Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown) imageView gallery
Bagels

Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown) 178 NE 29th Street

review star

No reviews yet

178 NE 29th Street

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hobbie Beach Bagel
Hammocks Omelet
1/2 lb Egg Salad

Omeletes

Hammocks Omelet

Hammocks Omelet

$17.25

Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.

Downtown Omelet

Downtown Omelet

$18.49

Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.

Coral Reef Omelet

Coral Reef Omelet

$20.75

Nova lox and onions. Served with home fries or a toasted bagel with butter.

Wynwood Omelet

Wynwood Omelet

$14.99

Cheese omelet. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.

Breakfast All Day

Tiger Tail Bagel

Tiger Tail Bagel

$12.75

Choice of one meat with egg and cheese

Hobbie Beach Bagel

Hobbie Beach Bagel

$10.25

Two eggs with cheese

Sunset Eggel

Sunset Eggel

$8.49

Egg on a bagel

Little Havana Bagel

Little Havana Bagel

$13.75

Egg, steak, grilled onions and American cheese

836 Protein Wrap

836 Protein Wrap

$14.99

Five egg whites and oven gold roasted turkey

Coral Way Bagel

Coral Way Bagel

$17.25

Two egg whites, nova lox and onions on a bagel

Bayside Breakfast Burrito

Bayside Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Three scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and salsa

Collins Breakfast Wrap

Collins Breakfast Wrap

$14.99

Three scrambled eggs, spinach, feta cheese and onions

TOASTED Bagel

TOASTED Bagel

$13.75

Two egg white, asparagus, mushrooms and imported Swiss cheese

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Grilled Sandwiches

Crispy Midtown

Crispy Midtown

$19.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with lean bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Miami Style Ruben PASTRAMI

Miami Style Ruben PASTRAMI

$19.49

Very lean pastrami, melted imported Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Stoneman Douglas Melt

Stoneman Douglas Melt

$19.49

Homemade tuna salad and tomato with melted imported Swiss cheese served open face on a bagel

The Alton BLT

The Alton BLT

$19.49

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread with hellman's mayonnaise

The Heat Wrap

The Heat Wrap

$19.49

Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana

The Rickenbacker

The Rickenbacker

$19.49

Grilled chicken with a medley of grilled vegetables, roasted peppers with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chips or banana

West Ave. Cheese Steak

West Ave. Cheese Steak

$19.49

Grilled steak, sauteed green peppers, onions, melted American cheese

Deli Sandwiches

Buenavista Sandwich

Buenavista Sandwich

$18.49

Cooked deluxe ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with oil and vinegar. Served with potato chips or banana

Venetian Sandwich

Venetian Sandwich

$18.49

Roasted red pepper, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato with our homemade veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Normandi Lox

Normandi Lox

$19.99

Philadelphia cream cheese, nova lox, tomato, onions and capers served on a fresh bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Miracle Avacado Wrap

Miracle Avacado Wrap

$19.49

Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo. Served with potato chips or banana

Biscayne Chicken Sandwich

Biscayne Chicken Sandwich

$18.49

Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

Fisher Island Salad Sandwich

Fisher Island Salad Sandwich

$18.49

Homemade white fish, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with potato chips or banana

South Point Tuna

South Point Tuna

$18.49

Homemade tuna, tomato, avocado and green Pesto. Served with potato chips or banana.

Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich

Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

Paninis

Peacock Panini

Peacock Panini

$18.49

Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato served on grilled panini bread

Lincoln Rd. Panini

Lincoln Rd. Panini

$18.49

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and pesto served on grilled panini bread

Grand Tuscan Panini

Grand Tuscan Panini

$18.49

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spinach and sun dried tomato served on grilled panini bread

Salads

Grove Salad

Grove Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cranberries, walnuts and fresh mozzarella cheese with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Olympia Salad

Olympia Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, onions, feta cheese with oil and vinegar dressing

Orange Bowl Salad

Orange Bowl Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, walnuts, Mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles with our special Asian dressing

Biltmore Caesar Salad

Biltmore Caesar Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, cheese tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing

Sides

Chips

Chips

$3.74