Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortuga Jacks Jekyll Island

2,476 Reviews

$$

201 N Beachview Dr

Jekyll Island, GA 31527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Fresh Mex Bowl
Kids Quesadilla

Appetizers

Guacamole

$7.99

Our House Made Guacamole Served with Chips.

Queso Dip

$4.99

Melted white cheese served with fresh crispy tortilla chips.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Crispy fries covered with our house-made chili drizzled with hot melted queso.

Tortuga Wings

$12.99

Juicy wings choose your sauce-Sweet Chilli and Pineapple Sauce, Plain, Teriyaki or Buffalo and served with celery

Tortuga Nachos

$11.99

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Queso cheese, corn bean salsa, sliced pickeled jalapenos and cumin sour cream. Add your choice of protein for an additional cost.

Chips and Salsa Dine in

$2.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Made Salsa.

Chilli

$5.99

Soup/salad combo

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$10.99Out of stock

Salads

Tortuga Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red peppers, picked onions and cheese. Add grilled or shredded chicken, seasoned beef .99 Steak, grilled or fried shrimp or fish 1.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

A bed of Fresh Spinach topped with grape tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Fried tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, corn bean salsa, sliced red peppers, shredded cheese and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, pulled pork or seasoned beef 4.99. Steak, grilled or fried shrimp 5.99

HOUSE SPINACH

$11.99

Side salad with spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese

House Salad

$6.99

Side of fresh mix greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded cheese

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Chicken fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes

Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Steak fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Shrimp fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes

Fajitas Texana

$19.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp fajitas served with rice, pico salad & sour cream over bed of sizzling caramelized onions, bell peppers & tomatoes

Veggie Fajita

$15.99

Grilled and seasoned fresh veggies served over sizzling sautéed fresh onions and peppers

Tortuga’s Taco Factory

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Fish Taco

$14.99

Fish of the day cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and spicy bang bang sauce. Grilled or fried.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Fried or grilled shrimp topped with lettuce cheese, tomato and spicy seafood sauce

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Hand pulled chicken in spicy Diablo sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Gringo Tacos

$13.99

Perfectly seasoned ground beef topped with shredded lettuce tomato and cheese

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Fresh grilled seasoned veggies topped with lettuce, pico, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Family Taco Meal for 6

$29.99Out of stock

Entrees

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, lightly grilled with shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with lettuce, corn bean salsa, and cumin sour cream. Add pulled chicken, pork, or ground beef .99 grilled shrimp or steak 1.99

Big Boy Burrito

$14.99

Perfectly seasoned ground beef with rice and beans, rolled in a 10 inch tortilla. Smothered in queso cheese and roasted tomato sauce. Topped with lettuce and corn bean salsa

Jack’s Chicken Chimi

$14.99

Pulled chicken, rice, and beans rolled in a 12 inch tortilla and fried crisp. Topped with queso, roasted tomato sauce, lettuce, corn bean salsa

Fresh Mex Bowl

$12.99

Served with rice, beans, roasted peppers, onions, pico, queso cheese and cilantro. With your choice of protein, ground beef, shredded chicken, pork or grilled chicken 12.99 Fried or grilled shrimp steak or Mahi 14.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Pulled chicken breast, topped with queso, spicy tomatillo sauce, lettuce, corn bean salsa, and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Ground beef rolled in a soft corn tortilla topped queso, red sauce, lettuce with corn bean salsa and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.99

Cheese rolled into a soft corn tortilla topped queso, lettuce with corn bean salsa and cumin sour cream. Served with rice & beans. Also Topped with your choice of Red Enchilada sauce, or Green Verdes Sauce.

BEAN / RICE / QUESO BURRITO

$8.99

BEAN / QUESO BURRTIO

$7.99

Land and Sea

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Big Juan CheeseBurger

$14.99

Comes with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and cheese. Served with french fries.

