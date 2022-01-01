Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

255 Reviews

$

126 Townsedge Dr

Quarryville, PA 17566

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza

Slice

$2.50

Slice of Chicken Bacon Ranch

$2.75

Slice of Hawaiian

$2.75
Personal Pizza

$9.00
Small Pizza

Small Pizza

Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

Xtra Large Pizza

Xtra Large Pizza

$15.00

Sicilian Pizza

$17.00

Gourmet Pizzas

Pers Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

Pers Ranch Romano Gourmet

$10.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese.

Pers Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet

$10.99

Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Pers Meat Lover's Gourmet

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Pers Veggie Gourmet

$11.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Pers Hawaiian Gourmet

$10.99

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Pers Philly Steak Gourmet

$10.99

Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Pers Taco Pizza Gourmet

$10.99

Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Pers Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet

$10.99

Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Pers BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet

$10.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Pers White Gourmet

$10.99

Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Pers Four Cheese Gourmet

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese

Sm Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

Sm Ranch Romano Gourmet

$14.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese

Sm Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet

$14.99

Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Sm Meat Lover's Gourmet

$14.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Gourmet

$14.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Hawaiian Gourmet

$13.50

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Philly Steak Gourmet

$14.99

Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Sm Taco Pizza Gourmet

$14.99

Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet

$14.99

Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Sm BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet

$14.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Sm White Gourmet

$14.99

Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Four Cheese Gourmet

$14.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese

Md. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

Md. Ranch Romano Gourmet

$16.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese

Md. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet

$16.99

Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Md. Meat Lover's Gourmet

$16.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Veggie Gourmet

$16.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Hawaiian Gourmet

$15.99

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Philly Steak Gourmet

$16.99

Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Md. Taco Pizza Gourmet

$16.99

Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet

$16.99

Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Md. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet

$16.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Md. White Gourmet

$16.99

Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Four Cheese Gourmet

$16.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese

Md. Double Crust Stuffed Pizza Gourmet

$20.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce topped with a second crust

Lg. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

Lg. Ranch Romano Gourmet

$18.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet

$18.99

Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Lg. Meat Lover's Gourmet

$19.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Veggie Gourmet

$19.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Hawaiian Gourmet

$18.99

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Philly Steak Gourmet

$18.99

Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Taco Pizza Gourmet

$18.99

Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet

$18.99

Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Lg. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet

$18.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Lg. White Gourmet

$18.99

Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Four Cheese Gourmet

$18.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese

Lg. Double Crust Stuffed Pizza

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce topped with a second crust

Large Half and Half Specialties

$19.99

XL. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

XL. Ranch Romano Gourmet

$20.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese

XL. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet

$20.99

Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

XL. Meat Lover's Gourmet

$20.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL. Veggie Gourmet

$20.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

XL. Hawaiian Gourmet

$20.99

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

XL. Philly Steak Gourmet

$20.99

Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

XL. Taco Pizza Gourmet

$20.99

Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

XL. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet

$20.99

Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

XL. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet

$20.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

XL. White Gourmet

$20.99

Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

XL. Four Cheese Gourmet

$20.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese

XL Half and Half Specialties

$20.99

Sic. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.

Sic. Meat Lover's Gourmet

$24.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Sic. Veggie Gourmet

$24.99

Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Sic. Hawaiian Gourmet

$24.99

Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Half and Half Specialties

$24.99

Stromboli

Sm. Two Cousins Special Stromboli

$12.99

Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Sm. Regular Stromboli

$11.99

ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.

Sm. Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$11.99

ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.

Sm Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Sm. Steak Stromboli

$12.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Sm. Chicken Steak Stromboli

$12.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.99

Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Sm. Veggie Stromboli

$11.99

Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Sm. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.99

chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Sm. Deli Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese

Sm. Ham Calzone

$11.99

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Md. Two Cousins Special Stromboli

$16.99

Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Md. Regular Stromboli

$15.99

ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.

Md. Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$15.99

ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Md Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli

$15.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Md. Steak Stromboli

$16.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Md. Chicken Steak Stromboli

$16.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Md. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.99

Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Md.Veggie Stromboli

$15.99

Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Md. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Md.Deli Stromboli

$16.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$16.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese

Md. Ham Calzone

$15.99

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Lg. Two Cousins Special Stromboli

$19.99

Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Lg. Regular Stromboli

$18.99

ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.

Lg. Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$18.99

ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Lg Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli

$18.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified

Lg. Steak Stromboli

$19.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Lg. Chicken Steak Stromboli

$19.99

With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.99

Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Lg. Veggie Stromboli

$18.99

Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Lg. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Lg. Deli Stromboli

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$19.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese

Lg. Ham Calzone

$18.99

Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Apps

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

With bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Bowl of Soup

$6.25
Breadsticks

$5.25

Served with side of sauce

Broccoli Bites

$6.95

served with side of sauce

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Choice of mozzarella cheese or cheddar cheese sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.75

Curly Fries

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Served with side of sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

served with side of sauce

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.99

Served with side of sauce

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.95

Served with side of sauce

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.50

Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese

Meatballs w/ Cheese (4)

$7.50

Meatballs w/ Sauce (4)

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.49

Served with a side of sauce

Onion Rings

$6.25

Pierogies

$6.99

Served with a side of sauce

Pizza Bread

$5.25

Pizza Fries

$6.25

topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Side Order Special

$11.99

2 mozzarella sticks, 4 boneless wings, 2 pierogies, onion rings, and fries

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Salads: Served with garlic bread and your choice of dressing on the side

Antipasto

$10.00

our tossed salad with ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, hot peppers and black olives. Unless otherwise specified.

Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.25

Our tossed salad with crispy golden brown chicken bites tossed in our hot sauce

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and romano cheese. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified

Cheeseburger salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad topped with sweet peppers and sliced cheeseburgers

Cheesesteak salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad topped with fine chopped steak and sautéed onions

Chef Salad

$9.25

Our tossed salad topped with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.25

Our tossed salad topped with crispy golden brown chicken bites

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, and romano cheese. Served with a side of greek dressing unless otherwise specified

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

bed of romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, ham, provolone cheese, crumbled feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Our tossed salad with sweet peppers and sautéed shrimp

Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Our tossed salad topped with tuna

Cold Subs: Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions unless otherwise specified

Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions unless otherwise specified

American

$7.99+

With ham, salami, american cheese, and oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified

BLT

$7.99+

With lettuce, tomatoes and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Capicola & Cheese

$7.99+

With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.

Club

$7.99+

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified

Garden Veggie

$7.99+

With lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Ham & Cheese

$7.99+

With oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified

Italian

$7.99+

Ham, salami, provolone, and oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified

Mixed Cheese

$7.99+

American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified

Salami & Cheese

$7.99+

With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.

Tuna

$7.99+

With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified

Turkey

$8.25+

With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified

Two Cousins Special Sub

$8.25+

Our italian with spicy capicola ham

Hot Subs

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with onions, hot sauce and american cheese unless otherwise specified.

California Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Cheesesteak

$9.75+

Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.75+

Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.

Crispy Chicken

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Grilled Chicken

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Philly Style

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions and provolone cheese unless otherwise specified.

Pizza Steak

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll, sweet Italian sausage, green peppers and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Two Cousins Special Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms unless otherwise specified.

Burger Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.75+

Served on our homemade bread with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified

Pizza Burger Sub

$9.75+

Served on our homemade bread with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Two Cousins Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50+

Served on our homemade bread with ham lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.

Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50+

Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, and grilled pineapple unless otherwise specified

Burgers: Served with fries

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Served on our homemade roll with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified

Two Cousins Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled ham, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Served on our homemade roll with grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo unless otherwise specified

Burnin' Bleu Burger

$10.99

Served on our homemade roll with hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified

Southwest Burger

$10.99

Served on our homemade roll with onion rings, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified

Parmesan Subs

Meatball Parm

$9.50+

Served on our homemade bread with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Chicken Parm

$9.50+

Served on our homemade bread with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.

Wraps: Served with your choice of salad or french fries

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar

Tuna and Cheese Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.49

served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo

Panini: Served with your choice of salad or french fries

Turkey Bacon Panini

$12.99

Served on our homemade bread with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, onions, american and cheddar cheese with thousand island dressing unless otherwise specified

American Panini

$12.99

Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, american cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified

Italian Panini

$12.99

Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified

Chicken Caprese Panini

$12.99

Served on our homemade bread with grilled chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified

Pasta

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$10.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$12.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Alfredo

$13.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Sausage

$14.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$14.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil

$11.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Pasta w/ Marinara & Mushrooms

$12.99

Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti

Baked Pasta

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

With sauce and mozzarella cheese

Two Cousins Baked Ziti

$13.99

Meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

With sauce and mozzarella cheese

Parmesan Dinners

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.99

With sauce and mozzarella cheese over spaghetti

Italian Dinners

Chicken Carbona Dinner

$17.99

Chicken filets served with ham and bacon in a pink sauce over fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Milano Dinner

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$17.99

Chicken and sautéed mushrooms in our marsala wine sauce over fettuccine

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner

$17.99

over fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$15.99

Over fettuccine

Shrimp Alfredo Dinner

$17.99

Over fettuccine

Clam & Garlic Dinner

$17.99

With clams in a garlic and wine sauce

Quesadillas: A flour tortilla, folded in half, and grilled, served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.50

With mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified

Cheesesteak Quesadillas

$9.25

With steak, sautéed onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

With grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$9.25

With tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified

Western Quesadilla

$9.25

With grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$8.99

Shrimp Basket & French Fries

$8.99
Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Served with celery and carrots and your choice of a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99+

Your choice of 10 or 20 chicken nuggets

Kids Menu: meals are served with french fries, applesauce, and a juice

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Slice of Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.25

Kids 6 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Dessert

Italian fried doughnut covered in cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce
Cannoli

$4.25

Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.25

Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$6.25

Coffee flavored, sweet Italian dessert

10" Nutella Pizza

$8.50

With M&M's and powdered sugar

Zappoli

$6.99

Italian fried doughnut covered in cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce

Drinks

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.50

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Daily Specials

Large Cheese Pizza, Frys, Garlic Knots

$18.99

Sicilian Cheese with 24 Boneless Wings

$30.99

Large cheese pizza and 24 Traditional wings

$37.99

Large Cheese Pizza and 24 Boneless Wings

$28.99
