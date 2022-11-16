Times Grill - Slidell
515 Reviews
$$
1827 Front St
Slidell, LA 70458
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Boneless Wings
"Not so Mild" or "Spicy BBQ"
Cheese Fries
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa add Queso
Chorizo Con Queso
A blend of our spicy sausage and queso served with warm garlic herb tortilla chips
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks
Handmade in House with fresh mozzarella and seasoned panko bread crumbs. Served with marinara sauce. 5 per order.
Onion Rings - Starter
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
Our sweet chili glaze tossed with 10 large fried butterflied shrimp
Nachos
Burgers
Times Burger
The "Original" world famous handmade 1/2 pounder. This is where is all started.
Big Times Burger
For the heartier appetite, 3/4 lb of flame-grilled flavor.
Warrior Burger
Two 1/2 lb patties layered with cheddar cheese, DooDads, bacon, cheese fries, topped with Warrior Sauce.
8oz Special Burgers
All Jacked Up
Topped with delicious sauteed onions and "jacked up" with pepperjack cheese.
BBLTPC
That's a Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and choice of Cheese.
Bluez Burger
A jazzy flavor combination of crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions.
Buffaloaded
Topped with our wing sauce, melted provolone and topped with DooDads.
Buster Burger
Served on a whole wheat bun and sweet potato fries.
Cajun Sunset
A pan-fried, sunny-side up egg, seasoned to perfection with Creole spices.
Chili Cheese Burger
Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!
El Diablo
Fired up with jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, DooDads and Crystal Hot Sauce.
Forgetaboutit Burger
"Just Right" 6 oz topped with fried mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara and Parmesan cheese.
Goldburger
Topped with melted pepperjack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce and two of our Times Grill Onion Rings.
Sweet Heat Burger
Smothered with melted cheddar, hickory BBQ sauce and hickory-smoked bacon.
Swisshroom
Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese.
Tiger Burger
Topped with a heap of cheese fries, crumbled bacon and shaved red onions.
Triple Cheese Melt
Triple the taste with melted cheddar, Swiss and pepperjack cheeses.
French Dip
Soups + Salads
Cup Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup
Our signature recipe is prepared fresh daily.
Bowl Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup
Our signature recipe is prepared fresh daily.
Cup Times Chili
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Bowl Chili
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Times Grill House Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, celery, shredded cheddar, croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Times Grill Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad
Tender baby spinach, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, diced egg, shaved red onions, tomatoes, pecans and croutons served with our creole bacon dressing.
Chef Salad
This upbeat House Salad is piled high with ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon bits, egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. This salad is sure to keep your toes tapping!
Ragin' Buffalo Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, carrots, celery, chopped red onion, croutons and tender Buffalo chicken bites.
Chicken Tostada Salad
Grilled Ahi Tuna Caesar
6 oz grilled Ahi tuna served hot atop Times Caesar Salad.
Blackened Ahi Tuna Caesar
6 oz blackened Ahi tuna served hot atop Times Caesar Salad.
Sandwiches + Wraps
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
6 oz blackened Ahi tuna drizzled with our house-made remoulade sauce, served dressed on a seedless French roll with your choice of French Fries, Times Potato Salad, or Creole Cole Slaw.
Bayou Chicken Sandwich
Your choice - grilled, fried or blackened, served on a toasted bun.
BBQ Chicken Club
This one hits all the right notes! Marinated grilled chicken topped with bacon, smoked ham, cheddar, Swiss cheese with our BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in "not-so-mild" sauce topped with melted pepperjack cheese served with Creole ranch sauce.
Fried Fish Poboy
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrap stuffed with chilled, sliced grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and our Caesar dressing.
Cochon de Lait Sandwich
Slow-cooked pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese, DooDads, served on sour dough bread.
Holy Ham
Warm ham, shaved thin, piled high and topped with holey Swiss cheese that is melted to perfection! Served on a toasted bun.
Ricky Ricardo
Cuban sandwich with shredded pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and a Dijon aioli.
Roast Beef Poboy
Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp & Catfish Poboy
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp Poboy
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp Ranchero Wrap
Hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp, crispy bacon, lettuce, cheddar and Swiss cheese served with our spicy ranchero sauce.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Thinly sliced warm smoked turkey piled high and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun.
Times Club
Served hot on a toasted bun overstuffed with roast beef, ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sand
Entrees
Red Beans & Rice
With side of smoked sausage and side salad.
1/2 lb Times Hamburger Steak
Our bun-less Times 1/2 lb ground steak topped with sauteed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Big Times Hamburger Steak
Our bun-less Big Times 3/4 lb ground steak topped with sauteed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Blackend Ahi Tuna Steak
Blackened 6 oz Ahi tuna steak served with your choice of two sides.
Blackened Speckled Trout
Catfish Tchefuncte
Fried domestic catfish filet (1) over seasoned rice topped with crawfish cream sauce.
Crawfish Pasta
Sauteed crawfish tails tossed with our signature Creole cream sauce and penne. Topped with Parmesan cheese and scallions.
Fried 1/2 & 1/2 Dinner
Served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.
Fried Fish Dinner
Domestic catfish plate, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.
Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner
Chicken tenders, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
10 large fried butterflied shrimp, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.
Grilled Speckled Trout
Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak
Grilled 6 oz Ahi tuna steak served with your choice of two sides.
Smokey’s Grilled Chicken
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
Sides
French Fries - Side
Times Potato Salad - Side
Creole Cole Slaw - Side
House Salad - Side
Caesar Salad - Side
Steamed Broccoli - Side
Sauteed Mushrooms - Side
Mac & Cheese - Side
Red Bean - Side
Onion Rings - Side
Times Grill Doo Dads - Side
Sweet Potato Fries - Side
Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Side
Rice & Gravy - Side
Sauteed Onions - Side
Queso - Large
Salsa - Large
Gogurt Yogurt - Side
Gravy- Side
Desserts
Kids Meals
Kids Beverages
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your local family sports restaurant specializing in gourmet handmade burgers, marinated grilled chicken and local seafood dishes all with big bold flavors!
1827 Front St, Slidell, LA 70458