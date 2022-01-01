Dr Coburns Tonic imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Dr Coburns Tonic

96 Reviews

$$

3 Elm Street

Woodstock, VT 05091

APPETIZERS

Coburn's Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Central St Burger

$19.00

choice of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, and pickles. served with crispy fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

pepper jack cheese, black beans, cilantro, served with tomato salsa, and sour cream

Coburn Burger

$20.00

VT cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, spicy Coburn's sauce and served with crispy fries

Coburn's Lobster Roll

$33.00

Lemon Caper Lobster Roll

$33.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$18.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$20.00

seared shaved ribeye cooked with sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms, with melted provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll. served with crispy fries

Reuben

$19.00

Caprese Panini

$18.00

Pesto Portabella Panini

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Macaroni and Cheese with Lobster

$30.00

Pastrami

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

DESSERT & ICE CREAM

BIRTHDAY 1 scoop

$1.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Molten Chocolate Lava

$11.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$11.00

Caramel Crumb

$11.00

FLATBREAD

Margherita Flatbread

$18.00

Portabello Flatbread

$21.00

Bruschetta Flatbread

$20.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$19.00

Italian Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.00

Barbecue Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Chicken and Bacon Ranch

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$12.00

4 oz burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato. served with crispy fries and kosher dill pickles

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

served with crispy fries

Kids Pasta

$12.00

ziti pasta with a choice of butter with parmesan or tomato sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

on sourdough bread with crispy fries

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$12.00

cavatappi pasta smothered in a rich creamy VT extra sharp cheddar sauce. topped with buttery, lightly toasted bread crumbs

SIDES

French Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Guacamole

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Tomato Salsa

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Coburn's Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, sliced red onion, celery and parmesan with croutons

Simple Green Salad

$14.00

mesclun greens, garden vegetables and italian vinaigrette

Mt Tom

$16.00

mesclun greens, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and a house made raspberry-strawberry vinaigrette dressing with crumbled bleu cheese

SPECIALS

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$15.00

TOMATO SOUP ONLY

$12.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Harvest Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Black Forest Ham Panini

$19.00

Grilled Steak & Shrimp

$31.00

DRAFT BEER

D/ Lost Nation Marzen

$7.00

D/ Downeast Strawberry

$8.00

D/Floyds Permanent Funeral IPA

$9.00

D/ Frost Beer Double Ponyboy

$10.00

D/ Big Tree Glampin

$8.00

D/BBC Barista Double Coffee Porter

$10.00

D/Long Trail Triple Bag

$10.00

D/ Weird Window Down and Clear Lager

$8.00

Cans/Bottled Beer/Hard Ciders

B/Alagash

$7.00

B/Boylan Black Cherry

$5.00

B/Boylan Bottle Root Beer

$5.00

B/Bud Light

$4.00

B/Budweiser

$4.00

B/Coors Lite

$4.00

B/Corona

$5.00

B/Gruvi Prosecco

$6.00

B/Heineken

$5.00

B/Michelob Lite

$4.00

B/Miller Lite

$4.00

B/O'Douls

$4.00

B/Omission Lager

$6.00

B/Stella

$6.00

C/ Heady Topper

$10.00

C/ Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blueberry

$12.00

C/ High Noon Hard Seltzer

$7.00

C/ Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Blackberry Lemon

$6.00

C/ Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro

$11.00

C/Athletic Brewing Free Wave

$7.00

C/Athletic Brewing Running Wild

$7.00

C/Berkshire Coffee Porter

$9.00

C/Campfire Stout

$9.00

C/Citizens Unified

$10.00

C/Clever Mojito

$6.00

C/Collective Arts Rhubarb N Hibiscus

$9.00

C/Corinas Switchy

$8.00

C/Downeast Blackberry

$8.00

C/Downeast Strawberry

$8.00

C/Downeast Vodka Lime Soda

$8.00

C/Downeast Winter

$8.00

C/Focal Banger

$9.00

C/Guinness

$9.00

C/Hermit Thrush Party Guy

$12.00

C/Mayflower Porter

$8.00

C/Downeast Original

$8.00

C/UFO Pumpkin

$8.00

C/ Three Floyds Cheer Team Ale

$10.00

VODKA

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Bar Hill VODKA

$12.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Essences

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

GIN

Burnetts (Well)

$6.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bar Hill GIN

$11.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Plymoth Gin

$10.00

Pimms

$9.00

SCO/MALT

Dewars

$9.00

Chivas

$10.00

MaCallen 12 YR

$14.00

Johnnie Red

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$14.00

Oban 14 YR

$15.00

Cragganmore

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$14.00

TEQUILA

Herradura

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Milagro Repisado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Resposado

$17.00

Hornitos Silver

$11.00

RUM

Bacardi White

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Barbancourt Silver Rum

$9.00

WHIS/BOU

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

C.C.

$8.00

SO CO

$8.00

Sea VO

$8.00

Sea 7

$8.00

Knob

$10.00

Makers

$9.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Whistle Pig Small Batch 10/Piggyback

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Woodford

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Busmills

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

#14 Bourbon

$15.00

Teeling Single Grain

$10.00

Powers Single Pot Still

$8.00

Redbreast 12yr Single Pot Still

$18.00

Bookers

$17.00

Whistle Pig Single Barrel 10

$25.00

BRANDY

Courvosier V.S.

