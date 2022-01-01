Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Corner Coffee Shop
497 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
When you visit Corner Coffee Shop you will enjoy a clean and relaxing atmosphere and friendly service. Our specialties include handcrafted espresso drinks, loose leaf teas, fresh, locally-made soups and sandwiches, as well as a variety of delicious baked goods and treats. Our coffee is sourced from a fair-trade local roaster that is well known in the Lancaster area — Square One Coffee.
3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534
