$11.99

Hot Braised Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Hot Braised Shrimp (10)

$13.99

Hot Braised Tofu

$11.99

Chop Suey

Beef Chop Suey

$10.99

Chicken Chop Suey

$10.99

Deluxe Chop Suey

$11.89

Ham Chop Suey

$10.99

Pork Chop Suey

$10.99

Seafood Chop Suey

$11.89

Shrimp Chop Suey

$11.19

Special Chop Suey

$11.89

Ultimate Chop Suey

$12.59

Lo Mein Noodles (Whole)

Beef Lo Mein

$11.59

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.59

Deluxe Lo Mein

$13.49

Ham Lo Mein

$11.59

Pork Lo Mein

$11.59

Seafood Lo Mein

$13.49

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.19

Special Lo Mein

$13.49

Ultimate Lo Mein

$13.99

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.09

Sweet & Sour (Whole)

Sweet & Sour Chicken Boneless

$11.19

Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings (12)

$14.19

Sweet & Sour Shrimp (10)

$12.19

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$11.19Out of stock

Chef Specials

Beef Broccoli

$12.59

Beef Pepper Steak

$12.59

Cashew Chicken

$11.09

Chicken Broccoli

$11.09

Chicken Pepper Steak

$11.09

Chicken Vegetable

$11.09

Garlic Broccoli

$10.09

General Tso's Chicken

$11.09

General Tso's Tofu

$11.09

Happy Box

$10.49

Kung Pao Beef

$12.59

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.09

Kung Pao Pork

$11.09

Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.59

Mongolian Beef

$13.09

Orange Chicken

$11.09

Orange Tofu

$11.09

Sesame Chicken

$11.09

Sesame Tofu

$11.09

Shrimp Broccoli

$12.59

Shrimp Pepper Steak

$12.59

Vegetable Delight

$10.59

Combination Plates

1. Sweet & Sour Chicken (8)

$9.99

2. Sweet & Sour Shrimp (4)

$9.99

3. Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.99

4. Beef Broccoli

$9.99

5. Chicken Broccoli

$9.99

6. Beef Pepper Steak

$9.99

7. Hot Braised Chicken Boneless (8)

$9.99

8. Hot Braised Chicken Wings (6)

$13.29

9. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)

$12.99

10. Buffalo Wings (6)

$13.29

11. Fried Gizzards

$9.99

12. Orange Chicken (8)

$9.99

13. General Tso's Chicken (8)

$9.99

MEAT SIDE ORDER BOX

Side Beef Meat

$5.69

Side Chicken Meat

$4.19

Side Crab Meat

$4.49

Side Crawfish Meat

$4.89

Side Deluxe Meat

$5.99

Side Duck Meat

$4.89

Side Ham Meat

$4.19

Side Jambalaya Meat

$5.99

Side Jerk Chicken Meat

$5.99

Side Pork Meat

$4.19

Side Seafood Meat

$5.99

Side Shrimp Meat

$4.49

Side Special Meat

$5.99

Side Ultimate Meat

$6.49

EXTRA SIDE ORDER BOX

American Cheese (1 Slice)

$1.19

Bacon (3 Strips)

$2.09

Bean Sprouts Box

$1.39

Beef Broccoli Sauce Box

$2.09

Broccoli Box

$3.89

Buffalo Sauce Cup

$1.00

Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00

Duck Juice Box

$1.69

General Tso's Sauce Box

$1.39

Gravy Box

$1.39

Green Onions Box

$1.39

Green Peppers Box

$1.39

Hot Braised Sauce Box

$1.39

Hot Chili Oil Cup

$1.39

Jerk Sauce

$1.39

Lo Mein Sauce Box

$1.39

Mayo Cup

$0.89

Mixed Vegetables Box

$4.39

Muenster Cheese (1 Slice)

$1.59

Mushroom Box

$1.39

Orange Sauce Box

$1.39

Pickle Cup

$1.00

Pot Sticker Sauce Cup

$1.59

Regular Bread (2 Slices)

$1.29

Scrambled Egg Box

$2.99

Sweet & Sour Sauce Box (Red)

$1.39

Texas Toast (2 Slices)

$1.59

White Onion Box

$1.39
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2725 N HWY 67, Florrissant, MO 63033

Directions

Gallery
The Rice House #2 image
The Rice House #2 image
The Rice House #2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

the B A O
orange star4.5 • 2,323
14 North Central Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Zenwich-STL
orange starNo Reviews
8 South Euclid Ave Saint Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack - FS 05 - Kalbi Taco Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Lona's Lil Eats
orange starNo Reviews
2199 California Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Florrissant
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston