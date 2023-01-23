St Simons Sweets LLC 229 Mallery Street

Restaurant info

A message from the owner of St. Simons Sweets As it often does in South Georgia, it all begins with family. I have six aunts. The youngest is in her 50's. The oldest is, well, never mind! And they all have dessert recipes to die for. They have been handed down since heaven knows when. My husband and I moved to St. Simons in 2005, opening a sweet shop was the last thing on my mind. Actually, it wasn't on my mind at all! He and I had been making weekend trips to Pier Village for years. We'd noticed that while most beach towns have a fudge shop, there were none to be found in St. Simons. Next thing you know, we had the sweet shop our little beach town had been missing. And the rest is history. The store remains an old fashioned beach town sweet shop, and I intend to keep it that way. Meantime, we're proud to make our goodies available online. We'll get them to you fresh because ain't nothin' sweeter than love and family.