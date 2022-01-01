Traders GP 1 imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Traders Village #1

review star

No reviews yet

2602 Mayfield Rd

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Beef Bowl

$9.00

Shrimp Bowl

$10.00

Pork Bowl

$9.00

Sandwich

$5.00

Orange Chicken

$9.00

Spicy Chicken

$9.00

Stick

Chicken Stick

$5.00

Pork Stick

$5.00

Appetizers

Eggroll

$1.50

Pork Dumpling

$4.50

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.75+

Diet coke

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Fanta

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Dr Pepper

$2.75+

Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Other Drinks

Thai Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Cup of ice

$1.00

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Veggies

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

