TNT Sports Page Location: 14902 Preston Rd #716, Dallas, TX 75254

Bars & Lounges

TNT Sports Page

review star

No reviews yet

Location: 14902 Preston Rd #716, Dallas, TX 75254

Dallas, TX 75254

Appetizers

10 Wings

$13.99

5 Wings

$7.99

Big 'Ole Pretzel

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Chips & Dips

$5.99+

French Fry Basket

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried Onion Ring Basket

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Sampler Platter

$19.99

Fried Jalapeños

$6.99

House Chips

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

South of the Border

Brisket Quesadillas

$9.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.99

Chicken Club Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.99

Smokey Brisket Tacos

$11.99

Veggie Quesadillas

$7.99

TNT Nachos

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

CHICKEN BLT

$11.99

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$10.99

PATTY MELT

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

VIKING BURGER

$12.99

Juicy Lucy

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.99

Pizza

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99+

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99+

Veggie Pizza

$9.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99+

The Texan

$9.99+

Aloha Pizza

$9.99+

Soup & Salad

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.99

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.99

Chili

SOUTHWEST CKN SALAD

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$6.99

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.99

CHEESECAKE

$7.99

Seasonal Dessert

$7.99

Merch

Hats

$17.99

Hoodies

$34.99

T-Shirts

$17.99

Sides

CHIP REFILL

$1.00

CUP MARINARA

$1.50

SIDE AVACADO RANCH

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE BBQ

$0.50

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.99

SIDE BUFFALO

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR

$0.50

Side Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Fries

$2.49

SIDE GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.50

SIDE GRAVY

$1.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE INFERNO

$0.50

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.50

Side Lemon Broccoli

$3.99

SIDE MARINARA

$0.50

Side Pasta Salad

$3.99

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

Side sour cream

$0.50

SIDE SPICY RANCH

$0.50

Brunch

French toast

$9.99

Biscuits & gravy

$9.99

Fried chicken frenchy

$10.99

Breakfast tacos

$8.99

Hangover burger

$10.99

Egg sandwich

$8.99

Omlete

$10.99

Side Bacon (3)

$1.99

Side Biscuit (1)

$0.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Toast (1)

$0.99

Side Egg (1)

$1.49

Eggs BENNY

$9.99

Daily Specials

Crunchy Beef Tacos

$8.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

Dynamite Meatloaf

$9.99

French Dip

$11.99

Richards Specials

25 smoked wings

$40.00

5 Smoked wings

$8.99

50 smoked wings

$75.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Smoked Pork Sammie

$11.99

Poutine

$8.99

Johns Half Nuggets

$6.99

10 smoked wings

$17.99

Brisket Sammie

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Shiner Dog

$9.99

Danae's Stir Fry

$9.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

LIQUOR

BASIL HAYDEN

$13.00

BROWN SUGAR

$6.00

BULLEIT

$7.00

BULLEIT RYE

$7.00

CROWN

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

CROWN VANILLA

$7.00

EAGLE RARE

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JAMESON

$7.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$5.50

MAKERS 46

$8.50

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

PADDY'S IRISH

$7.50

POWERS IRISH

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.00

SKREWBALL

$6.00

TWISTED TEA SWEET TEA

$5.50

TX

$8.00

W.L.WELLER

$7.00

WELL WHISKEY

$3.75

WILD TURKEY 101

$7.00

WILD TURKEY RYE

$7.00

YELLOWSTONE SELECT

$8.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$5.50

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$5.50

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$5.50

DEEP EDDYS LIME

$5.50

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED

$5.50

DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA

$5.50

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

PINNACLE BERRY

$5.50

SMIRNOFF GRAPE VODKA

$5.50

SMIRNOFF ROOT BEER VODKA

$5.50

STOLI

$5.50

STOLI CUCUMBER

$5.50

TITOS

$6.00

WELL VODKA

$3.75

WESTERN SON WATERMELON

$5.50

BACARDI LT

$5.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.50

COCONUT RUM

$5.50

CRUZAN DARK RUM

$5.50

RUM CHATA

$7.00

WELL RUM

$3.75

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

WELL GIN

$3.75

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$12.00

CLASE AZUL

$31.00

CUERVO GOLD

$5.50

DON JULIO 1942

$27.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$9.75

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$6.00

ESPOLON SILVER

$6.00

HERRADURA BLANCO

$7.50

JAJA REP

$7.00

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$7.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$6.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.75

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$7.50

TEREMANA SILVER

$7.00

UNO POR FAVOR

$7.00

WELL TEQUILA

$3.75

DEWARS

$6.00

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.75

MACALLAN 12

$14.00

WELL SCOTCH

$3.75

AMARETTO

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER

$5.00

BLACK RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS

$5.00

BLUE CURACAO

$5.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

$5.50

COFFEE LIQUOR

$5.00

FIREBALL

$5.50

GRAND MARNIER

$7.50

HAZELNUT LIQUOR

$5.00

HOT DAMN

$5.00

IRISH CREAM

$5.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

MELON LIQUOR

$5.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$5.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$6.00

TEQUILA ROSE

$6.00

TUACA

$6.00

WATERMELON PUCKER

$5.00

BEER

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COMMUNITY MOSAIC IPA

$6.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

COORS ORIGINAL

$4.50

CORONA

$5.00

DE IPA

$6.50

GUINNESS

$5.00

HIENEKEN ZERO

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

HORNITOS RANCH WATER

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MODELO

$5.00

REVOLVER

$5.50

SHINER

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

STELLA CIDRE

$5.00

TRULY

$5.00

WYDERS PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.50

D-BUD LIGHT

$3.50

D-COORS LIGHT

$3.50

D-DOS XX

$4.25

D-MILLER LITE

$3.50

D-SHINER

$3.75

D-SHINER CHEER

$6.00

D-Yuengling

$3.50

BUD BUCKET

$20.00

BUD LT BUCKET

$20.00

COMMUNITY IPA BUCKET

$32.50

COORS LIGHT BUCKET

$20.00

CORONA BUCKET

$25.00

GUINNESS BUCKET

$25.00

HEINEKEN 0.0 BUCKET

$25.00

MICH ULTRA BUCKET

$22.50

MILLER LIGHT BUCKET

$20.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE BUCKET

$20.00

MODELO BUCKET

$25.00

REVOLVER BUCKET

$27.50

SHINER BUCKET

$25.00

STELLA BUCKET

$25.00

STELLA CIDRE BUCKET

$25.00

TRULY BUCKET

$25.00

HIGH NOON BUCKET

$30.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$17.50

DOS XX PITCHER

$20.00

COORS LIGHT PITCHER

$17.50

MILLER LITE PITCHER

$17.50

SHINER PITCHER

$20.00

YINGLING PITCHER

$17.50

WINE

CABERNET

$5.00

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

WHITE ZIN

$5.00

COCKTAILS

ADIOS MF

$9.50

BLACK RUSSIAN

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$5.25

BLUE HAWAIIN

$7.50

FUZZY NAVEL

$5.00

HURRICANE

$9.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.50

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.50

MARGARITA

$5.25

MICHELADA

$1.50

MOSCOW MULE

$5.75

OLD FASHIONED

$5.25

SEX ON THE BEACH XXX

$7.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

SHOTS

B-52

$7.00

BERRY BOMB

$7.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE SHOT

$7.00

BLACKTOOTH

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.00

CHESTER BOMB

$7.50

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$7.00

FIRE AND ICE

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

GUMMY BEAR

$6.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$7.50

JOLLY RANCHER

$6.00

KAMIKAZI

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$7.50

LUNCH BOX

$8.00

MELON BALL

$6.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$7.00

MIND ERASER

$7.00

ORANGE TEA

$7.00

PINK SILK PANTY

$6.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$6.00

RASPBERRY KAMIKAZE

$6.00

RED HEADED S***

$7.00

RED SNAPPER

$7.00

ROOT BEER MONKEY

$6.00

ROYAL F***

$7.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH SHOT

$7.00

SEX W/ AN ALLIGATOR

$8.00

STAR F***ER

$8.50

STARRY NIGHT

$7.00

SURFER ON ACID

$7.00

TEXAS JERRY

$8.25

THREE LEGGED MONKEY

$7.00

THREE WISEMAN

$8.00

TUACA BOMB

$7.50

TUACA LEMON DROP

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

VIKINGS PURPLE HOOTER

$3.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.00

WHITE TEA

$7.00

SERVICE INDUSTRY

BUD (SI)

$3.50

BUD LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

COMMINITY MOSAIC IPA (SI)

$5.00

COORS LIGHT (SI)

$3.50

CORONA (SI)

$4.50

DOS EQUIS (SI)

$4.50

GUINNESS (SI)

$5.00

HIENEKEN 0.0 (SI)

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA (SI)

$3.50

MILLER LITE (SI)

$3.50

MODELO (SI)

$4.50

REVOLVER (SI)

$4.50

SHINER (SI)

$4.50

STELLA (SI)

$4.50

STELLA CIDRE (SI)

$4.50

TRULY (SI)

$5.50

D-BUD LIGHT (SI)

$3.00

D-COORS LIGHT

$3.00

D-DOS XX (SI)

$3.75

D-MILLER LITE (SI)

$3.00

D-SHINER (SI)

$3.75

D-ULTRA (SI)

$3.00

D-YUENGLING (SI)

$3.00

BULLEIT (SI)

$5.00

BULLEIT RYE (SI)

$5.00

CROWN (SI)

$5.00

CROWN APPLE (SI)

$5.00

CROWN VANILLA (SI)

$5.00

JACK DANIELS (SI)

$4.00

JAMESON (SI)

$5.00

JAMESON ORANGE(SI)

$5.00

MAKERS MARK (SI)

$5.00

SEAGRAMS 7 (SI)

$5.00

SKREWBALL (SI)

$5.00

WELL WHISKEY (SI)

$3.00

ABSOLUT CITRON (SI)

$4.00

DEEP EDDYS LEMON (SI)

$4.00

DEEP EDDYS LIME (SI)

$4.00

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED (SI)

$4.00

DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA (SI)

$4.00

KETEL ONE (SI)

$5.00

MONOPOLOWA (SI)

$4.00

PINNACLE BERRY (SI)

$4.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPE VODKA (SI)

$4.00

SMIRNOFF ROOT BEER VODKA (SI)

$4.00

STOLI (SI)

$4.00

STOLI CUCUMBER (SI)

$4.00

TITOS (SI)

$4.00

WELL VODKA (SI)

$3.00

WESTERN SON WATERMELON (SI)

$4.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE (SI)

$4.00

TANQUERAY (SI)

$5.00

WELL GIN (SI)

$3.00

BACARDI (SI)

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN (SI)

$4.00

COCONUT RUM (SI)

$4.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM (SI)

$4.00

RUM CHATA (SI)

$4.00

WELL RUM (SI)

$3.00

CUERVO GOLD (SI)

$4.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO (SI)

$4.00

ESPOLON SILVER (SI)

$4.00

MILAGRO REPOSADO (SI)

$5.00

MILAGRO SILVER (SI)

$4.00

TEREMANA (SI)

$4.00

TEREMANA REPO (SI)

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA (SI)

$3.00

DEWARS (SI)

$4.00

WELL SCOTCH (SI)

$3.00

AMARETTO (SI)

$4.00

APPLE PUCKER (SI)

$4.00

BLACK RASPBERRY SCHNAPPS (SI)

$4.00

BLUE CURACAO (SI)

$4.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS (SI)

$4.00

COFFEE LIQUOR (SI)

$4.00

FIREBALL (SI)

$4.00

HAZELNUT LIQUOR (SI)

$4.00

HOT DAMN (SI)

$4.00

IRISH CREAM (SI)

$4.00

JAGERMEISTER (SI)

$4.00

MELON LIQUOR (SI)

$4.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS (SI)

$4.00

RUMPLEMINTZ (SI)

$4.00

TUACA (SI)

$4.00

WATERMELON PUCKER (SI)

$4.00

BLOODY MARY (SI)

$1.50

FUZZY NAVEL (SI)

$4.00

MARGARITA (SI)

$2.00

MICHELADA (SI)

$1.50

MOSCOW MULE (SI)

$2.00

OLD FASHIONED (SI)

$2.00

SEX ON THE BEACH XXX (SI)

$5.00

WHITE RUSSIAN (SI)

$5.00

BERRY BOMB (SI)

$5.50

BLACKTOOTH (SI)

$5.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE (SI)

$5.00

CHESTER BOMB (SI)

$6.50

FIRE AND ICE (SI)

$5.00

GREEN TEA (SI)

$5.00

GUMMY BEAR (SI)

$5.00

IRISH CAR BOMB (SI)

$6.50

JAGER BOMB (SI)

$5.50

JOLLY RANCHER (SI)

$5.00

KAMIKAZI (SI)

$5.00

LEMON DROP (SI)

$5.00

LUNCH BOX (SI)

$6.50

MELON BALL (SI)

$5.00

MEXICAN CANDY (SI)

$5.00

MIND ERASER (SI)

$5.00

PINK SILK PANTY (SI)

$5.00

PURPLE HOOTER (SI)

$5.00

RASPBERRY KAMIKAZE (SI)

$5.00

RED HEADED S*** (SI)

$5.00

RED SNAPPER (SI)

$5.00

ROOT BEER MONKEY (SI)

$4.00

ROYAL F*** (SI)

$5.00

SCOOBY SNACK (SI)

$5.00

SEX ON THE BEACH SHOT (SI)

$5.00

STAR F***ER (SI)

$6.50

STARRY NIGHT (SI)

$5.00

SURFER ON ACID (SI)

$5.00

THREE LEGGED MONKEY (SI)

$5.00

TUACA BOMB (SI)

$6.50

TUACA LEMON DROP (SI)

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB (SI)

$6.50

WASHINGTON APPLE (SI)

$5.00

WHITE TEA (SI)

$5.00

ORANGE TEA (SI)

$5.00

LA TERRE CHARDONNEY

$4.00

LATERRE CAB

$4.00

LATERRE MERLOT

$4.00

WYCLIF CHAMPAGNE

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Red Bull SF Can

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Beer Can

$4.50

Bottled water

$2.00

SPEED BAR

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

D-ULTRA

$4.25

D-BUD LIGHT

$3.25

D-MILLER LITE

$3.25

D-SHINER

$4.25

D-PBR

$2.75

D-DOS XX

$4.25

WELL VODKA

$3.75

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED

$5.50

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$5.50

KETEL ONE

$7.00

PINNACLE BERRY

$5.50

TITOS

$6.00

WELL WHISKEY

$3.75

CROWN

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JAMESON

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$6.00

WELL TEQUILA

$3.75

ESPOLON SILVER

$6.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$6.00

PATRON SILVER

$8.25

WELL GIN

$3.75

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

WELL RUM

$3.75

BACARDI LT

$5.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.50

COCONUT RUM

$5.50

FIREBALL

$5.50

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

TUACA

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$6.00

ROOT BEER MONKEY

$6.00

ROYAL F***

$7.00

WHITE TEA

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.50

SPECIALS

WELL LIQUOR

$3.00

DOMESTIC DRAFT

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Location: 14902 Preston Rd #716, Dallas, TX 75254, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

