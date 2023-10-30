Tops Bar-B-Q
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving hickory smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!
Location
7960 Cordova Road, Cordova, TN 38016
Gallery
