Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

CoffeeCo - New Holland

18 Reviews

504 E Main St

New Holland, PA 17557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Lancaster Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

Delicious breakfast plates sure to get your day started right!
Three Star Breakfast

Three Star Breakfast

$8.40

Two eggs (any style), sausage patty, ham or bacon & two golden brown pancakes

Chip Beef

$7.10+

Housemade chipped dried beef gravy over your choice of toast or homefries

Lancaster Breakfast

Lancaster Breakfast

$4.20+

Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast. Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.80+

Delicious fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Fruit Platter

$13.10

Fresh Fruit Cup, a side of Vanilla Yogurt and a muffin of your choice

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$7.55

Vanilla Yogurt topped with our Housemade Granola, Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$4.80

Steel-Cut Oatmeal topped with your choice of Fruit, and/or Assorted Nuts. Served with Brown Sugar and Milk.

Street Corn Hash

Street Corn Hash

$9.45

Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema

French Toast

French Toast

$7.05+

French toast made with homemade Sweet Dough bread

Baked Oatmeal

$6.90

Housemade cinnamon sugar baked oatmeal topped with blueberries and strawberries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Greek Breakfast Sandwich

Greek Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Two Over Hard Eggs with Tomato, Spinach, and Feta on a Grilled Croissant

Jammy Sammy

Jammy Sammy

$8.65

One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.75

2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.45

Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.15

Housemade Avocado Spread, Tomato, and Feta Cheese on Toasted Focaccia served with a side of Mixed Greens

Omelettes

Fresh delicious omelettes served with two sides

Create Your Own Omelette

$11.30

3 egg omelette made to order

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$12.30

Ham, Peppers, Onions and our Breakfast Blend Cheese

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$11.30

Tomatoes, Spinach, and Feta Cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.50

Ham, sausage, bacon & CoffeeCo blend breakfast cheese

Breakfast Sides

Fruit Cup

$6.20

Bagel*

$3.00

Sausage

$3.85

Bacon

$3.85

Ham

$3.85

Homefries

$3.50

Toast

$2.40

English Muffin

$2.40

Egg

$1.90+

Side of Yogurt

$3.90

Side Cream Chipped Beef

$3.70

Muffin

$3.75

Grilled Muffin

$3.75

Seasonal Specials

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$8.35

Housemade pumpkin bread battered, grilled, and topped with roasted walnuts and whipped cinnamon butter

Autumn Hash

$9.65

Oven roasted sweet potatoes with sauteed sausage, spinach, peppers, and mushrooms topped with crumbled feta, two over medium eggs and housemade maple crema

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$2.25

Kids Scrambled Egg & Toast

$3.15

Kids Yogurt & Fruit

$2.60

Kids French Toast

$3.15

Kids Lunch

Kids Half Grilled Cheese

$3.85

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.20
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

504 E Main St, New Holland, PA 17557

Directions

