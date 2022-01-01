Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Seafood

Baan Thai Cuisine 5350 FM 1960 East

12 Reviews

$$

5350 FM 1960 East

Humble, TX 77346

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Pad Kee Mow

Appetizers

Roti

$6.95

Pan-fried Thai bread with yellow curry sauce.

Golden Tofu

$6.95

Deep-fried bean cakes with plum sauce and peanuts

Fish Cakes

$7.99

Ground fish mixed with green beans and served with cucumbers over plum sauce and peanuts.

Crispy Shrimp

$7.95

Breaded shrimp; deep-fried and served with plum sauce.

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Marinated mixture of Thai spices, skewered and grilled. Served with cucumber, salad and peanut sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$7.95

Golden deep-fried calamari served with plum sauce.

Crispy Roll

$6.95

Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce.

Fresh Roll

$6.95

Shrimp ,Tofu, cucumber, lettuce, bean sprout, silver noodle ,wrapped in clear rice pepper served with peanut sauce

Chicken wing

$7.95

(6pcs) Deep fried chicken wings, Served with plum sauce

Dragonball

$6.95

(4pcs) Deep-fried wontons with crab meat and cream cheese

Moo Ping Nom Sod

$12.00Out of stock

Kiew Kai

$7.95

Salads

BAAN THAI SALAD

$7.95

Crisp lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, tofu, and a hard-boiled egg Topped with peanut sauce.

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, green bean, tomatoes, peanuts and shrimp mixed with spicy seasoning

Larb (la-ahb)

$10.95

Ground meat seasoned with mint leaves, chili, lime juice, onions, served over lettuce

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Mixed seafood, lemon grass, mint, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, Thại spicy dressing and shrimp paste.

Clear noodle salad

$12.95

Clear noodle mixed with minced pork, shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and green onions In lime dressing topped with peanut and fried dried shrimp.

Beef salad

$15.95Out of stock

Som Tum Moo Ping

$18.00

Tiger Cry

$16.95Out of stock

Soups

Tom Kha

Tom Yum

Poa-Tak

$12.95+

Mixed seafood with spicy and sour soup, mushroom, lemongrass, galangal kaffir leaves, fresh chilli, cilantro.

Clear noodles soup

$10.95+

ground pork, shrimp, baby corn, carrots, green onion, cilantro in clear soup.

BBQ

BBQ Chicken

$11.95

Boneless and skinless chicken marinated with homemade Thai seasoning sauce.

BBQ Beef

$13.95

Grilled beef with home made seasoning Thai spicy sauce over steamed vegetables

BBQ Pork

$11.95

Grilled pork with home made seasoning sweet and sour sauce over steamed vegetables

Grilled Roasted Duck

$16.95

Roasted Duck with herbs seasoning sweet and sour sauce over steamed vegetables.

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Thai Curries

Green Curry

$12.95

Massaman Curry

$12.95

Panang Curry

$12.95

Panang Fish

$14.95

Pineapple Curry

$12.95

Pumkin Curry

$13.95Out of stock

Red Curry

$12.95

Roast duck curry

$14.95

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Stir Fried

Spicy Basil

$12.95

Spicy Eggplant

$12.95

Spicy String Bean

$12.95

Pad Ginger

$12.95

Pad Broccoli

$12.95

Pra-Ram

$12.95

Sweet and Sour

$12.95

Cashew Nut

$12.95

Mixed veggies

$12.95

Garlic Pepper

$12.95

Pan Fried Noodles And Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$11.95

Pan fried thin rice noodles with egg tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and ground peanuts

Blink-Blink Thai noodle

$11.95

Pan-fried clear noodle with egg tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, and ground peanuts.

Pad See-ew

$11.95

Pan-fried flat noodle with egg broccoli and black bean sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

$11.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, baby com, tomatoes, onions, carrots, Mushroom,fresh chili and Thai basil.

Pad Woon Sen

$11.95

Clear noodles, pan-fried with tomatoes,carrots, onions, mushrooms, baby corn, green onion, and egg.

Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of meat with eggs, white and green onion with jasmine rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of meat with chili, garlic sauce, bell peppers, Thai basil and jasmine rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Pineapple, eggs, raisins, white and green onions, cashews, chicken and shrimp, curry powder with jasmine rice.

BBQ-Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of BBQ chicken or pork over fried rice with egg, white and green onions.

Green curry fried rice

$11.95

Choice of meat , coconut milk, Green curry paste, bell pepper, snow pea, bamboo, thai basil.

Crispy Chicken-Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of crispy deep-fried chicken over fried rice with eggs peas, white and green onions.

Crab Fried Rice

$15.95

Crab meat, eggs, white and green onions with jasmine rice.

Tom Yum Seafood Fried Rice (Monthly special)

$16.95

Khoa krapow tad

$17.00

Fish and Seafood

Spicy String Bean with Tilapia

$15.95

Deep fried whole Tilapia Sauteed with green bean, chili paste and bell pepper

Spicy Thai Basil

$16.95

Sauteed with bell pepper, Thai chili and Thai basil.

Pad cha Baan Thai

$16.95

Sizzling mixed seafood with garlic, Thai chili paste, bell pepper, young pepper, green beans topped with crispy basil.

Garlic Fish

$15.95

Deep fried whole Tilapia Served with garlic sauce.

Lemon Fish

$16.95

Steamed pompano fish with lime juice and Thai chili

Pad Ped Pla

$15.95+

sauteed Thai chili paste, bell pepper, eggplant topped with crispy basil.

Chu Che

$16.95+

Grilled with red curry and chu che sauce garnish with kaffir lime leaves.

Pla sam rod (3 favors Fish)

$15.95

Deep fried whole Tilapia Sauteed with bell pepper, Thai basil, onions in Thai home made sauce with sweet and sour sauce.

Spaghetti Green curry Salmon

$16.95

Grilled salmon Eggplant, bell peppers, green beans and Thai basil in green curry coconut milk

Spaghetti Pad Kee Mow

$14.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles mixed seafood, bell peppers, baby com, tomatoes, onions, carrots, Mushroom,fresh chili and Thai basil.

Noodles Soup

Khao Soi Gai

$12.95

Northern Thai curry noodle. Flat egg noodles and chicken in a mildly spiced broth with a creamy texture of coconut milk topped with cilantro and onions. Served with crispy noodles, pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots, and chili oil.

Tom yum noodles ( chicken )

$10.95

Spicy and sour soup with rice noodles, mushroom, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili ,beansprout and cilantro.

Lemon Pork noodles

$10.95

Spicy and Sour soup with rice noodles, lemon pork, shrimp, fish ball, ground peanuts, beansprout, green onions, cilantro, and fried wontons.

Beef noodles

$13.95

Braised beef & beef ball, in herbal broth.

Khao Soi Beef

$14.95Out of stock

Tom Yum Shrimp Nooldes

$15.95

Khao Soi Tofu

$12.95

Thai Desserts

Coconut lce Cream

$3.95

Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.95

Combo - lce Cream, Sweet Sticky Rice and Mango

$9.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Garlic Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Cucumber salad

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Curry sauce

$3.50

Steam noodle

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Steam Veggies

$3.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea NO ICEZ

$6.50

TOGO Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Alcohol

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Love Street

$5.50

Amber Ale

$5.50

Corkage

$15.00

Chang

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

House Cab

$7.00

Elouan P Noir Glass

$12.00

King Plam Cap Glass

$12.00

King Plam Bottle

$36.00

Elouan P Noir Bottle

$36.00

Glass Pinot CHLOE

$10.00

Bottle Pinot Chloe

$35.00

Riesling Glass

$12.00

Bottle Chardonnay Chole

$35.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling Bottle

$35.00

Glass Chardonnay Chole

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! We're doing soft opening 10% off the bill come and check out disscount will be end soon

Baan Thai Cuisine image
Baan Thai Cuisine image

