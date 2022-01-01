Dr Coburns Tonic
$$
3 Elm Street
Woodstock, VT 05091
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Central St Burger
choice of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickles. served with crispy fries
Chicken Quesadilla
pepper jack cheese, black beans, cilantro, served with tomato salsa, and sour cream
Coburn Burger
VT cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, spicy Coburn's sauce and served with crispy fries
Coburn's Lobster Roll
Lemon Caper Lobster Roll
Macaroni and Cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
seared shaved ribeye cooked with sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms, with melted provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll. served with crispy fries
Reuben
Caprese Panini
Pesto Portabella Panini
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Macaroni and Cheese with Lobster
Pastrami
Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
DESSERT & ICE CREAM
FLATBREAD
KIDS MENU
Kids Burger
4 oz burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato. served with crispy fries and kosher dill pickles
Kids Chicken Fingers
served with crispy fries
Kids Pasta
ziti pasta with a choice of butter with parmesan or tomato sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
on sourdough bread with crispy fries
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
cavatappi pasta smothered in a rich creamy VT extra sharp cheddar sauce. topped with buttery, lightly toasted bread crumbs
SIDES
SOUPS & SALADS
Coburn's Caesar Salad
romaine, sliced red onion, celery and parmesan with croutons
Simple Green Salad
mesclun greens, garden vegetables and italian vinaigrette
Mt Tom
mesclun greens, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and a house made raspberry-strawberry vinaigrette dressing with crumbled bleu cheese
SPECIALS
DRAFT BEER
Cans/Bottled Beer/Hard Ciders
B/Alagash
B/Boylan Black Cherry
B/Boylan Bottle Root Beer
B/Bud Light
B/Budweiser
B/Coors Lite
B/Corona
B/Gruvi Prosecco
B/Heineken
B/Michelob Lite
B/Miller Lite
B/O'Douls
B/Omission Lager
B/Stella
C/ Heady Topper
C/ Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blueberry
C/ High Noon Hard Seltzer
C/ Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Blackberry Lemon
C/ Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro
C/Athletic Brewing Free Wave
C/Athletic Brewing Running Wild
C/Berkshire Coffee Porter
C/Campfire Stout
C/Citizens Unified
C/Clever Mojito
C/Collective Arts Rhubarb N Hibiscus
C/Corinas Switchy
C/Downeast Blackberry
C/Downeast Strawberry
C/Downeast Vodka Lime Soda
C/Downeast Winter
C/Focal Banger
C/Guinness
C/Hermit Thrush Party Guy
C/Mayflower Porter
C/Downeast Original
C/UFO Pumpkin
C/ Three Floyds Cheer Team Ale
VODKA
GIN
SCO/MALT
TEQUILA
RUM
WHIS/BOU
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
C.C.
SO CO
Sea VO
Sea 7
Knob
Makers
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Whistle Pig Small Batch 10/Piggyback
Basil Hayden
Woodford
Jameson
Busmills
Jameson Black Barrel
#14 Bourbon
Teeling Single Grain
Powers Single Pot Still
Redbreast 12yr Single Pot Still
Bookers
Whistle Pig Single Barrel 10
BRANDY
CORDIALS
Allens PCH SCHN
Kahlua
Tia Maria
Baileys
Campari
St. Germain
Midori
B&B
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Dr. Mcgillicuddy's
Jager
Fireball
D/ Ameretto
Allens Trp Sec
Chambord
Taylor 10 Tawn PRT
Sandman Ruby PRT
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Mr. B Pep Schnapps
Carvello Limoncello
Godiva
Blue Curacao
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Sambuca
Honey Liquer
WINE By The Glass
G/McManis Family (Red Zin)
G/Badia Coltibuono Cetamurra (Chianti
G/Di Majo (Sangiovese)
G/Angeline (PN)
G/Coppola (Merlot)
G/Chateau Pegau: Cuvee Maclura Cotes du Rhone
G/Tyrell's Rufus Stone (Shiraz)
G/Straight Shooter (PN)
G/Millbrandt(CS)
G/ Edna Valley Central Coast (Merlot)
G/ Anchor Of Hope
G/Louis Martini
G/Nomade Malbec
G/Straight Shooter (PN)
G/Kendall Jackson (Chard)
G/Pacificana Chardonnay
G/Giuliano Rosati (PG)
G/Maso Canali (PG)
G/Ravenna (Riesling)
G/Lobster Reef (SB)
G/Elderton E Series(Chard)
G/Basilisk (Reisling)
G/ Commanderie De La Bargemone (Rose)
G/Lola Rose of Pinot Noir (Rose)
G/ Sean Minor (SB)
G/Domaine de Mourchon(Rose)
G/Les Rocailles (Rose)
G/Craggy Range (SB)
Mimosa
Montsarra Cava
La Jara Prosecco
La Marca Rose Prosecco
Josh Cellars Rose Prosecco
BOTTLED WINE
BOTTLE/Angeline (PN)
BOTTLE/Straight Shooter (PN)
BOTTLE/McManis Family (Red Zin)
BOTTLE/Badia Coltibuono Cetamura (Chianti)
BOTTLE/Di Majo Norante (Sangiovese)
BOTTLE/ Commanderie de la Bargemone (Rose)
BOTTLE/Chateau Pegau " Cuvee Maclura" Cotes du Rhone
BOTTLE/Tyrell's Rufus Stone (Shiraz)
BOTTLE/Edna Valley Central Coast (Merlot)
BOTTLE/Bonanza (CS)
BOTTLE/Coppola (Merlot)
BOTTLE/Louis Martini
BOTTLE/Nomade (Malbec)
BOTTLE/Milbrandt Vineyards (CS)
BOTTLE/Kendall Jackson Spec (Chard)
BOTTLE/Pacificana Chardonnay
BOTTLE/ Giuliano Rosati (PG)
BOTTLE/Maso Canali (PG)
BOTTLE/Lobster Reef (SB)
BOTTLE/Ravenna (Riesling)
BOTTLE/Elderton E Series(Chard)
BOTTLE/Basilisk (Reisling)
BOTTLE/Commanderie de la Bargemone (Rose)
BOTTLE/Sean Minor (SB)
BOTTLE/Tyrell's Hunter Valley (Chardonnay)
BOTTLE/Domaine de Mourchon (Rose)
BOTTLE/Lola Rose of Pint Noir
BOTTLE/Les Rocailles (Rose)
BOTTLE/Craggy Range (SB)
Bottle/ Veuve Cliquot
Bottle/Moet & Chandon-Imperial
B/Perrier Jouet Grand Brut
B/Montsarra Cava
B/La Jara Prosecco
MOCKTAILS
SPECIAL COCKTAILS
N/A BVG
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
OJ
Pepsi
Root Beer
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit Juice
Pom Juice
Blood Orange
Ginger Ale
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Sierra Mist
Tomato Juice
Soda Water
Hot Cider
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3 Elm Street, Woodstock, VT 05091