Queso Burger

$14.99

Premium sirloin burger seasoned with Cajun spice topped with house made chili, crispy seasoned tortilla strips, and queso cheese. Served with french fries.

Shrimp Diablo

$20.99

12 Shrimp, sautéed in a diablo sauce, topped with shredded cheese and served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and three tortillas.

Fried Shrimp and Chips

$20.99

Baja Surf and Turf

$22.99

8oz tender sirloin cooked to perfection, blackened over a bed of rice & topped with a shrimp diablo. Served with onions and peppers.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.99

Served with fries

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Served with fries

Kid Fish

$5.99

Served with fries

Kids Nachos

$3.99

Tortilla chips covered in queso cheese

Kid Taco

$4.99

Served with rice

Kid Enchilada

$4.99

Served with fries

Sides

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Black Beans

$2.99

Casero Rice

$2.99

Celery Sticks

$2.99

Corn Bean Salsa

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.99

Green & Yellow Squash

$3.99

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$2.99

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

LETTUCE / CORN BEAN

$2.99

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Chicken

$4.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Deep Fried Plantains topped with your choice of Cinnamon Sugar and Whip Cream.

Veg Medley

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

RANCHERA SAUCE

$1.99

ROASTED TOMATO

$1.99

SALSA

$1.99

VERDE

$1.99

Sauteed Bell Pepper

$2.99

Sauteed Onions

$2.99

Sauteed Onions & Peppers

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Gringo Beef

$4.99

Fish

$7.00

Shrimp

$6.99

Steak

$6.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$5.99

Deep Fried tortilla topped with Honey, Cinnamon sugar, and whip cream

Churros

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Chimi Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Our delicious cheescake wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried to perfection. This melt in your mouth dessert is perfect for sharing or if you're really looking for something to cure that sweet tooth.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Catering

Salsa 8 oz

$4.99

Salsa 16 oz

$8.99

Salsa 32 oz

$14.99

Guacomole 8oz

$9.99

Guacomeole 16 oz

$16.99

Guacomoele 32 oz

$32.99

Queso 8oz

$7.98

Queso 16 oz

$14.98

Queso 24 oz

$29.98

Off Site Event

Bang Bang Tacos

$15.00

Chips * Queso

$6.00

Loaded Nacho

$12.00

Nacho w/ Gringo

$13.00

Street Taco- Gringo

$13.00

Taquitos

$10.00

Paint and Sip

Paint & Sip

$25.00

Breakfast Cocktails

Bloody Marias

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Bottomless Mimosas w/Breakfast

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$10.00

Mimosa Refill

Breakfast Entrees

Flipping F Toast

$8.99

Rio Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Huevos Ranchera

$6.00

Scrambler Bowl

$8.99

Mexican Omelette

$9.99

Western Omelette

$9.99

Spinach Tom Feta Omelette

$8.99

Jack's Egg Benedict

$8.99

Filler up Sandwich

$8.99

Brunch Burger

$14.99

BD Burrito

$9.99

Biscuit $ Gravy

$7.99

Egg Breakfast

$6.99+

Bagel Sandwich only

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Fresh Pico

$2.99

Corn Bean Salsa

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.99

No Side

Egg

$1.99

Breakfast Kids

Egg / Meat

$3.99

French Toast /Meat

$4.99

Biscuit with side

$4.99

Breakfast Side Meats

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Ham

$4.99

Canadian Ham

$3.99

Breakfast Bread

Bagel

$2.50

Texas Toast

$1.99

muffin

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baja Mexican & Tiki Bar

Website

Location

201 N Beachview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527

Directions

Gallery
Tortuga Jacks image
Tortuga Jacks image
Tortuga Jacks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
303 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Palm Coast Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
318 Mallery Street Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Georgia Sea Grill - REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
407 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out - 509 Ocean Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
509 Ocean Boulevard St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Crab Trap
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Ocean Blvd SSI, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jekyll Island
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston