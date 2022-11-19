Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Shootz Fish X Beer 602 S Tremont Suite 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eat Shootz!
Location
602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
No Reviews
262 Harbor Drive South Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
No Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant