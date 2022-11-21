- Home
Chinese
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
The Rice House #2
No reviews yet
2725 N HWY 67
Florrissant, MO 63033
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings (6)
$9.99
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls (2)
$6.69
Crab Rangoon (3)
$3.49
Crab Rangoon (5)
$5.69
Crab Rangoon (10)
$10.39
Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
$9.59
Fried Beef Wontons (5)
$5.69
Fried Beef Wontons (10)
$10.39
Fried Gizzards (Half)
$4.79
Fried Gizzards (Whole)
$8.59
Philly Cheesesteak Wontons (3)
$5.69
Philly Cheesesteak Wontons (6)
$10.19
Pork Egg Roll (1)
$2.39
Potstickers (8)
$7.89
Strawberry Cheesecake Rangoons (3)
$5.69
Strawberry Cheesecake Rangoons (6)
$10.19
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
$3.49
Specialty Fried Rice
Basil FR (Half)
$7.79
Basil FR (Whole)
$12.59
Breakfast FR (Half)
$7.79
Breakfast FR (Whole)
$12.59
Buffalo Chicken FR (Half)
$7.79
Buffalo Chicken FR (Whole)
$12.59
Jambalaya FR (Half)
$7.79
Jambalaya FR (Whole)
$12.59
Jerk Chicken FR (Half)
$7.79
Jerk Chicken FR (Whole)
$12.59
Jumanji FR (Half)
$7.79
Jumanji FR (Whole)
$12.59
Pineapple Chicken FR (Half)
$7.79
Pineapple Chicken FR (Whole)
$12.59
Fried Rice
Bacon Fried Rice (Half)
$6.09
Bacon Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Beef Fried Rice (Half)
$6.09
Beef Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.59
Broccoli Fried Rice (Half)
$5.39
Broccoli Fried Rice (Whole)
$9.59
Chicken Fried Rice (Half)
$5.59
Chicken Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Crab Fried Rice (Half)
$5.59
Crab Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Crawfish Fried Rice (Half)
$6.49
Crawfish Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.49
Deluxe Fried Rice (Half)
$6.99
Deluxe Fried Rice (Whole)
$11.99
Duck Fried Rice (Half)
$7.09
Duck Fried Rice (Whole)
$12.99
Ham Fried Rice (Half)
$5.59
Ham Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Plain Fried Rice (Half)
$4.79
Plain Fried Rice (Whole)
$8.19
Pork Fried Rice (Half)
$5.59
Pork Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Seafood Fried Rice (Half)
$6.49
Seafood Fried Rice (Whole)
$11.49
Special Fried Rice (Half)
$6.99
Special Fried Rice (Whole)
$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice (Half)
$6.09
Shrimp Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Turkey Fried Rice (Half)
$7.09
Turkey Fried Rice (Whole)
$12.99
Ultimate Fried Rice (Half)
$7.59
Ultimate Fried Rice (Whole)
$12.59
Vegetable Fried Rice (Half)
$5.59
Vegetable Fried Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Steamed Rice
Bacon Steam Rice (Half)
$6.09
Bacon Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Beef Steam Rice (Half)
$6.09
Beef Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.59
Broccoli Steam Rice (Half)
$5.39
Broccoli Steam Rice (Whole)
$9.59
Chicken Steam Rice (Half)
$5.59
Chicken Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Crab Steam Rice (Half)
$5.59
Crab Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Crawfish Steam Rice (Half)
$6.49
Crawfish Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.49
Deluxe Steam Rice (Half)
$6.99
Deluxe Steam Rice (Whole)
$11.99
Duck Steam Rice (Half)
$7.09
Duck Steam Rice (Whole)
$12.99
Ham Steam Rice (Half)
$5.49
Ham Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Plain Steam Rice (Half)
$4.79
Plain Steam Rice (Whole)
$8.19
Pork Steam Rice (Half)
$5.59
Pork Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Seafood Steam Rice (Half)
$6.49
Seafood Steam Rice (Whole)
$11.49
Shrimp Steam Rice (Half)
$6.09
Shrimp Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Special Steam Rice (Half)
$6.99
Special Steam Rice (Whole)
$11.99
Turkey Steam Rice (Half)
$6.89
Turkey Steam Rice (Whole)
$12.99
Ultimate Steam Rice (Half)
$7.59
Ultimate Steam Rice (Whole)
$12.59
Vegetable Steam Rice (Half)
$5.59
Vegetable Steam Rice (Whole)
$10.19
Steamed Noodles
Bacon Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.09
Bacon Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Beef Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.09
Beef Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.59
Broccoli Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.39
Broccoli Steam Noodle (Whole)
$9.59
Chicken Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.59
Chicken Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Crab Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.59
Crab Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Crawfish Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.49
Crawfish Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.49
Deluxe Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.99
Deluxe Steam Noodle (Whole)
$11.99
Duck Steam Noodle (Half)
$7.09
Duck Steam Noodle (Whole)
$12.99
Ham Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.59
Ham Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Plain Steam Noodle (Half)
$4.79
Plain Steam Noodle (Whole)
$8.19
Pork Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.59
Pork Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Seafood Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.49
Seafood Steam Noodle (Whole)
$11.49
Shrimp Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.09
Shrimp Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Special Steam Noodle (Half)
$6.99
Special Steam Noodle (Whole)
$11.99
Turkey Steam Noodle (Half)
$7.09
Turkey Steam Noodle (Whole)
$11.19
Ultimate Steam Noodle (Half)
$7.59
Ultimate Steam Noodle (Whole)
$12.59
Vegetable Steam Noodle (Half)
$5.59
Vegetable Steam Noodle (Whole)
$10.19
Stir Fried Noodles
Bacon Fried Noodle
$11.19
Beef Fried Noodle
$11.19
Broccoli Fried Noodle
$10.59
Chicken Fried Noodle
$11.19
Crab Fried Noodle
$11.19
Crawfish Fried Noodle
$11.99
Deluxe Fried Noodle
$12.99
Duck Fried Noodle
$12.99
Ham Fried Noodle
$11.19
Plain Fried Noodle
$9.19
Pork Fried Noodle
$11.19
Seafood Fried Noodle
$12.49
Shrimp Fried Noodle
$11.19
Special Fried Noodle
$12.99
Turkey Fried Noodle
$12.99
Ultimate Fried Noodle
$13.59
Vegetable Fried Noodle
$11.19
Egg Foo Young (Whole)
Bacon Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Beef Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Broccoli Egg Foo Young
$8.19
Chicken Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Crab Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Crawfish Egg Foo Young
$9.59
Deluxe Egg Foo Young
$10.49
Ham Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Plain Egg Foo Young
$7.49
Pork Egg Foo Young
$8.89
Seafood Egg Foo Young
$10.49
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
$9.59
Special Egg Foo Young
$10.49
Turkey Egg Foo Young
$9.49
Ultimate Egg Foo Young
$11.89
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
$8.49
Chef Specials
Beef Broccoli
$12.59
Beef Pepper Steak
$12.59
Cashew Chicken
$11.09
Chicken Broccoli
$11.09
Chicken Pepper Steak
$11.09
Chicken Vegetable
$11.09
Garlic Broccoli
$10.09
General Tso's Chicken
$11.09
General Tso's Tofu
$11.09
Happy Box
$10.49
Kung Pao Beef
$12.59
Kung Pao Chicken
$11.09
Kung Pao Pork
$11.09
Kung Pao Shrimp
$12.59
Mongolian Beef
$13.09
Orange Chicken
$11.09
Orange Tofu
$11.09
Sesame Chicken
$11.09
Sesame Tofu
$11.09
Shrimp Broccoli
$12.59
Shrimp Pepper Steak
$12.59
Vegetable Delight
$10.59
Combination Plates
1. Sweet & Sour Chicken (8)
$9.99
2. Sweet & Sour Shrimp (4)
$9.99
3. Pork Egg Foo Young
$9.99
4. Beef Broccoli
$9.99
5. Chicken Broccoli
$9.99
6. Beef Pepper Steak
$9.99
7. Hot Braised Chicken Boneless (8)
$9.99
8. Hot Braised Chicken Wings (6)
$13.29
9. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
$12.99
10. Buffalo Wings (6)
$13.29
11. Fried Gizzards
$9.99
12. Orange Chicken (8)
$9.99
13. General Tso's Chicken (8)
$9.99
MEAT SIDE ORDER BOX
EXTRA SIDE ORDER BOX
American Cheese (1 Slice)
$1.19
Bacon (3 Strips)
$2.09
Bean Sprouts Box
$1.39
Beef Broccoli Sauce Box
$2.09
Broccoli Box
$3.89
Buffalo Sauce Cup
$1.00
Cheese Sauce Cup
$1.00
Duck Juice Box
$1.69
General Tso's Sauce Box
$1.39
Gravy Box
$1.39
Green Onions Box
$1.39
Green Peppers Box
$1.39
Hot Braised Sauce Box
$1.39
Hot Chili Oil Cup
$1.39
Jerk Sauce
$1.39
Lo Mein Sauce Box
$1.39
Mayo Cup
$0.89
Mixed Vegetables Box
$4.39
Muenster Cheese (1 Slice)
$1.59
Mushroom Box
$1.39
Orange Sauce Box
$1.39
Pickle Cup
$1.00
Pot Sticker Sauce Cup
$1.59
Regular Bread (2 Slices)
$1.29
Scrambled Egg Box
$2.99
Sweet & Sour Sauce Box (Red)
$1.39
Texas Toast (2 Slices)
$1.59
White Onion Box
$1.39
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2725 N HWY 67, Florrissant, MO 63033
