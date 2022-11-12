- Home
Tortuga Jacks Jekyll Island
2,476 Reviews
$$
201 N Beachview Dr
Jekyll Island, GA 31527
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Our House Made Guacamole Served with Chips.
Queso Dip
Melted white cheese served with fresh crispy tortilla chips.
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fries covered with our house-made chili drizzled with hot melted queso.
Tortuga Wings
Juicy wings choose your sauce-Sweet Chilli and Pineapple Sauce, Plain, Teriyaki or Buffalo and served with celery
Tortuga Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Queso cheese, corn bean salsa, sliced pickeled jalapenos and cumin sour cream. Add your choice of protein for an additional cost.
Chips and Salsa
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Made Salsa.
Chilli
Soup/salad combo
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Boneless Wings
Salads
Tortuga Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red peppers, picked onions and cheese. Add grilled or shredded chicken, seasoned beef .99 Steak, grilled or fried shrimp or fish 1.99
Spinach Salad
A bed of Fresh Spinach topped with grape tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese.
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, corn bean salsa, sliced red peppers, shredded cheese and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, pulled pork or seasoned beef 4.99. Steak, grilled or fried shrimp 5.99
HOUSE SPINACH
Side salad with spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese
House Salad
Side of fresh mix greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded cheese
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Chicken fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
Steak Fajitas
Steak fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
Fajitas Texana
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
Veggie Fajita
Grilled and seasoned fresh veggies served over sizzling sautéed fresh onions and peppers
Tortuga’s Taco Factory
Pulled Pork Tacos
Fish Taco
Fish of the day cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and spicy bang bang sauce. Grilled or fried.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried or grilled shrimp topped with lettuce cheese, tomato and spicy seafood sauce
Chicken Tacos
Hand pulled chicken in spicy Diablo sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Gringo Tacos
Perfectly seasoned ground beef topped with shredded lettuce tomato and cheese
Veggie Tacos
Fresh grilled seasoned veggies topped with lettuce, pico, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Family Taco Meal for 6
Entrees
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, lightly grilled with shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with lettuce, corn bean salsa, and cumin sour cream. Add pulled chicken, pork, or ground beef .99 grilled shrimp or steak 1.99
Big Boy Burrito
Perfectly seasoned ground beef with rice and beans, rolled in a 10 inch tortilla. Smothered in queso cheese and roasted tomato sauce. Topped with lettuce and corn bean salsa
Jack’s Chicken Chimi
Pulled chicken, rice, and beans rolled in a 12 inch tortilla and fried crisp. Topped with queso, roasted tomato sauce, lettuce, corn bean salsa
Fresh Mex Bowl
Served with rice, beans, roasted peppers, onions, pico, queso cheese and cilantro. With your choice of protein, ground beef, shredded chicken, pork or grilled chicken 12.99 Fried or grilled shrimp steak or Mahi 14.99
Enchiladas Verdes
Pulled chicken breast, topped with queso, spicy tomatillo sauce, lettuce, corn bean salsa, and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Ground beef rolled in a soft corn tortilla topped queso, red sauce, lettuce with corn bean salsa and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheese rolled into a soft corn tortilla topped queso, lettuce with corn bean salsa and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans. Also Topped with your choice of Red Enchilada sauce, or Green Verdes Sauce.
BEAN / RICE / QUESO BURRITO
BEAN / QUESO BURRTIO
Land and Sea
Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Fish and Chips
Big Juan CheeseBurger
Comes with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and cheese. Served with french fries.
Queso Burger
Premium sirloin burger seasoned with Cajun spice topped with house made chili, crispy seasoned tortilla strips, and queso cheese. Served with french fries.
Shrimp Diablo
12 Shrimp, sautéed in a diablo sauce, topped with shredded cheese and served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and three tortillas.
Fried Shrimp and Chips
Baja Surf and Turf
8oz tender sirloin cooked to perfection, blackened over a bed of rice & topped with a shrimp diablo. Served with onions and peppers.
Adult Chicken Tenders
Kids
Sides
CORN TORTILLAS
Flour Tortillas
Black Beans
Casero Rice
Celery Sticks
Corn Bean Salsa
French Fries
Fresh Jalapenos
Green & Yellow Squash
GRILLED MUSHROOMS
Mexican Street Corn
LETTUCE / CORN BEAN
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
Chicken
Sliced Avocado
Sweet Plantains
Deep Fried Plantains topped with your choice of Cinnamon Sugar and Whip Cream.
Veg Medley
Hush Puppies
RANCHERA SAUCE
ROASTED TOMATO
SALSA
VERDE
Sauteed Bell Pepper
Sauteed Onions
Sauteed Onions & Peppers
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Queso
Gringo Beef
Fish
Shrimp
Steak
Desserts
Sopapilla
Deep Fried tortilla topped with Honey, Cinnamon sugar, and whip cream
Churros
Key Lime Pie
Caramel Cheesecake
Fried Chimi Cheesecake
Our delicious cheescake wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried to perfection. This melt in your mouth dessert is perfect for sharing or if you're really looking for something to cure that sweet tooth.
Cheesecake
Catering
Off Site Event
Breakfast Cocktails
Breakfast Entrees
Flipping F Toast
Rio Shrimp & Grits
Huevos Ranchera
Scrambler Bowl
Mexican Omelette
Western Omelette
Spinach Tom Feta Omelette
Jack's Egg Benedict
Filler up Sandwich
Brunch Burger
BD Burrito
Biscuit $ Gravy
Egg Breakfast
Bagel Sandwich only
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Side Meats
Breakfast Bread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Baja Mexican & Tiki Bar
201 N Beachview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527