St Simons Sweets LLC 229 Mallery Street

229 Mallery Street

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cup

$4.75+

Cones

$4.75+

Milkshakes

$7.99

Dole Whip

$6.49

Case Items

Assorted Fudge

$2.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.99

Southern Coffee Cake

$4.25

Bear Claws

$4.59

Mallery Street Pecan Crispy

$6.15+

Martha Washington Balls

$1.75

Nutter Butter Cookie

$1.75

Choc Dipped Oreo

$1.49+

Giant Buckeye

$3.99

Chocolate Seashells

$3.49

Jacobsen Co. Jar Pieces

$0.50+

White Cranberry Pistachio Truffle

$2.00

Sand Dollar Solid Chocolate

$3.99+

Turtles

$5.00+

Pretzel Twist

$1.75+

Bars

$4.05

Turtle Brownie

$6.09

SSI Biscoff Graham

$3.49

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.25+

Caramel Apples

$12.55+

Glazed Oval Pecans

$4.25

Cookies

$3.00+

Pretzel Rod

$4.05+

Marshmallow

$2.75+

Drink Cooler

Wild Bills

$3.10+

Dasani

$2.00

Glass Bottles

$3.15+

Plastic Bottles

$2.25+

Store Candy

Large Tube Bank

$20.00+

Giant Pez Dispenser

$27.99

Poofy Pops

$3.49

Pucker Powder

$3.99+

Gumball Machines

$29.99+

Giant Gummy Worm

$29.95

5 Pound Gummy Bear

$35.00

Hitchers W/ Twister Pops

$6.49

Mountain Size Rock Candy Sticks

$4.99

2 Blue Swirl Lollipops

$0.50

Slobber Jawbbers

$2.99+

Saltwater Taffy Jar

$9.99

The Penny Candy Store

$3.00+

Tin Can Mints

$1.00+

Colorado Candy Company

$9.99+

Butterfield Buds

$5.99+

Perle di Sole Orange & Lemon Bag

$14.99

Strawberry Licorice Wheels

$9.99

Tum Tum Dutch Mix

$9.99

European Fruity

$9.99

Corn Hole Games

$28.00+

Goo Goo Cluster

$19.99+

Farmacy Old Fashioned Candy Jar w/ Cherry Cola Gummies

$8.99

Sour Gummy Twin Cherries Container

$6.99

Tea Leaf Reading Pack

$11.49

Raindrops Gummy Flower Bouqet

$14.99

Worlds Biggest Candy Necklace

$4.00+

Custom Round Rainbow Lollipop w/ Straw Stick

$4.99

Candy Lei Necklace

$16.99

Cotton Candy

$3.99+

Mega Candy Buttons

$5.50+

Super Gummy Unicorn Packaged

$5.49

Super Gummy Cola Packaged

$5.49

Giant Gummy Turkey Leg

$9.99

Giant Lollipop

$12.45+

MoonPie

$19.99+

Jacobsen Co. Salty Classic Caramels Box

$11.99

Giant Gummy Snake GGB

$14.50

Giant Gummy Gator GGB

$14.00

Paul and Pippa Biscuits

$6.99+

Exquisite Sweets Premium Jar

$9.49

Mr. Owl Collectible

$13.99

Dino Water Squirter w/ Candy

$6.49

Albanese Gummi Bears Bag

$2.99

Toxic Waste

$11.99+

20 Flavor Jelly Belly Box

$24.99

Muddy Bears Box

$18.99

Gumball Machine Refills

$15.99+

Jumbo Bears 12.34oz

$7.99

Gummy Bears Cereal Box

$23.99

Bazooka Bubble Gum Container

$19.99

Small Tube Bank

$5.99+

Misc Pez Dispenser w/ Candy

$4.50

Misc Pop Ups Lollipop

$4.85

6 Pack Big Gummy Bears

$11.99

Gummy Breakfast Set

$15.00

Spiderman Gummy

$10.99

Giant Gummy Watermelon Slice

$16.50

Theater Box

$3.49+

Giant Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Candy Cigarettes

$1.25

Whirly Pop Gummies

$8.99

Big Cherry

$1.99

Deebest Fizzlers

$1.49

Crazy Pop Straw Lollipop

$6.49

Gold Mine Gum

$6.99+

Jaw Breakers

$14.99+

Sour Gummy French Fries

$3.49

Fun Works Paint The Candy

$4.99

Ginormous Gummi Bear

$9.99

Gummy Burger

$8.00

Gummy Crazy Eyes

$2.99

Sidewalk Chalk Bubble Gum

$4.49

Ring Pop Gummy Chains Bag

$5.99

Do It Yourself Bubble Gum Workshop

$18.00

Earthwoormz

$3.50

Bailey's Salted Fudge Caramels

$8.99

Gummy Donut

$5.49

Jelly Belly Gummies Sours

$3.25

Super Gummy Pizza

$5.25

Edible Gummy HotDog

$7.00

Gummy Ice Cream Cones Box

$7.49

Lol Surprise Jumbo Gummy

$8.99

Super Gummy Frog

$5.25

Super Gummy Snake

$5.25

Whistle Candy

$3.49

Marshmallow Donuts

$15.00

Valentines

Giant Heart Striped Marshmallow

$5.75

Striped Heart Crispy

$5.00

Valentine Cookie Jar Giant

$29.99

Valentine Mini MoonPies

$5.99

Valentine Pint Jar

$9.99+

Valentines Charm Bracelet

$9.99

Sprinkled Heart Oreo

$2.51

Heart Throb Truffle

$3.00

Love Graham

$4.75

Pig Oreo

$2.59

Love Half Graham

$3.25

Heart Cookies

$2.00

Pig Marshmallow

$4.00

Valentine Bag Candy

$3.99+

Bissinger's Sea Salt Caramel Hearts

$17.99

Valentine Candy Box

$5.49+

Bailey's Salted Fudge Caramels

$8.99

Valentine Candy Buckets

$6.99+

Lunchable Gummies

$11.99

Galerie Banana Plushies

$8.99

Froot Loop Gummies

$8.99

LOL Doll Gummies

$8.99

Primary Colors Marshmallow Donuts

$15.00

Bissinger's Truffle Hearts

$12.99

Sour Punch Cupid Straws

$1.89

Heart Shaped Gift Box Large

$34.98

Valentine Day Platter

$34.98

Milk Chocolate Foiled Heart Bag

$2.99

Valentine's Day Small Gift Box

$6.50

Galerie Flamingo Plushie

$9.99

Friendship Forest Plush and Cards

$29.99

Novelty Items

Sports Gift Basket

$69.99

Food Pillows

$32.99+

Bikeling Bag

$64.99

JS Blueridge Pop it Tote Bag

$29.99

Bewaltz Gum Ball Machine Bookbag

$29.99

Crazy Socks

$9.99+

Two Bro Bows

$34.99

Bicycle Helmet

$50.00+

Shark Drawstring Backpack

$18.00

Paddle Board

$9.99+

Ice Cream Sunscreen

$15.45

Beach Bucket or Bag

$11.00+

Swimmin Kickboard

$12.99

Ukuleles

$54.99

Tumbler / Cups

$19.99+

MoonPie Thermometer

$15.99

Party Pack Glow Sticks

$10.99

Thinga Ma Bob

$12.99

Bicycle Repair Kit

$14.99

Jumbo Playing Cards

$6.99

Emoji Golf Balls

$20.99

Giant Bubble Kit

$15.99

Family Size Smores Kit

$14.99

Rubber Sound Chicken

$6.00

Intro to Baking 17 Piece Set

$24.99

I Love Cocoa Bombs Intro Set

$26.99

Ice Cream Led Lamp

$5.49

Bluetooth Speaker

$24.10+

Wooden Frozen Treats

$39.99

Ice Cream Play Kit

$34.99

Ice Cream Tower Play Set

$26.99

Rainbows & Unicorn Large Cake Making Set

$29.99

Shark Slime

$4.99

Athens Skyline Cups

$1.99

Hand Sanitizer

$4.30

Local Womens Handicraft Bicycle Bag

$29.99

Employee Shirts

$13.00+

Customer Shirts/ Hats

$24.99+

Pet Items

Pup Cups

$4.99+

Dilly's Poochie Butter

$7.49+

Animal Snackers

$3.99

Too Good Gourmet Bowl & Treats

$9.99

Bubble Rose Biscuit Good Dog Brownie Bites

$15.99

The Giggle Tree

$5.99

Birthday Box

$14.99+

Single Dog Treats

$3.00+

Apple Fruit Crate Box

$9.99

Easter Dog Treats

$4.50+

Valentines Dog Treats

$3.50+
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A message from the owner of St. Simons Sweets As it often does in South Georgia, it all begins with family. I have six aunts. The youngest is in her 50's. The oldest is, well, never mind! And they all have dessert recipes to die for. They have been handed down since heaven knows when. My husband and I moved to St. Simons in 2005, opening a sweet shop was the last thing on my mind. Actually, it wasn't on my mind at all! He and I had been making weekend trips to Pier Village for years. We'd noticed that while most beach towns have a fudge shop, there were none to be found in St. Simons. Next thing you know, we had the sweet shop our little beach town had been missing. And the rest is history. The store remains an old fashioned beach town sweet shop, and I intend to keep it that way. Meantime, we're proud to make our goodies available online. We'll get them to you fresh because ain't nothin' sweeter than love and family.

Location

229 Mallery Street, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

