Union Coffee Co 42 South Street

review star

No reviews yet

42 South Street

Milford, NH 03055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm Latte
Lg Latte
Lg Cold Brew

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$5.53Out of stock

Egg & Cheddar

$4.15Out of stock

Tikka Masala

$5.53Out of stock

Fried egg, baby arugula, mozzarella, and mild tikka masala sauce on an English muffin

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.53Out of stock

Fried egg, fresh mozzarella, tomato, balsamic glaze, and pesto on an English muffin

Lunch

BLT

$8.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Sticky Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Apple Bear Claw

$3.75Out of stock

House Made Vegan Snickerdoodle

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

GF Muffin - Blueberry

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

House Made Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Bar

$3.50Out of stock

GF Whoopie Pie

$5.03Out of stock

GF Cookies (3-pack)

$5.25Out of stock

GF Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Quick Bites

PB&J

$5.99

Side Of Bacon

$1.52

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.29

Half avocado spread on choice of multigrain, sourdough, or gluten-free (+$1.00), topped with baby greens and house-made pickled carrots and red onion, salt, pepper, and olive oil

BYO Toast

$3.00

Caprese Toast

$8.29

Fresh tomato and mozzarella on choice of multigrain, sourdough, or gluten-free (+$1.00) with pesto spread, drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, and topped with arugula, cracked pepper and sea salt

Coffee & Tea

Sm Drip Coffee

$2.76

Sm Cold Brew

$4.15

Sm Iced Tea

$3.69

Sm Chai

$4.84

Houjicha (Small Only)

$4.84

Lg Drip Coffee

$3.46

Lg Cold Brew

$4.75

Lg Iced Tea

$4.38

Lg Chai

$6.31

Sm Matcha Latte

$4.84

Cafe Au Lait

$4.10

Hot Tea

$2.90

Default Large

Tea Au Lait

$4.15

London Fog

$4.79

Lg Matcha Latte

$6.31

Espresso

Sm Latte

$4.47

Lg Latte

$6.22

Sm Capp

$4.47

Lg Capp

$6.22

Sm Americano

$3.55

Lg Americano

$4.38

Little Espresso

Dbl Espresso

$2.53

Macchiato

$2.76

Traditional Style w/Dot of Foam

Cortado

$3.23

Flat White

$3.46

Other Drinks

Sm Lemonade

$4.15

Lg Lemonade

$4.61

Sm Steamer (Including Hot Cocoa)

$4.15

Lg Steamer (Including Hot Cocoa)

$5.07

Chocolate Milk

$4.01

Milk

$3.50

Sm Hot Spiced Local Cider

$3.09

Lg Hot Spiced Local Cider

$3.92

Sm Iced Local Cider

$3.92

Lg Iced Spiced Local Cider

$4.38
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Of, by, and for the people

Location

42 South Street, Milford, NH 03055

Directions

Gallery
Union Coffee Co image
Union Coffee Co image
Union Coffee Co image

