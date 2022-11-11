Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

105 Church Hill Rd

Sandy Hook, CT 06482

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, Bacon, Cheese
Build your Own
Egg, Sausage, Cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Angry Bird

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Salsa, Chipotle Mayo, Potato Bread

Build your Own

$10.50

Chicken Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Olive Sourdough, Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese

Cold New Yorker

$11.50

Deli Rye, Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese

Croque Monsieur

$10.00

Grilled Butter Baguette, Prosciutto, Arugula, Provolone

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Tomato, Lettuce, Sliced Apple, Curry Chicken Salad, Whole Wheat Wrap

Fried Eggplant

$10.25

Sourdough, Fried Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Arugula

Gayl's Grilled Cheese Special

$9.50

Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hot New Yorker

$11.50

Deli Rye, Pastrami, Steamed Onions, Tiger Sauce

Turkey BLT

$10.50

Ciabatta, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado Mayo

Sides

GG's Pepper Jelly Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Homemade Pepper Jelly on Brioche. Comes with French Fries

Mama Gayl's Chili

$12.00

Mama Gayl's Homemade Chili, with ground beef, kidney beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Comes with jalapeño cheddar cornbread.

Butternut Squash Bisque

$9.50

Miss Gayl's Three Squash Bisque, made with Butternut Squash, Yellow Squash, Green Squash, Caramelized Onions, Cream, and Chicken Stock. Comes with toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast-Egg, Tomato, Avocado

$10.50

Avocado Toast-Strawberry, Basil, Balsamic

$11.50

Avocado Toast-Salmon, Cucumber, Tomato, Capers

$12.25

Salad

Chicken Caesar

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Garden Salad

$11.25

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Roasted Peppers.

Breakfast

Bagel with Butter

$3.25

Bagel with CC

$3.50

Biscuit with Butter

$3.00

Croissant with Butter

$4.25Out of stock

Bagel, Lox, Onion

$10.25

Bagel with Smoke Salmon, Onion, Tomatoes, Capers, Dill

Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Egg, Bacon, Cheese

$7.00

Egg, Sausage, Cheese

$7.00

Egg, Ham, Cheese

$7.00

Fried Avocado

$10.00

Fried Avocado, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Mayo

Toast

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Greek Yogart, Berries, Granola

One Egg

$1.50

Sides

Pastries

Brownie With Chocolate Ganache

$4.75Out of stock

GF Brownies

$4.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding Slice-Chocolate

$4.75Out of stock

French Toast Bread Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Honey Apple Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake-Whole

$40.00Out of stock

Chocolate Biscotti

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Meringues

$3.25

Coconut Meringues

$3.25Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$5.50

Cookies

GF Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

GF Fudgey Walnut Cookies

$4.25Out of stock

dozen Macarons

$27.00Out of stock

Granola Bars

$4.00

Granola Bars-Chocolate

$4.50

GF Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten FreeCarrot Cake Loaf

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Loaf W/Caramel Frosting

$5.25

Macarons

$3.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Pumpkin Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Shortbread Cookie

$4.75

Chocolate Sourdough Knot

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Puff

$4.50Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Brunch (Saturday & Sunday 9am-1pm only)

Available Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm Only

Strawberry and Cream Belgium Waffles

$8.50

Banana Foster Belgium Waffles

$9.50

Kids Waffles

$7.50

Strawberry and Crème Anglaise Crêpes

$8.00

Nutella Bananas Crêpes

$9.50

Monte Cristo Crepe

$10.25

Comes with Ham, Swiss cheese, Jam

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.50

Blueberry Lemongrass French Toast

$9.75

Blueberry Lemongrass Compote with Blueberry Maple Syrup add Whipped Cream

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$8.50

Fresh Spinach and Crumble Feta Cheese. Comes with Home Fries

Western Omelette

$8.50

Ham, Choice of Cheese, and Peppers. Comes with Home Fries

Bacon and Cheddar Omelette

$8.00

Plain Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Espresso

$1.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Mocha

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Frappe

$3.50+Out of stock

Macchiato

$3.75+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Can Drinks

Reg Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.25

Juice

$2.50

Fall Drink Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

The Lumberjack

$4.00+

Nicole's Parisian Misto

$3.75+

Pies

Dutch Apple

$20.00

Pumpkin

$23.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$22.00

Peach Brûlée

$23.00

Chocolate Custard

$23.00

Skiff Mountain

$22.00

Bread

Sourdough

$8.00

Olive Sourdough

$9.50

Cranberry Walnut

$9.50

Dinner Rolls

Sourdough

$4.50

Brioche

$5.00

Seeded Semolina

$5.50

Multigrain

$5.50

Gluten Free

Cookie Platter

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 Church Hill Rd, Sandy Hook, CT 06482

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

OC Organic Kitchen - Danbury
orange star4.7 • 65
61 Newton Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
orange star4.8 • 317
5 Depot Place Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Note Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 642
227 Greenwood Ave Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Olives and Oil - Seymour
orange star4.1 • 156
318 Roosevelt Drive Seymour, CT 06483
View restaurantnext
Fritz's Snack Bar
orange starNo Reviews
72 Oxford Rd Oxford, CT 06478
View restaurantnext
Grounds Donut House
orange star4.6 • 158
35 Lake Ave Ext Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sandy Hook

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern - Sandy Hook, CT 06482
orange star4.4 • 1,577
1 Glen Rd Sandy Hook, CT 06482
View restaurantnext
Newtown cafe - 3 GLEN RD
orange star4.0 • 42
3 GLEN RD SANDY HOOK, CT 06482
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy Hook
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston