Quarryville restaurants you'll love

Quarryville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Quarryville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded French fries$8.00
Bacon, ranch, mozzarella
Plain Cheesesteak$10.75
Chicken Fingers (4) with Fries$9.99
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$0.00
Served with celery and carrots and your choice of a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, and oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
Cheesesteak
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
Banner pic

 

Skip's Food Truck -

790 Little Britain Road North, Little Britain Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Hot Honey$1.00
Side of Skip's Sauce$1.00
Side of Comeback Sauce$1.00
More about Skip's Food Truck -

Chicken Tenders

Jalapeno Poppers

Cheeseburger Subs

Garlic Bread

Turkey Wraps

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Sicilian Pizza

