Times Grill - Slidell

515 Reviews

$$

1827 Front St

Slidell, LA 70458

Order Again

Popular Items

Times Burger
Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner
Smokey’s Grilled Chicken

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

"Not so Mild" or "Spicy BBQ"

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$11.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99
Chips & Salsa add Queso

Chips & Salsa add Queso

$10.98
Chorizo Con Queso

Chorizo Con Queso

$10.99

A blend of our spicy sausage and queso served with warm garlic herb tortilla chips

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Handmade in House with fresh mozzarella and seasoned panko bread crumbs. Served with marinara sauce. 5 per order.

Onion Rings - Starter

Onion Rings - Starter

$8.49
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$13.49

Our sweet chili glaze tossed with 10 large fried butterflied shrimp

Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

Classic nachos topped with BBQ pulled pork

NOLA Nachos

NOLA Nachos

$13.99

Queso Blanco, red beans, smoked sausage, green onions, jalapeno, bell pepper, tomato, chives and cilantro

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$9.99

Tomato, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, Queso Blanco, sour cream and salsa

Burgers

Times Burger

Times Burger

$12.49

The "Original" world famous handmade 1/2 pounder. This is where is all started.

Big Times Burger

Big Times Burger

$14.99

For the heartier appetite, 3/4 lb of flame-grilled flavor.

Warrior Burger

Warrior Burger

$19.49

Two 1/2 lb patties layered with cheddar cheese, DooDads, bacon, cheese fries, topped with Warrior Sauce.

8oz Special Burgers

All Jacked Up

All Jacked Up

$14.49

Topped with delicious sauteed onions and "jacked up" with pepperjack cheese.

BBLTPC

BBLTPC

$15.49

That's a Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and choice of Cheese.

Bluez Burger

Bluez Burger

$14.49

A jazzy flavor combination of crumbled blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and shaved red onions.

Buffaloaded

Buffaloaded

$14.49

Topped with our wing sauce, melted provolone and topped with DooDads.

Buster Burger

Buster Burger

$13.49

Served on a whole wheat bun and sweet potato fries.

Cajun Sunset

Cajun Sunset

$13.99

A pan-fried, sunny-side up egg, seasoned to perfection with Creole spices.

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.49

Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!

El Diablo

El Diablo

$14.49

Fired up with jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, DooDads and Crystal Hot Sauce.

Forgetaboutit Burger

Forgetaboutit Burger

$14.49

"Just Right" 6 oz topped with fried mozzarella cheese sticks, marinara and Parmesan cheese.

Goldburger

Goldburger

$14.99

Topped with melted pepperjack cheese, hickory BBQ sauce and two of our Times Grill Onion Rings.

Sweet Heat Burger

Sweet Heat Burger

$15.49

Smothered with melted cheddar, hickory BBQ sauce and hickory-smoked bacon.

Swisshroom

Swisshroom

$15.49

Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese.

Tiger Burger

Tiger Burger

$15.49

Topped with a heap of cheese fries, crumbled bacon and shaved red onions.

Triple Cheese Melt

Triple Cheese Melt

$15.49

Triple the taste with melted cheddar, Swiss and pepperjack cheeses.

French Dip

$13.99

Soups + Salads

Cup Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup

Cup Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup

$5.99

Our signature recipe is prepared fresh daily.

Bowl Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup

Bowl Crawfish & Pepperjack Soup

$8.49

Our signature recipe is prepared fresh daily.

Cup Times Chili

Cup Times Chili

$5.49

This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$7.99

This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!

Times Grill House Salad

Times Grill House Salad

$9.49

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, celery, shredded cheddar, croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Times Grill Caesar Salad

Times Grill Caesar Salad

$9.49

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Tender baby spinach, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, diced egg, shaved red onions, tomatoes, pecans and croutons served with our creole bacon dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99

This upbeat House Salad is piled high with ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon bits, egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. This salad is sure to keep your toes tapping!

Ragin' Buffalo Salad

Ragin' Buffalo Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, carrots, celery, chopped red onion, croutons and tender Buffalo chicken bites.

Chicken Tostada Salad

$14.99Out of stock
Grilled Ahi Tuna Caesar

Grilled Ahi Tuna Caesar

$18.98

6 oz grilled Ahi tuna served hot atop Times Caesar Salad.

Blackened Ahi Tuna Caesar

Blackened Ahi Tuna Caesar

$18.98

6 oz blackened Ahi tuna served hot atop Times Caesar Salad.

Sandwiches + Wraps

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.99

6 oz blackened Ahi tuna drizzled with our house-made remoulade sauce, served dressed on a seedless French roll with your choice of French Fries, Times Potato Salad, or Creole Cole Slaw.

Bayou Chicken Sandwich

Bayou Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Your choice - grilled, fried or blackened, served on a toasted bun.

BBQ Chicken Club

BBQ Chicken Club

$16.49

This one hits all the right notes! Marinated grilled chicken topped with bacon, smoked ham, cheddar, Swiss cheese with our BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.49

Fried chicken breast tossed in "not-so-mild" sauce topped with melted pepperjack cheese served with Creole ranch sauce.

Fried Fish Poboy

Fried Fish Poboy

$13.49

Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Wrap stuffed with chilled, sliced grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and our Caesar dressing.

Cochon de Lait Sandwich

Cochon de Lait Sandwich

$12.99

Slow-cooked pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese, DooDads, served on sour dough bread.

Holy Ham

Holy Ham

$12.49

Warm ham, shaved thin, piled high and topped with holey Swiss cheese that is melted to perfection! Served on a toasted bun.

Ricky Ricardo

Ricky Ricardo

$12.99

Cuban sandwich with shredded pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and a Dijon aioli.

Roast Beef Poboy

$14.49

Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.

Shrimp & Catfish Poboy

Shrimp & Catfish Poboy

$14.99

Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.

Shrimp Ranchero Wrap

Shrimp Ranchero Wrap

$15.49

Hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp, crispy bacon, lettuce, cheddar and Swiss cheese served with our spicy ranchero sauce.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced warm smoked turkey piled high and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

Times Club

Times Club

$14.49

Served hot on a toasted bun overstuffed with roast beef, ham, smoked turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sand

$12.99

Entrees

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$13.99

With side of smoked sausage and side salad.

1/2 lb Times Hamburger Steak

1/2 lb Times Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Our bun-less Times 1/2 lb ground steak topped with sauteed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Big Times Hamburger Steak

Big Times Hamburger Steak

$16.99

Our bun-less Big Times 3/4 lb ground steak topped with sauteed onions and rich brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Blackend Ahi Tuna Steak

Blackend Ahi Tuna Steak

$18.49

Blackened 6 oz Ahi tuna steak served with your choice of two sides.

Blackened Speckled Trout

$21.49
Catfish Tchefuncte

Catfish Tchefuncte

$14.99

Fried domestic catfish filet (1) over seasoned rice topped with crawfish cream sauce.

Crawfish Pasta

Crawfish Pasta

$17.99

Sauteed crawfish tails tossed with our signature Creole cream sauce and penne. Topped with Parmesan cheese and scallions.

Fried 1/2 & 1/2 Dinner

Fried 1/2 & 1/2 Dinner

$16.49

Served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.

Fried Fish Dinner

Fried Fish Dinner

$14.99

Domestic catfish plate, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$15.49

Chicken tenders, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

10 large fried butterflied shrimp, served with French Fries, choice of Times Potato Salad or Creole Cole Slaw and dipping sauce.

Grilled Speckled Trout

$21.49

Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak

$18.49

Grilled 6 oz Ahi tuna steak served with your choice of two sides.

Smokey’s Grilled Chicken

Smokey’s Grilled Chicken

$14.99

8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.

Sides

French Fries - Side

French Fries - Side

$3.49
Times Potato Salad - Side

Times Potato Salad - Side

$3.49

Creole Cole Slaw - Side

$3.49

House Salad - Side

$4.49

Caesar Salad - Side

$4.49

Steamed Broccoli - Side

$4.49

Sauteed Mushrooms - Side

$4.49

Mac & Cheese - Side

$4.49
Red Bean - Side

Red Bean - Side

$4.49

Onion Rings - Side

$4.49

Times Grill Doo Dads - Side

$4.49
Sweet Potato Fries - Side

Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$4.49

Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Side

$4.49

Rice & Gravy - Side

$4.49

Sauteed Onions - Side

$4.49

Queso - Large

$6.49

Salsa - Large

$2.99

Gogurt Yogurt - Side

$1.75

Gravy- Side

$2.49

Desserts

Times Shake

$4.99

Made with French vanilla ice cream & fresh syrups. Choose fudge, vanilla, strawberry or Oreo cookies.

New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$8.99

Served with your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel topping.

Chocolate Brownie a la Mode

$7.50

Kids Meals

Kid Burger

$7.24

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.74

Kid Fried Fish

$7.24

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.49

Kid Corn Dog

$6.74

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kid Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.74

Kid Ham & Cheese

$7.24

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$7.99

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.24

Kid Shrimp

$7.99

Kid Turkey & Cheese

$7.74

Kids Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Kid Coke

$1.50

Kid Coke Zero

$1.50

Kid Diet Coke

$1.50

Kid Dr Pepper

$1.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Sprite

$1.50

Kid Tea

$1.50

Kid Water

Desserts

Fudge Milk Shake

$3.50

Vanilla Milk Shake

$3.50

Strawberry Milk Shake

$3.50

Oreo Milk Shake

$3.50

Worms in the Dirt Sundae

$3.99

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Gogurt Yogurt - Side

$1.75

TO GO Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Barq’s

$3.50

14 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

14 oz Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local family sports restaurant specializing in gourmet handmade burgers, marinated grilled chicken and local seafood dishes all with big bold flavors!

Website

Location

1827 Front St, Slidell, LA 70458

Directions

Gallery
Times Grill image
Times Grill image

