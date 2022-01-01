- Home
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
255 Reviews
$
126 Townsedge Dr
Quarryville, PA 17566
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizzas
Pers Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
Pers Ranch Romano Gourmet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese.
Pers Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Pers Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Pers Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Pers Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Pers Philly Steak Gourmet
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Pers Taco Pizza Gourmet
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Pers Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Pers BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Pers White Gourmet
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Pers Four Cheese Gourmet
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese
Sm Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
Sm Ranch Romano Gourmet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese
Sm Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Sm Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Philly Steak Gourmet
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Sm Taco Pizza Gourmet
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Sm BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Sm White Gourmet
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Four Cheese Gourmet
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese
Md. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
Md. Ranch Romano Gourmet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese
Md. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Md. Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Philly Steak Gourmet
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Md. Taco Pizza Gourmet
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Md. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Md. White Gourmet
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Four Cheese Gourmet
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese
Md. Double Crust Stuffed Pizza Gourmet
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce topped with a second crust
Lg. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
Lg. Ranch Romano Gourmet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Lg. Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Philly Steak Gourmet
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Taco Pizza Gourmet
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Lg. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Lg. White Gourmet
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Four Cheese Gourmet
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese
Lg. Double Crust Stuffed Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce topped with a second crust
Large Half and Half Specialties
XL. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
XL. Ranch Romano Gourmet
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and romano cheese
XL. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
XL. Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
XL. Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
XL. Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
XL. Philly Steak Gourmet
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
XL. Taco Pizza Gourmet
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
XL. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
XL. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
XL. White Gourmet
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
XL. Four Cheese Gourmet
Mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and romano cheese
XL Half and Half Specialties
Sic. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
Sic. Meat Lover's Gourmet
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Sic. Veggie Gourmet
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Sic. Hawaiian Gourmet
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Half and Half Specialties
Stromboli
Sm. Two Cousins Special Stromboli
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Sm. Regular Stromboli
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
Sm. Ham & Cheese Stromboli
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
Sm Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Sm. Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Sm. Chicken Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Sm. Veggie Stromboli
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Sm. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Sm. Deli Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
Sm. Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Md. Two Cousins Special Stromboli
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Md. Regular Stromboli
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
Md. Ham & Cheese Stromboli
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Md Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Md. Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Md. Chicken Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Md. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Md.Veggie Stromboli
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Md. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Md.Deli Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
Md. Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Lg. Two Cousins Special Stromboli
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Lg. Regular Stromboli
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
Lg. Ham & Cheese Stromboli
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Lg Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
Lg. Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Lg. Chicken Steak Stromboli
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Lg. Veggie Stromboli
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Lg. BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli
Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Lg. Deli Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
Lg. Ham Calzone
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Apps
Bacon Cheese Fries
With bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Bowl of Soup
Breadsticks
Served with side of sauce
Broccoli Bites
served with side of sauce
Cheese Fries
Choice of mozzarella cheese or cheddar cheese sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Curly Fries
French Fries
Fried Cauliflower
Served with side of sauce
Fried Mushrooms
served with side of sauce
Garlic Knots (6)
Served with side of sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Served with side of sauce
Loaded Waffle Fries
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
Meatballs w/ Cheese (4)
Meatballs w/ Sauce (4)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with a side of sauce
Onion Rings
Pierogies
Served with a side of sauce
Pizza Bread
Pizza Fries
topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Side Order Special
2 mozzarella sticks, 4 boneless wings, 2 pierogies, onion rings, and fries
Waffle Fries
Salads: Served with garlic bread and your choice of dressing on the side
Antipasto
our tossed salad with ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, hot peppers and black olives. Unless otherwise specified.
Beef Taco Salad
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad with crispy golden brown chicken bites tossed in our hot sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and romano cheese. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
Cheeseburger salad
Our tossed salad topped with sweet peppers and sliced cheeseburgers
Cheesesteak salad
Our tossed salad topped with fine chopped steak and sautéed onions
Chef Salad
Our tossed salad topped with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese
Chicken Taco Salad
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with crispy golden brown chicken bites
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, and romano cheese. Served with a side of greek dressing unless otherwise specified
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken
Mediterranean Salad
bed of romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, ham, provolone cheese, crumbled feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions
Shrimp Salad
Our tossed salad with sweet peppers and sautéed shrimp
Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
Tuna Salad
Our tossed salad topped with tuna
Cold Subs: Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions unless otherwise specified
American
With ham, salami, american cheese, and oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified
BLT
With lettuce, tomatoes and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Capicola & Cheese
With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.
Club
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
Garden Veggie
With lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Ham & Cheese
With oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, and oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
Mixed Cheese
American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
Salami & Cheese
With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.
Tuna
With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified
Turkey
With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified
Two Cousins Special Sub
Our italian with spicy capicola ham
Hot Subs
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with onions, hot sauce and american cheese unless otherwise specified.
California Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
Crispy Chicken
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Grilled Chicken
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Philly Style
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions and provolone cheese unless otherwise specified.
Pizza Steak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions
Served on our homemade roll, sweet Italian sausage, green peppers and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Two Cousins Special Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms unless otherwise specified.
Burger Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified
Pizza Burger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
Two Cousins Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with ham lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, and grilled pineapple unless otherwise specified
Burgers: Served with fries
Cheeseburger
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
Double Cheeseburger
Served on our homemade roll with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
Two Cousins Cheeseburger
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled ham, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
Hawaiian Burger
Served on our homemade roll with grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo unless otherwise specified
Burnin' Bleu Burger
Served on our homemade roll with hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
Southwest Burger
Served on our homemade roll with onion rings, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
Parmesan Subs
Wraps: Served with your choice of salad or french fries
Ham and Cheese Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar
Tuna and Cheese Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar
Grilled Chicken Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Cheesesteak Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Cheeseburger Wrap
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Panini: Served with your choice of salad or french fries
Turkey Bacon Panini
Served on our homemade bread with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, onions, american and cheddar cheese with thousand island dressing unless otherwise specified
American Panini
Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, american cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
Italian Panini
Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
Chicken Caprese Panini
Served on our homemade bread with grilled chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified
Pasta
Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Alfredo
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Sausage
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Pasta w/ Marinara & Mushrooms
Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, or ziti
Baked Pasta
Italian Dinners
Chicken Carbona Dinner
Chicken filets served with ham and bacon in a pink sauce over fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Milano Dinner
Sautéed shrimp and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Chicken and sautéed mushrooms in our marsala wine sauce over fettuccine
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner
over fettuccine
Chicken Alfredo Dinner
Over fettuccine
Shrimp Alfredo Dinner
Over fettuccine
Clam & Garlic Dinner
With clams in a garlic and wine sauce
Quesadillas: A flour tortilla, folded in half, and grilled, served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Cheese Quesadillas
With mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Cheesesteak Quesadillas
With steak, sautéed onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Chicken Quesadilla
With grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Vegetarian Quesadillas
With tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Western Quesadilla
With grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Kids Menu: meals are served with french fries, applesauce, and a juice
Dessert
Cannoli
Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Chocolate Cannoli
Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Tiramisu
Coffee flavored, sweet Italian dessert
10" Nutella Pizza
With M&M's and powdered sugar
Zappoli
Italian fried doughnut covered in cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville, PA 17566