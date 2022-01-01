Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Corner Coffee Shop

497 Reviews

$

3526 Old Philadelphia Pike

Intercourse, PA 17534

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
16oz Flavored Latte
Salted Caramel Creme Coffee

Espresso Bar

12oz Latte

$3.85

16oz Latte

$4.45

12oz Flavored Latte

$4.35

16oz Flavored Latte

$5.10

12oz Caramel Latte

$4.35

16oz Caramel Latte

$5.10

12oz Creme Brulee Latte

$4.35

16oz Creme Brulee Latte

$5.10

12oz Salted Caramel Latte

$4.35

16oz Salted Caramel Latte

$5.10

12oz Sweet Bee Latte

$4.35

16oz Sweet Bee Latte

$5.10

12oz Vanilla Latte

$4.35

16oz Vanilla Latte

$5.10

12 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.35

16oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.10

12oz Maple Leaf Latte

$4.35

16oz Maple Leaf Latte

$5.10

12oz Spiced Cake Latte

$4.35

16oz Spiced Cake Latte

$5.10

8oz Cappuccino

$3.35

12oz Americano

$3.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Double

$2.35

12oz Mocha

$4.35

16oz Mocha

$5.10

12oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.35

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.10

12oz Macchiato

$4.20

16oz Macchiato

$4.95

Traditional Macchiato (single shot)

$2.25

Traditional Macchiato (double shot)

$2.60

12oz Red Eye

$3.50

16oz Red Eye

$3.75

Coffee & Tea

Coffee In-House Mug

$2.74

12oz Coffee

$2.22

16oz Coffee

$2.50

12oz Chai Latte

$4.00

16oz Chai Latte

$4.45

12oz Raspberry Chai

$4.25

16oz Raspberry Chai

$4.60

12oz Pumpkin Chai

$4.25

16oz Pumpkin Chai

$4.60

12oz Dirty Chai Latte

$4.80

16oz Dirty Chai Latte

$5.10

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

12oz Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.15

16oz Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.45

12oz Rudolf

$4.75

16oz Rudolf

$5.05

12oz Hot Tea

$2.25

16oz Hot Tea

$2.55

12oz London Fog

$4.15

16oz London Fog

$4.75

12oz Tea LATTE

$4.15

16oz Tea LATTE

$4.65

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.65

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.95

12oz Steamer

$3.10

16oz Steamer

$3.45

12oz Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75

16oz Spiced Apple Cider

$3.95

Cold Drinks

Salted Caramel Creme Coffee

$3.95

Coconut Creme Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Flavored Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.90

Frappe

$5.25

Frozen Chai

$5.10

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Frozen Matcha

$5.35

Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

Iced Chai

$5.10

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.65

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.25

Iced Creme Brulee

$5.25

Iced M. Green Tea Latte

$5.25

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25

Iced Sweet Bee

$5.25

Iced White Mocha

$5.25

Iced Lavender London Fog

$5.25

Iced Spiced Cake Latte

$5.25

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25

Iced Maple Leaf Latte

$5.25

White Toffee Shaken Espresso

$5.25

Frozen Apple Cider

$5.25

Iced Spiced Apple Cider

$5.10

Iced Spiced Cake Coffee w/ Pumpkin Cold Foam

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
When you visit Corner Coffee Shop you will enjoy a clean and relaxing atmosphere and friendly service. Our specialties include handcrafted espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, fresh, locally-made soups and sandwiches, as well as a variety of delicious baked goods and treats. Our coffee is sourced from a fair-trade local roaster that is well known in the Lancaster area — Square One Coffee.

3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534

