Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
225 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!
Location
5945 Woodstock Road, Quechee, VT 05059
Gallery