Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)
178 NE 29th Street
Miami, FL 33137
Omeletes
Hammocks Omelet
Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Downtown Omelet
Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Coral Reef Omelet
Nova lox and onions. Served with home fries or a toasted bagel with butter.
Wynwood Omelet
Cheese omelet. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Breakfast All Day
Tiger Tail Bagel
Choice of one meat with egg and cheese
Hobbie Beach Bagel
Two eggs with cheese
Sunset Eggel
Egg on a bagel
Little Havana Bagel
Egg, steak, grilled onions and American cheese
836 Protein Wrap
Five egg whites and oven gold roasted turkey
Coral Way Bagel
Two egg whites, nova lox and onions on a bagel
Bayside Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and salsa
Collins Breakfast Wrap
Three scrambled eggs, spinach, feta cheese and onions
TOASTED Bagel
Two egg white, asparagus, mushrooms and imported Swiss cheese
Fresh Fruit
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Grilled Sandwiches
Crispy Midtown
Grilled chicken breast topped with lean bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana
Miami Style Ruben PASTRAMI
Very lean pastrami, melted imported Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
Stoneman Douglas Melt
Homemade tuna salad and tomato with melted imported Swiss cheese served open face on a bagel
The Alton BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread with hellman's mayonnaise
The Heat Wrap
Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana
The Rickenbacker
Grilled chicken with a medley of grilled vegetables, roasted peppers with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chips or banana
West Ave. Cheese Steak
Grilled steak, sauteed green peppers, onions, melted American cheese
Deli Sandwiches
Buenavista Sandwich
Cooked deluxe ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with oil and vinegar. Served with potato chips or banana
Venetian Sandwich
Roasted red pepper, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato with our homemade veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana
Normandi Lox
Philadelphia cream cheese, nova lox, tomato, onions and capers served on a fresh bagel. Served with potato chips or banana
Miracle Avacado Wrap
Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo. Served with potato chips or banana
Biscayne Chicken Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
Fisher Island Salad Sandwich
Homemade white fish, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with potato chips or banana
South Point Tuna
Homemade tuna, tomato, avocado and green Pesto. Served with potato chips or banana.
Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
Paninis
Peacock Panini
Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato served on grilled panini bread
Lincoln Rd. Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and pesto served on grilled panini bread
Grand Tuscan Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spinach and sun dried tomato served on grilled panini bread
Salads
Grove Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cranberries, walnuts and fresh mozzarella cheese with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Olympia Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, onions, feta cheese with oil and vinegar dressing
Orange Bowl Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, walnuts, Mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles with our special Asian dressing
Biltmore Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, cheese tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing