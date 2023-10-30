Restaurant info

True Texas barbecue, cooked low and slow, and served with sauce so good we sell it by the bottle. We don’t mess with classic Texas barbecue… well, not often. Tin Roof BBQ in Humble, Texas, serves up big, beautiful plates of house-smoked brisket, juicy sausage, pork ribs, chicken, turkey and pulled pork, burgers and sandwiches, craveable sides, and baked potatoes as big as Houston itself. We are a family owned and run establishment. When you’re at Tin Roof, you become an extension of our family and our staff hopes you feel at home. Just remember to wipe your feet at the door.