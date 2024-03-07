Urban Kitchen Hospitality 202850 San Jacinto Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located on Historic Camp Pendleton Marine Base in Beautiful San Diego. Find us inside PVEC Pacific Views Event Center by Starbucks. (Military Only) - Enjoy a meal at Irons Mikes Restaurant & Bar . (Open to the Public) - Let us Host you Next Event with our catering and select from our 4 different venues : Pacific Views, Ocean View, On -the-Beach & On a Golf Course.
Location
202850 San Jacinto Road, Camp Pendleton South, CA 92058
Gallery
