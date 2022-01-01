Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Worthy Kitchen 442 East Woodstock Road

2,210 Reviews

$$

442 East Woodstock Road

Woodstock, VT 05091

Popular Items

Flat Top Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Poke Bowl

Kitchen Menu

Flat Top Burger

$17.00

Two Smashed VT Beef Patties, Worthy Bun, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese, Secret Sauce & Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Worthy Bun, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch & Worthy Fries (Toss in Buffalo or Maple Bacon +$2)**GF Bun does not make item GF**

Southwest Veggie Patty

$16.00

Black Bean Patty, Worthy Bun, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, VT Cheddar, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Avocado, Cilantro, Side House Salad

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Tiger Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Worthy Bun, Worthy Fries

Steak Frites

$27.00

Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin, Truffle Aioli Served w/ Worthy Fries

Birria Burrito

$24.00

Bulgogi Marinated VT Alpine Beef, Rice and House Kimchi, wrapped in a flour tortilla, Bomb Sauce Aioli 7 Cilantro

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Mac N' Cheese

Gimelli Pasta w/ Plymouth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Topped w/ Croissant Topping. (Add Bacon $3)

Build Entree

Spicy Poke Bowl

Choice of Ahi Tuna or Fried Chicken w/ Sticky Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Drop Peppers, Wakame, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Kewpie Mayo, Pickled Ginger & Toasted Sesame

Wings

$16.00

1lb Twice Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings w/ Pickled Carrots & Blue Cheese Dip Choice of: Buffalo, Dry Rub or Maple Bacon

Fries

Hand cut Fries, Twice Blanched in Beef Tallow

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Fresh Roots Farm Mixed Greens, Grilled Peaches, Seeds & Berries, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Marinated Tomatoes, w/ House Made Caesar Dressing, La Panciatta Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Roasted Veggies

$9.00

Lion's Mane Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

FRF Red Bliss & Fingerling Potatoes, Carmelized Onions

Donuts

$10.00

Three Per Order. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar & Served w/ Vanilla Bean Anglaise

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Genoise Cake, White & Milk Chocolate Mousse & Chocolate Ganache

Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Cake

$10.00

Voodoo 5oz

$10.00

Voodoo 10oz

$20.00

Takeout ***Eco-Friendly

***Eco-Friendly***- we don't need utensils with our order

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger N' Fries

$9.00

Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)

Kids Grilled Cheese N' Fries

$6.00

Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)

Kids Hot Dog N' Fries

$6.00

Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)

Round For The Kitchen

Show some love to our kitchen team!

Round For The Kitchen

$5.00

Beer

Tap 1 Four Quarters Dolla Dolla Pils

$7.00

Tap 2 Lawsons Finest Scrag Mountain

$7.00

Tap 3 Fiddlehead Aetherium

$7.00

Tap 4 Queen City Hefe

$7.00

Tap 5 Foam Sour Block Print

$8.00

Tap 6 Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$7.00

Tap 7 Lost Abbey Cuvee De Tomme

$12.00

Tap 8 Four Quarters Great Bear Brown Ale

$8.00

Tab 9 Four Quarters Symphony Of The Stars

$7.00

Tap 10 Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous

$10.00

Tap 11 River Roost Doubtful Guest IPA

$8.00

Tap 12 Lawson's Brave Little State

$8.00

Tap 13 Hill Farmstead Mossaic IPA

$9.00

Tap 14 Lawson's Hopcelot IPA

$8.00

Tap 15 River Roost Hello, Hello

$9.00

Tap 16 Lawsons Finest Triple Sunshine

$9.00

Tap 17 Hill Farmstead Edward

$9.00

Tap 18 Frost Heavy Imperial Stout

$8.00

Downeast Strawberry

$7.00

Graft Farm Flor

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Alchemist Heady Topper

$10.00

American Double IPA 8%

Alchemist Focal Banger

$10.00

American IPA 7%

Sip Of Sunshine

$10.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Junshine

$7.00

Merch

Euro

$2.00

Glass

$6.95

Koozie

$2.95

T-Shirt

$19.95

Tank Top

$17.95

Trucker Hat

$25.95

Dad Hat

$19.95

Winter Hat

$19.95

Pullover Hoodie

$59.95

Matt Frates

$160.00

Patch

$4.95

Flannel

$54.95

Glass 4 Pk Glasses

$19.95

Camp Cup 16oz

$15.95

Zip Up Hoodie

$29.95

Headband

$9.95

Mask

$12.95

Camp Cup Twofer

$29.95Out of stock

Camp Cup 8oz

$15.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Worthy Kitchen, we’re committed to making a DIFFERENCE in how we source and serve food. By partnering with our friends, families, neighbors, local farms, and local breweries, we’re able to protect our environment, support our community and provide outstanding meals to our customers.

Website

Location

442 East Woodstock Road, Woodstock, VT 05091

Directions

Gallery
Worthy Kitchen image

Map
