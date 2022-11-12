Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Rising Sun

No reviews yet

2850 Horseshoe Pike

Campbelltown, PA 17010

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Turkey Stack
Spicy Shrimp & Crab

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.00

add celery and ranch or bleu cheese bone in or boneless old bay, garlic parm, buffalo, honey bbq, bbq, garlic hot, honey mustard, sweet chili,

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

add celery and ranch or bleu cheese bone in or boneless old bay, garlic parm, buffalo, honey bbq, bbq, garlic hot, honey mustard, sweet chili,

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$10.50

breaded and fried cauliflower, tossed in a sweet chili honey sauce

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$16.50

fried to order nacho chips, piled high with black bean relish, guacamole, tomatoes, jalapenos, smoked gouda cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pulled chicken

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

brussel sprouts fried dark and covered with toasted cotija cheese and drizzled with a homemade chipotle sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.50

gluten-free broccoli, cheddar crust, topped with olive oil, tomato, mozzarella chunks, garlic and chopped basil

Perogies

Perogies

$10.00

carmelized onions, ginger soy sauce

Poutine Brisket Fries

Poutine Brisket Fries

$16.00

our signature twisted fries loaded with cheese curds, shredded beef, bacon, demi glaze and scallions add sunnyside up egg

Pretzel Braid

Pretzel Braid

$10.00

philly pretzel braids served with gouda cheese sauce

Tacos

Tacos Shrimp

Tacos Shrimp

$15.00

3 tacos stuffed with seasoned shrimp mango salsa, cotija cheese, shredded bok choy, and drizzled with a chipotle cilantro cream sauce

Tacos Fish

Tacos Fish

$15.00

3 tacos stuffed with blackened mahi, black bean relish, shredded bok choy, cotija cheese and drizzled with a chipotle cilantro cream sauce

Tacos chicken

Tacos chicken

$14.50

3 tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, black bean relish, cotija cheese, citrus slaw, and drizzled with chipotle cilantro cream sauce

Carne Asado Taco

Carne Asado Taco

$14.50

3 seasoned steak, fresh salsa, lettuce, cheese, taco sauce

Salads and Soups

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$8.00

shrimp, mahi, salmon, potato, onion, celery, heavy cream, old bay

Beef Brisket Stew

$9.00
Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.00

avocado, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, and egg served with a side of ranch

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

mix of greens, goat cheese, almonds, golden raisins, and tossed in a honey lime vinaigrette. Your choice to add chicken or salmon when ordering

Thai Shrimp Salad

Thai Shrimp Salad

$18.00

peanut sauce, shrimp, spring mix, carrots, red cabbage

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$18.00

shredded cheese, black bean relish, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, ranch

Warm Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad

Warm Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad

$18.00

sliced brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing with chicken breast

Sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

cucumber, crab, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

sesame, sriracha, spicy mayo

Spicy Shrimp & Crab

Spicy Shrimp & Crab

$12.00

spicy mayo, black tiger shrimp, crab

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

shrimp, cucumber, avocado

Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$13.00

smoked eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, fish roe

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00

shrimp, smoked eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy fish roe

Two Handed Sandwiches

Pulled Brisket Melt

Pulled Brisket Melt

$17.50

pulled brisket, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese on garlic butter sourdough toast Served with fries or soup

Turkey Stack

Turkey Stack

$15.50

applewood smoked turkey, bacon, dill havarti, arugula, sun dried tomato mayo. Served with choice of fries or soup

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.50

Our #1 seller! Slow cooked prime rib, sliced and loaded on a foccacia romano roll with horseradish cream sauce. Comes with a side of Au Jus. Served with a side of fries or soup

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.50

1/2 lb burger patty cooked to temp. Topped with carmelized onions, dill havarti cheese, leaf lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of fries or soup add bacon

Conspiracy Burger

Conspiracy Burger

$19.00

A fan favorite! This 1/2 lb burger is loaded with the works! potato medallion, bacon jam, smoked gouda cheese sauce, boursin cheese. Also gets topped with a sunny side egg! Served with fries or soup

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$16.00

fried chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.50

dill cream spread, lettuce, tomato Served with fries or soup

Mains

Items marked *** not available until after 4:00 pm.
Beer Braised Brisket

Beer Braised Brisket

$25.00

topped with a red wine demi. served with baby new potatoes and vegetable medley

Char Grilled Salmon

Char Grilled Salmon

$25.00

drizzled with soy glaze. Served with bok choy, and broccolini

Cherry Wine Flat Iron Steak

Cherry Wine Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

broccolini, green beans, luxardo cherry wine sauce

Four Cheese Pasta with Blackened Chicken

Four Cheese Pasta with Blackened Chicken

$23.00

fresh alfredo, cheese filled

Whiskey Mac & Cheese

Whiskey Mac & Cheese

$17.00

cavatappi pasta, jameson whiskey, bacon, cheddar and smoked gouda. Your choice to add a protein

Orange Chicken Bowl

Orange Chicken Bowl

$22.00

korean quinoa, breaded orange chicken, sweet & spicy, pickled cucumbers, carrots, onions

Rising Sun Rice Bowl

Rising Sun Rice Bowl

$19.00

rice, pickled carrots, sauteed spinach, cucumber, bean sprouts, korean brisket, topped with sunny side up egg, sesame seeds and eel sauce drizzle

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$9.00

chocolate chip cookie half baked topped with vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Cookie Crust

One Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

One Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00
Two Scoop's Of Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Scoop's Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$32.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Pumpkin Canoli Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Dracula's Kiss Cake

$9.00

Fruit'n'Nut Cake

$9.00

Kids Dinner

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Comes with Corn and black bean salsa.

K-Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Comes with fried cauliflower bites.

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

K-Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

K-BLT

$6.00

Comes with french fries.

K-Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Breakfast

Available 8:00 am- 11:30 am Friday-Sunday ONLY.

Kids Cheese Omelette

$3.99

Kids Pancakes

$3.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Kids 1 egg/Tst

$3.99

Four to Five People

Turkey Meal

$95.00

Eight to Ten People

Turkey Meal

$180.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2850 Horseshoe Pike, Campbelltown, PA 17010

Directions