$12.00

CourvosierVSOP

$14.00

Hennessy V.S.

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Mr. B Ginger Bran

$6.00

CORDIALS

Allens PCH SCHN

$6.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

B&B

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy's

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

D/ Ameretto

$9.00

Allens Trp Sec

$6.00

Chambord

$9.00

Taylor 10 Tawn PRT

$9.00

Sandman Ruby PRT

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Mr. B Pep Schnapps

$7.00

Carvello Limoncello

$8.00

Godiva

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Honey Liquer

$9.00

WINE By The Glass

G/McManis Family (Red Zin)

$8.00

G/Badia Coltibuono Cetamurra (Chianti

$8.00

G/Di Majo (Sangiovese)

$9.00

G/Angeline (PN)

$10.00

G/Coppola (Merlot)

$14.00

G/Chateau Pegau: Cuvee Maclura Cotes du Rhone

$14.00

G/Tyrell's Rufus Stone (Shiraz)

$13.00

G/Straight Shooter (PN)

$12.00

G/Millbrandt(CS)

$9.00

G/ Edna Valley Central Coast (Merlot)

$12.00

G/ Anchor Of Hope

$13.00

G/Louis Martini

$10.00

G/Nomade Malbec

$10.00

G/Straight Shooter (PN)

$12.00

G/Kendall Jackson (Chard)

$10.00

G/Pacificana Chardonnay

$14.00

G/Giuliano Rosati (PG)

$10.00

G/Maso Canali (PG)

$10.00

G/Ravenna (Riesling)

$11.00

G/Lobster Reef (SB)

$10.00

G/Elderton E Series(Chard)

$10.00

G/Basilisk (Reisling)

$11.00

G/ Commanderie De La Bargemone (Rose)

$15.00

G/Lola Rose of Pinot Noir (Rose)

$14.00

G/ Sean Minor (SB)

$11.00

G/Domaine de Mourchon(Rose)

$10.00Out of stock

G/Les Rocailles (Rose)

$10.00

G/Craggy Range (SB)

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Montsarra Cava

$12.00

La Jara Prosecco

$11.00

La Marca Rose Prosecco

$11.00

Josh Cellars Rose Prosecco

$11.00

BOTTLED WINE

BOTTLE/Angeline (PN)

$34.00

BOTTLE/Straight Shooter (PN)

$46.00

BOTTLE/McManis Family (Red Zin)

$30.00

BOTTLE/Badia Coltibuono Cetamura (Chianti)

$30.00

BOTTLE/Di Majo Norante (Sangiovese)

$34.00

BOTTLE/ Commanderie de la Bargemone (Rose)

$58.00

BOTTLE/Chateau Pegau " Cuvee Maclura" Cotes du Rhone

$54.00

BOTTLE/Tyrell's Rufus Stone (Shiraz)

$50.00

BOTTLE/Edna Valley Central Coast (Merlot)

$46.00

BOTTLE/Bonanza (CS)

$58.00

BOTTLE/Coppola (Merlot)

$54.00

BOTTLE/Louis Martini

$38.00

BOTTLE/Nomade (Malbec)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Milbrandt Vineyards (CS)

$34.00

BOTTLE/Kendall Jackson Spec (Chard)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Pacificana Chardonnay

$48.00

BOTTLE/ Giuliano Rosati (PG)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Maso Canali (PG)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Lobster Reef (SB)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Ravenna (Riesling)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Elderton E Series(Chard)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Basilisk (Reisling)

$42.00

BOTTLE/Commanderie de la Bargemone (Rose)

$58.00

BOTTLE/Sean Minor (SB)

$42.00

BOTTLE/Tyrell's Hunter Valley (Chardonnay)

$54.00

BOTTLE/Domaine de Mourchon (Rose)

$38.00

BOTTLE/Lola Rose of Pint Noir

$54.00

BOTTLE/Les Rocailles (Rose)

$42.00

BOTTLE/Craggy Range (SB)

$40.00

Bottle/ Veuve Cliquot

$125.00

Bottle/Moet & Chandon-Imperial

$60.00

B/Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

B/Montsarra Cava

$46.00

B/La Jara Prosecco

$42.00

MOCKTAILS

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

MOCKTAIL Blackberry Mojito

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade MOCKTAIL

$5.00

Real Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Jalapeno MOCKTAIL

$5.00

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sparkling Saratoga

$4.00

STILL Saratoga

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

SPECIAL COCKTAILS

JALAPENO BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

PUMPKIN MARTINI

$16.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$16.00

FALLRITA

$16.00

CORONITA

$16.00

STRAWBERRY/DONUT

$9.00Out of stock

BEES KNEES

$16.00

HOT APPLE CIDER W/ Jamo

$10.00

N/A BVG

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pom Juice

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Hot Cider

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 Elm Street, Woodstock, VT 05091

Directions

Gallery
Dr Coburns Tonic image

Map
