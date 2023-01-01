Totally Tea Quails Springs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2501 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Birdie's - 2201 Northwest 150th Street
No Reviews
2201 Northwest 150th Street Edmond, OK 73013
View restaurant
Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
No Reviews
12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurant
The Surf Bar - Chisholm Creek
No Reviews
1332 West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurant
Riserva Chisholm Creek
No Reviews
1332 W. Memorial Road, Suite 108 Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant