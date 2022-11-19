Shootz Fish X Beer imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Shootz Fish X Beer 602 S Tremont Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

602 Tremont, Suite B

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pescaderos
San Miguel
Cheyne's OG Poke

Poke

Cheyne's OG Poke

Cheyne's OG Poke

$17.00

ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake. *Gluten Free* Contains: soy, fish

Sunset Poke

Sunset Poke

$16.00

market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake. Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten *Cannot be made gluten free*

Spicy Albacore

Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Tacos

Pescaderos

Pescaderos

$5.50

market catch. cabbage slaw. shootz sauce. pickled veg. cilantro. habanero carrot. cotija. *Gluten free* Contains: egg & fish

San Miguel

San Miguel

$5.50

Ensenada Shrimp Shootz beer battered Mexican white shrimp, cabbage, yum yum sauce, cilantro Contains: shellfish, egg & gluten

Cerritos

Cerritos

$4.50

chamoy celery root. pineapple. cilantro. onion. habanero salsa dulce. vegan crema. *Vegan & Gluten Free*

Specials

Musubi

$6.00

Mac Salad

$6.00

Fishwich

$14.00

Poke Taco

$6.00

Lingcod Parm Sando

$16.00

Drinks

Swell Sodas

$3.00

Sides

Plain Rice

Plain Rice

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Fish Sticks

$2.50

Avocado

$1.00

Fried Jalapenos

$0.50

Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Groms

Grom Dirty Rice Balls

Grom Dirty Rice Balls

$3.00+

Groms Quesadilla

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat Shootz!

Website

Location

602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Shootz Fish X Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
orange star4.6 • 646
339 N. Cleveland St Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,992
262 Harbor Dr S Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
orange starNo Reviews
262 Harbor Drive South Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Municipal Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2002 South Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oceanside

Pit Stop Diner
orange star4.4 • 6,783
3825 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,636
1706 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
orange star4.6 • 6,433
4196 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
orange star4.6 • 6,134
3613 OCEAN RANCH OCEANSIDE, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
The Draft Restaurant & Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 5,962
4225 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 5,889
3915 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oceanside
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston